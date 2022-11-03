- Net cash used in operating and investing activities was $31.3 million in the third quarter and $104.2 million for the first nine months of 2022; quarter-end cash and restricted cash position was $497.0 million
- Phase 3 VITAL study data on observed survival benefit in Mayo Stage IV AL amyloidosis patients treated with birtamimab selected for oral presentation at ASH 2022 meeting
Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 and provided a business update.
"Significant scientific and clinical progress has reinforced our understanding of the biology of Alzheimer's disease and the impact that lowering amyloid plaque has on slowing cognitive and functional decline of people suffering from this devastating condition. This further strengthens our belief that PRX012, our next-generation subcutaneous anti-Aß antibody, with a best-in-class profile, is positioned to lead a paradigm shift in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, we look forward to presenting data on the observed survival benefit of birtamimab from the Phase 3 VITAL study in patients with Mayo Stage IV AL amyloidosis during an oral presentation at ASH next month," said Gene Kinney, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Prothena. "With our deep portfolio of investigational therapies and a strong cash position, Prothena remains well positioned to address the urgent needs of patients affected by neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases."
Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Neurodegenerative Diseases Portfolio
Alzheimer's Disease (AD)
PRX012, a potential best-in-class, next-generation subcutaneous treatment for AD, is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting a key epitope at the N-terminus of amyloid beta (Aß) with high binding potency
- Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) study initiation expected by year-end 2022
- Topline data from Phase 1 study expected in 2023
PRX005,a potential best-in-class treatment for AD,is an investigational antibody that specifically targets a key epitope within the microtubule binding region (MTBR) of tau, a protein implicated in diseases including AD, frontotemporal dementia (FTD), progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and other tauopathies. PRX005 is part of the global neuroscience research and development collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb
- Topline data from Phase 1 study expected by year-end 2022
PRX123, a potential first-in-class dual Aß/tau vaccine treatment and prevention therapy for AD, is a dual-target vaccine targeting key epitopes within the Aß and tau proteins to promote amyloid clearance and blockade of pathogenic tau
- IND filing expected in 2023
Parkinson's Disease (PD)
Prasinezumab, a potential first-in-class treatment for PD, is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to target key epitopes within the C-terminus of alpha-synuclein and is the focus of the worldwide collaboration with Roche
- Phase 2b PADOVA study in patients with early PD is being conducted by Roche (NCT04777331); topline data expected in 2024
Rare Peripheral Amyloid Diseases Portfolio
AL Amyloidosis
Birtamimab, a potential best-in-class amyloid depleter treatment for AL amyloidosis, is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody designed to directly neutralize soluble toxic aggregates and promote clearance of amyloid that causes organ dysfunction and failure
- Poster presented at the XVIII International Symposium on Amyloidosis (ISA) on September 5, 2022 titled: Birtamimab in Patients with Mayo Stage IV AL Amyloidosis: Rationale for Confirmatory AFFIRM-AL Phase 3 Study
- Abstract selected for oral presentation on Monday December 12, 2022, at 11:15 AM ET at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition titled: Survival Benefit of Birtamimab in Mayo Stage IV AL Amyloidosis in the Phase 3 VITAL Study Consistent After Adjustment for Baseline Variables
- Confirmatory Phase 3 AFFIRM-AL topline data expected in 2024
ATTR Amyloidosis
NNC6019 (formerly PRX004),a potential first-in-class treatment for ATTR amyloidosis,isa humanized monoclonal antibody designed to deplete the pathogenic, non-native forms of the transthyretin (TTR) protein, that is being developed by Novo Nordisk for the treatment of ATTR cardiomyopathy
- Phase 2 trial of NNC6019 in patients with ATTR cardiomyopathy is being conducted by Novo Nordisk (NCT05442047)
Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2022 Financial Results
For the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, Prothena reported a net loss of $45.8 million and $123.3 million, respectively, as compared to a net income of $109.2 million and $100.2 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively. Net loss per share for the third quarter of 2022 and first nine months of 2022 was $0.97, and $2.63, respectively, as compared to net income per share on a diluted basis of $2.13 and $2.12 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively.
Prothena reported total revenue of $1.5 million and $4.0 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, respectively, primarily from collaboration revenue from BMS. As compared to total revenue of $139.2 million and $199.4 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively. Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 included collaboration revenue of $78.5 million from BMS for the option exercise and US license for PRX005 and $60.7 million from the sale of the clinical stage antibody NNC6019 (formerly PRX004) program and related rights to the Company's ATTR amyloidosis business and pipeline to Novo Nordisk. In addition to third quarter 2021 revenue, the first nine months of 2021 revenue included collaboration revenue of $60 million in clinical milestone payment from Roche for dosing of first patient in the global Phase 2b PADOVA study for prasinezumab and license revenue from Roche.
