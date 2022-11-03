Manitex International, Inc.: Manitex International Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Manitex International, Inc. (Nasdaq:MNTX) ("Manitex" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of truck cranes, specialized industrial equipment, and construction equipment rental solutions, today announced results for the third quarter of 2022.

Q3 Financial Highlights* :

Net revenues increased 27.7% to $65.0 million, compared to $50.9 million in the third quarter of 2021;

Gross margin for the third quarter was 19.0%, compared to 15.8% in the third quarter of 2021 and 17.8% in the second quarter of 2022;

Net loss was $3.1 million, or $(0.15) per diluted share;

Adjusted net income* for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.0 million or $0.05 per share, compared to a loss of $(0.2) million or ($0.01) per share in last year's same quarter;

Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $5.2 million, or 8.0% of net sales;

Reported backlog of $207 million as of September 30, 2022, represents growth of 82.3% compared to September 30, 2021;

Quarter-end net debt was $85.6 million and the Company had $32 million in liquidity as of 9/30/2022.

*Q3 2022 consolidated results reflect the inclusion of Rabern Rentals. Adjusted Q3 numbers exclude $3.2 million related to non-recurring legal settlement charges in Q3 and other non-related costs discussed in greater detail, footnoted and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items"

Subsequent to Quarter End:

Announced new President of North American Manufacturing

Announced new North American distribution strategy for Valla and Oil & Steel product lines

"We continue to see improvement in our business performance, as reflected by the increases in net revenues, gross margins, Adjusted EBITDA margins and a backlog that continued to expand at roughly the same pace of our sales," said Michael Coffey, CEO of Manitex International. "We reported Adjusted EBITDA of 8% of sales in the quarter, the third consecutive quarterly increase, and our objective to reach and surpass 10% is within sight."

"Last quarter, we implemented measures to increase efficiency and improve margins. We are working closely with our supply chain and the measures taken are producing results. Gross profit margins were 19.0% in the quarter, on operational initiatives designed to improve production yields from manufacturing and the contributions of Rabern Rentals. We are pleased with the results and anticipate further incremental improvements into next year.

"Rabern Rentals is performing well-ahead of plan and is on track to achieve record sales and Adjusted EBITDA this year. Local demand in Amarillo and Lubbock, Texas remains strong. Our expansion plans to open our fourth branch will be completed on schedule.

"Our balance sheet reflects growth in manufacturing inventories and new equipment for our rental fleet. We have increased the utilization of our debt facilities to meet long-term material orders placed in mid-2021, while finalizing rental fleet acquisitions associated with our Lubbock expansion. With $32 million in available credit, and leverage ratios that are well within industry norms, we have the short-term resources to meet current demand and anticipate our starting to pay down debt in Q4 of 2022."

On a forward looking basis, we anticipate a strong finish to the year, hallmarked with continued revenue growth. We expect to realize benefits from more favorably priced backlog, scheduled for delivery during the next few quarters. We further expect to start achieving healthy levels of debt reduction. Our inventory levels are consistent with current backlog and production rates and our rental fleet size has grown to meet short term forecasts," concluded Mr. Coffey.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2022

Net revenues increased $14.1 million or 27.7% to $65.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $50.9 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase in revenues is primarily due to the acquisition of Rabern and increases in sales of straight mast cranes by the Company's U.S. subsidiaries. Increases in sales of knuckle boom cranes by the Company's foreign subsidiaries were offset by foreign currency changes of $4.6 million.

Net loss was $3.1 million, or $(0.15) per share for the third quarter compared with net loss of $1.1 million, or $(0.06) in the same period last year. Adjusting for non-recurring items, including legal settlement charges, restructuring and acquisition expenses, adjusted net income was $1.0 million, or $0.05 per share for the third quarter of 2022 compared with a net loss of $0.2 million, or $(0.01) per share in last year's same period.

The company's Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $5.2 million, or 8.0% of sales compared with $1.6 million, or 3.1% of sales in last year's same period. Rabern Rentals, which was acquired during the second quarter of 2022, is having a significant positive impact on the company's margin performance, as anticipated.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

In this press release, we refer to various non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures which management uses to evaluate operating performance, to establish internal budgets and targets, and to compare the Company's financial performance against such budgets and targets. These non-GAAP measures, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies. While adjusted financial measures are not intended to replace any presentation included in our condensed consolidated financial statements under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered an alternative to operating performance or an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity, we believe these measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating results, capital expenditure and working capital requirements and the ongoing performance of its underlying businesses. A reconciliation of Adjusted GAAP financial measures is included with this press release. Results of operations reflect continuing operations. All per share amounts are on a fully diluted basis. The amounts described below are unaudited, are reported in thousands of U.S. dollars, and are as of the dates indicated.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International is a leading provider of mobile truck cranes, industrial lifting solutions, aerial work platforms, construction equipment and rental solutions that serve general construction, crane companies, and heavy industry. The company engineers and manufactures its products in North America and Europe, distributing through independent dealers worldwide. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, Oil & Steel, Valla, and Rabern Rentals.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 11,677 $ 21,359 Cash - restricted 188 222 Trade receivables (net) 38,638 30,515 Other receivables 745 2,039 Inventory (net) 77,602 64,965 Prepaid expense and other current assets 2,552 2,436 Assets held for sale 75 - Total current assets 131,477 121,536 Total fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $39,854 and $18,662

at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 50,589 16,460 Operating lease assets 5,474 3,563 Intangible assets (net) 14,511 11,946 Goodwill 36,015 24,949 Other long-term assets 1,143 1,143 Deferred tax assets 333 178 Total assets $ 239,542 $ 179,775 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 46,967 $ 44,136 Accrued expenses 14,645 10,539 Related party payables (net) - 203 Notes payable 16,486 18,401 Current portion of finance lease obligations 487 399 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,613 1,064 Customer deposits 3,435 7,121 Total current liabilities 83,633 81,863 Long-term liabilities Revolving term credit facilities (net) 53,152 12,717 Notes payable (net) 23,829 10,089 Finance lease obligations (net of current portion) 3,518 3,822 Non-current operating lease obligations 3,861 2,499 Deferred gain on sale of property 447 507 Deferred tax liability 3,648 1,074 Other long-term liabilities 3,575 4,389 Total long-term liabilities 92,030 35,097 Total liabilities 175,663 116,960 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred Stock-Authorized 150,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding at

