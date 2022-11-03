Utex Industries, Inc. announces the acquisition of Sheraton Services Ltd., located in Ashington, United Kingdom. Sheraton Services will become Utex Europe and will continue to support the company's global expansion of engineered sealing solutions in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) market. Utex Europe will also provide additional manufacturing resources elsewhere within Utex Industries.

"The acquisition of Sheraton Services Ltd. to enhance our global expansion and support customers worldwide is a positive move for the company," said Piotr Galitzine, President CEO of Utex Industries, Inc.

In January 2021, Sheraton became the official distributor for Utex products in the EMEA market. Its employees' combined 120 years' experience in the design and manufacturing of seals will now further strengthen Utex in the region.

For more information about Utex Industries, Inc., visit www.utexind.com

About Utex

Utex is a market-leading manufacturing business headquartered in Houston, Texas. Utex operates multiple manufacturing, distribution, and technical sales facilities in the United States and abroad with approximately 650 employees. Utex's innovative, custom-engineered products support a diverse customer base including oil and gas, industrial, mining, and water end markets.