Research and development (R&D) expenses totaled $39.9 million and $98.7 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, respectively, as compared to $18.0 million and $60.2 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively. The increase in R&D expense for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily due to higher manufacturing costs primarily related to the birtamimab, PRX012, PRX019, PRX123 and PRX005 programs, higher personnel related expenses, higher clinical trial expenses primarily related to the PRX012 and birtamimab programs, higher other R&D expense and higher consulting expenses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the higher costs were offset in part by lower collaboration expenses related to the prasinezumab program with Roche as a result of the cost share opt-out exercised in May 2021 and lower manufacturing expenses related to the NNC6019 (formerly PRX004) program. R&D expenses included non-cash share-based compensation expense of $4.2 million and $11.3 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, respectively, as compared to $2.5 million and $6.6 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively.
General and administrative (G&A) expenses totaled $12.0 million and $36.8 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, respectively, as compared to $12.0 million and $34.1 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively. The increase in G&A expenses for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily related to higher personnel related expenses, offset in part by lower legal expenses. G&A expenses included non-cash share-based compensation expense of $3.8 million and $12.6 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, respectively, as compared to $3.6 million and $11.1 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively.
Total non-cash share-based compensation expense was $8.0 million and $23.9 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, respectively, as compared to $6.1 million and $17.8 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively.
As of September 30, 2022, Prothena had $497.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and no debt.
As of October 26, 2022, Prothena had approximately 48.4 million ordinary shares outstanding.
2022 Financial Guidance
The Company is updating its projected full year 2022 net cash burn from operating and investing activities, and expects it to be $108 to $120 million (versus prior guidance of $120 to $132 million) which includes an expected $40 million clinical milestone payment from Novo Nordisk, and expects to end the year with approximately $522 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (midpoint) (versus prior guidance of $454 million) which is primarily driven by operating and financing activities. The updated estimated full year 2022 net cash burn from operating and investing activities is primarily driven by an updated estimated net loss of $121 to $137 million (versus prior guidance of $154 to $170 million), which includes an estimated $31 million of non-cash share-based compensation expense.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, the sufficiency of our cash position to fund advancement of a broad pipeline; the continued advancement of our discovery, preclinical, and clinical pipeline, and expected milestones in 2022, 2023, and beyond; the treatment potential, designs, proposed mechanisms of action, and potential administration of birtamimab, prasinezumab, NNC6019 (formerly PRX004), PRX005, PRX012, and PRX123; plans for future clinical studies of birtamimab, prasinezumab, NNC6019 (formerly PRX004), PRX005, PRX012, and PRX123; and the expected timing of reporting data from clinical studies of birtamimab, prasinezumab, PRX005, and PRX012. These statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions that may prove not to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 3, 2022, and discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in our expectations.
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited amounts in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Collaboration revenue
1,517
78,480
3,932
138,661
Revenue from license and intellectual property
60,694
50
60,744
Total revenue
1,517
139,174
3,982
199,405
Operating expenses:
Research and development
39,860
17,992
98,691
60,226
General and administrative
11,989
11,955
36,776
34,112
Total operating expenses
51,849
29,947
135,467
94,338
Income (loss) from operations
(50,332
109,227
(131,485
105,067
Other income (expense), net
1,915
(31
2,535
(50
Income (loss) before income taxes
(48,417
109,196
(128,950
105,017
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(2,653
(51
(5,652
4,863
Net income (loss)
(45,764
109,247
(123,298
100,154
Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share
(0.97
2.39
(2.63
2.31
Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share
(0.97
2.13
(2.63
2.12
Shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share
46,986
45,626
46,833
43,422
Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
46,986
51,205
46,833
47,196
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited amounts in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
495,628
579,094
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
28,934
5,715
Total current assets
524,562
584,809
Property and equipment, net
1,997
2,012
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7,808
12,123
Restricted cash, non-current
1,352
1,352
Other non-current assets
18,721
9,070
Total non-current assets
29,878
24,557
Total assets
554,440
609,366
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Accrued research and development
11,593
6,351
Deferred revenue, current
9,665
7,657
Lease liability, current
6,385
5,940
Other current liabilities
22,955
13,504
Total current liabilities
50,598
33,452
Deferred revenue, non current
96,992
102,933
Lease liability, non-current
1,649
6,386
Other non-current liabilities
553
553
Total non-current liabilities
99,194
109,872
Total liabilities
149,792
143,324
Total shareholders' equity
404,648
466,042
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
554,440
609,366