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Common Stock-no par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 20,099,849 and 19,940,487

shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 133,249 132,206 Paid-in capital 3,674 3,264 Retained deficit (73,835 ) (68,436 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,615 ) (4,219 ) Equity attributable to shareholders of Manitex International 54,473 62,815 Equity attributed to noncontrolling interest 9,406 - Total equity 63,879 62,815 Total liabilities and equity $ 239,542 $ 179,775

MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 65,037 $ 50,935 $ 195,034 $ 158,148 Cost of sales 52,693 42,899 160,198 129,867 Gross profit 12,344 8,036 34,836 28,281 Operating expenses Research and development costs 659 772 2,095 2,357 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,440 7,419 30,317 23,232 Transaction costs 37 - 2,236 - Total operating expenses 11,136 8,191 34,648 25,589 Operating income (loss) 1,208 (155 ) 188 2,692 Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,409 ) (490 ) (2,982 ) (1,573 ) Interest income - 1 3 7 Gain on Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness - - - 3,747 Foreign currency transaction loss 175 (121 ) 268 (421 ) Other income (expense) (2,852 ) (102 ) (1,864 ) (117 ) Total other income (expense) (4,086 ) (712 ) (4,575 ) 1,643 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,878 ) (867 ) (4,387 ) 4,335 Income tax expense 206 234 570 843 Net income (loss) $ (3,084 ) $ (1,101 ) (4,957 ) 3,492 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 288 - 442 - Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of

Manitex International, Inc. $ (3,372 ) $ (1,101 ) $ (5,399 ) $ 3,492 Income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.15 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 0.18 Diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 0.17 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 20,094,475 19,917,276 20,039,981 19,888,319 Diluted 20,094,475 19,917,276 20,039,981 19,970,681

Net Sales and Gross Margin

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 As Reported As Adjusted As Reported As Adjusted As Reported As Adjusted Net sales $ 65,037 $ 65,037 $ 69,577 $ 69,577 $ 50,935 $ 50,935 % change Vs Q1 2022 (6.5 %) (6.5 %) % change Vs Q2 2021 27.7 % 27.7 % Gross margin 12,344 12,354 12,367 12,367 8,036 8,036 Gross margin % of net sales 19.0 % 19.0 % 16.8 % 16.8 % 15.8 % 15.8 %

Backlog

Sept 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sept 30, 2021 Backlog from continuing operations 207,032 213,810 205,682 $ 188,981 $ 113,584 Change Versus Current Period (3.2 %) 0.7 % 9.6 % 82.3 %

Backlog is defined as purchase orders that have been received by the Company. The disclosure of backlog aids in the analysis the Company's customers' demand for product, as well as the ability of the Company to meet that demand. Backlog is not necessarily indicative of sales to be recognized in a specified future period.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) To Adjusted Net Income*

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net income (loss) $ (3,084 ) $ (2,103 ) $ (1,101 ) Adjustments, including net tax impact 4,077 3,180 882 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 993 $ 1,077 $ (219 ) Weighted diluted shares outstanding 20,094,475 20,058,966 19,917,276 Diluted earnings (loss) per share as reported $ (0.15 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.06 ) Total EPS effect $ 0.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.05 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ (0.01 )

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) To Adjusted EBITDA*

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net Income (loss) $ (3,084 ) $ (2,103 ) $ (1,101 ) Interest expense 1,409 1,068 490 Tax expense 206 232 234 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,614 2,772 1,085 EBITDA $ 1,145 $ 1,969 $ 708 Adjustments: Litigation / legal settlement $ 3,171 $ 351 $ 271 Rabern transaction costs 37 1,886 - Stock compensation 749 582 239 FX (175 ) (142 ) 121 Severance / restructuring costs 294 1,223 - Valla earnout - (33 ) - Gain on sale of building - (672 ) - Other 5 12 258 Total Adjustments $ 4,081 $ 3,207 $ 889 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,226 $ 5,176 $ 1,597 Adjusted EBITDA as % of sales 8.0 % 7.4 % 3.1 %

*On October 19, 2022, we agreed to settle various claims made by Custom Truck One Source, L.P. ("Custom Truck") in connection with the sale of our Load King business to Custom Truck in 2015. In connection with this settlement, we agreed to pay Custom Truck an aggregate sum of $2.9 million, payable in ten equal quarterly installments, without interest.

Net Debt

September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Total cash & cash equivalents $ 11,865 $ 16,795 $ 21,581 Notes payable - short term $ 16,486 $ 20,373 $ 18,401 Current portion of finance leases 487 470 399 Notes payable - long term 23,829 24,317 10,089 Finance lease obligations - LT 3,518 3,656 3,822 Revolver, net 53,152 46,645 12,717 Total debt $ 97,472 $ 95,461 $ 45,428 Net debt $ 85,607 $ 78,666 $ 23,847

Net debt is calculated using the Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for current and long term portion of long term debt, capital lease obligations, notes payable, and revolving credit facilities minus cash and cash equivalents.

