Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FSE: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), a cutting-edge lifestyle brand, and creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel that facilitates human movement, is expanding its strategic partnership roster with a recent agreement (September 10, 2022) to collaborate with the Williams Family, offering brand appreciation by all family members.

The Williams Family is a multi-generational group of talent bridging the gap between the world of sport and entertainment. Harold "Lefty" Williams rose to prominence as the first left-handed showman of the world-famous "Harlem Globetrotters" and the co-founder of the world re-noun "Harlem Dreams". Lefty continues to blaze trails with his philanthropic work with his wife, Shyneefa author of "From Mama's Kitchen Stories of Faith Family & Food". Together they are co-founders of the Harold Lefty Williams Dare2Dream Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission of improving the quality of life for youth and young adults to strengthen communities across the globe.

The Williams children, Elisha "EJ", Kiara "KiKi", and Caleb "CJ" are all well established and rising entertainers, with credits on multiple Disney and Nickelodeon projects. Kiara has worked on Drop That Seat, a Nickelodeon show which was produced by Nick Cannon, commercials, and voice overs for Disney. Kiara has also worked alongside her brother, EJ, on the hit ABC Show "The Wonder Years" of which he is the lead actor. EJ has co-starred in Nickelodeon's Henry Danger and Danger Force as well as voiced the role of Bingo, the lead character on Disney Jr. 's Puppy Dog Pals. The youngest of the Williams' family, Caleb "CJ" Williams, was featured on NBC's show Little Big Shots- which was then hosted by Steve Harvey. CJ has also starred in multiple national commercials and starred alongside his brother on "The Wonder Years".

The strategic multi-year partnership includes a range of collaboration opportunities. The Williams Family will promote RYU through public engagement and product partnerships, including social media content, personal appearances, and co-branded product development. Their authenticity in both the world of professional sport and entertainment will deepen RYU's position as a premium athletic and lifestyle brand, introducing the RYU performance product line to basketball enthusiasts and presenting RYU's cutting edge lifestyle aesthetic to a younger generation.

RYU CEO Cesare Fazari said, "We are excited to add the Williams family to our experienced and ground-breaking RYU Apparel Brand. One of the things that stood out while talking to them was their love of family. The Williams family, like me, have found the connection to family as an important component of success. Getting to know the Williams family and the heart of who they are, it became increasingly evident that their family's core values aligned very closely with those of RYU - Respect, Integrity, Strength & Sustainability."

Harold Lefty Williams said, "Having had the opportunity to partner with several brands, I knew that RYU was the perfect fit for my family. RYU understood right away what this deal was about- it's about legacy." Shyneefa Williams is quoted as saying, "Having an opportunity to partner with RYU Apparel Brand extends beyond what most young women from Jersey City, NJ could ever imagine. As someone who wears many hats - wife, mother, author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and so many others- I have strived to maintain constant consistency with regards to holding dear to the importance of family. Partnering with RYU, which is rooted in respect, integrity, strength, and sustainability, is a thrilling start to many great things. I am excited to be able to begin building a legacy with a company which stands on the same principles that I hold dear. "

RYU (Respect Your Universe) is a movement-focused apparel brand. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, we create multi-purpose clothing, bags and accessories for performance and everyday wear. RYU is an experiential omni-channel retailer and sells its products in Canada and the United States through strategic wholesale accounts and online via its e-commerce site www.ryu.com.

