Iconics: DeviceXPlorer OPC Server is Ready for FREE Download Evaluations

Takebishi's DeviceXPlorer OPC Server is now available as a free trial at iconics.com.

FOXBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / ICONICS is honored to have been selected by Takebishi Corporation , the leading OPC products supplier in Asia, as their primary distribution partner for the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). This partnership will bring a high quality and extremely competitive OPC Server solution called DeviceXPlorer OPC Server to these new markets. DeviceXPlorer OPC Server (DXP) is an OPC Foundation-certified OPC Server communications solution that delivers connectivity to over 230 different devices through 80+ communication protocols. This scalable solution is available in both 32-bit and 64-bit implementations for maximum flexibility and performance.

Takebishi DeviceXPlorer offers outstanding performance for Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Schneider Electric, and other widely used controllers. And because it leverages the Mitsubishi Electric EZSocket Libraries, DeviceXPlorer is the best OPC Server for connectivity to Mitsubishi Electric products. The DeviceXPlorer OPC Server includes support for the following hardware and standards:

PLCs : 3S, Delta, Fuji, GE (Emerson), Hitachi, IAI, IDEC, JTEKT, Keyence, Koyo (Automation Direct), LSIS, Omron, Panasonic, Rockwell, Sharp, Siemens, Toshiba, Yaskawa, and Yokogawa

: 3S, Delta, Fuji, GE (Emerson), Hitachi, IAI, IDEC, JTEKT, Keyence, Koyo (Automation Direct), LSIS, Omron, Panasonic, Rockwell, Sharp, Siemens, Toshiba, Yaskawa, and Yokogawa Robot Controllers : IAI, Kawasaki, Sanyo Denki, Yamaha, and Yaskawa

: IAI, Kawasaki, Sanyo Denki, Yamaha, and Yaskawa CNC and Machine Tools : Fanuc, Mazak, SHIBAURa Machine, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, and The Japan Steel Works

: Fanuc, Mazak, SHIBAURa Machine, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, and The Japan Steel Works Additional Controllers : Anywire, Azbil, Chino, Codesys, Cognex, Comtrol, Eurotherm, Hakko, Hioki, Mars Tohken Solution, Microsoft, Moxa, M-System, MTT, Patlite, Panasonic, Phoenix Contact, RKC Instrument, Unitec, and Wago

: Anywire, Azbil, Chino, Codesys, Cognex, Comtrol, Eurotherm, Hakko, Hioki, Mars Tohken Solution, Microsoft, Moxa, M-System, MTT, Patlite, Panasonic, Phoenix Contact, RKC Instrument, Unitec, and Wago Industry Standards: BACnet/IP, Bluetooth, DDE Client, DNP3, EtherNet/IP, IEC60870-5, IEC61850, Modbus, MTConnect, OPC DA, OPC UA Client/Server, OPC UA Pub/Sub, Shared Memory, and CC-Link SLMP

"The DeviceXPlorer OPC Server offers superior performance and is a more cost-effective alternative to many options that exist today," explains Thomas Burke, Partner Manager for ICONICS. "We've made the product easy to download and evaluate, delivering a three-hour, resettable demonstration mode. We expect a great deal of interest in this offering, and all System Integrators and OEMs that are using alternative solutions should give DeviceXPlorer a look."

Learn more about the DeviceXPlorer OPC Server and download a free trial at https://iconics.com/Products/DeviceXPlorer-OPC-Server

About ICONICS

ICONICS, a Group Company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, is headquartered in Foxborough, Massachusetts USA and is a global software developer of visualization, HMI, SCADA, and energy solutions. With installations running in over 100 countries worldwide and over 70 percent of Global 500 companies, ICONICS software is recommended for automating, monitoring, and optimizing a customer's most critical assets. ICONICS offers competitive software products for various business sectors, such as manufacturing, industrial and building automation, and it possesses advanced technology and remarkable industry leading knowledge in the development of industrial software. ICONICS is a seven-time Microsoft Partner of the Year award winner and has been recognized eleven times as a Microsoft Partner of the Year.

PR Contact:

Valerie Harding

Ripple Effect Communications

Tel: 617-536-8887

Email: Valerie@RipplEffectPR.com

SOURCE: Iconics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/723900/DeviceXPlorer-OPC-Server-is-Ready-for-FREE-Download-Evaluations