Trifecta Steps Into the Ring With Title Boxing Club As Exclusive Meal Delivery Partner

The Most Prominent Ready-to-Eat Meal Delivery Service Will Integrate with Leading Boxing Fitness Brand Through 2023

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Trifecta, the leading organically-sourced food delivery service in the United States, announced today a national partnership with TITLE Boxing Club, in which it has been named the exclusive meal delivery partner for over 130 TITLE Boxing Clubs in the United States.

TITLE Boxing Club is the world's leading boxing fitness brand that offers a full-body, authentic heavy bag workout. Together, both brands will create education around the importance of combining nutrition and exercise to achieve one's fitness goals. As gym memberships begin to bounce back, consumers are looking to prioritize their diet and have turned to healthy meal delivery services. Trifecta and TITLE Boxing Club are combining accessible fitness classes with accessible meals to give clients the most convenient resource for an all-in-one solution to get in shape.

"We've always found that tight-knit communities like TITLE Boxing Club have the highest impact on client success; their clients are committed to their fitness and want help taking their nutrition to the next level," said Elizabeth Connolly, Founder and President of Trifecta. "This partnership is another step toward helping the country improve its health."

The partnership will focus on digital integrations ranging from On-Demand classes to social media platforms, branding online, and placements in email marketing campaigns. Furthermore, a select number of clubs and athletes will endorse Trifecta meal plans through social and creative marketing campaigns to help advocate the importance of nutrition and recovery to achieve fitness goals.

"Our business is dedicated to giving people the most empowering boxing workout of their lives. No matter your age, body type, weight, or ability, you will love, benefit, and have fun in our classes," said Felicia Alexander, Chief Revenue Officer, TITLE Boxing Club. "Trifecta advocates similar values to its customers, which makes this an ideal partnership for both communities."

Current and future customers will notice an increase in co-branded campaigns to help promote the partnership and shared values. Since 2015, Trifecta has created strategic partnerships with premier sports leagues, brands, and entities, including F45 Training, the UFC, PGA Tour, American Heart Association, Spartan Races, Team USA Weightlifting, The CrossFit Games, and Mr. Olympia. These partnerships have helped build a community that positioned Trifecta as the top organically-sourced meal delivery service for amateur and professional athletes.

Learn more about Trifecta by visiting trifectanutrition.com and following along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Trifecta

Trifecta is the nation's largest organic meal delivery service, founded with a bold mission-to get America back into shape. Trifecta eliminates shopping, cooking, and cleaning by delivering fully cooked meals weekly and direct to customers' doors in all 50 states. Trifecta's food has some of the highest quality in the industry, using organic, gluten, and dairy-free ingredients. Trifecta offers meals in six categories to meet everyone's needs, including Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Clean Eating, Classic Meal, and a Bulk Meal prep section. In addition, the "Trifecta" mobile app is the first all-in-one solution for people to track their food and performance by utilizing Trifecta's food database of 6+ million food items.

About TITLE Boxing Club

TITLE Boxing Club is the world's leading boxing fitness brand that offers a full-body, authentic heavy bag workout designed to build your fitness, control your breathing, and clear your mind. The boutique fitness franchise specializes in boxing and kickboxing classes with more than 130 locations and 40,000+ members. TITLE Boxing Club also allows consumers to workout anytime, anywhere through their digital subscription service, TITLE Boxing Club On Demand.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT

Elizabeth Connolly

media@trifectanutrition.com

530-564-8388

SOURCE: Trifecta

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/723386/Trifecta-Steps-Into-the-Ring-With-Title-Boxing-Club-As-Exclusive-Meal-Delivery-Partner