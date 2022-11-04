SkyShowtime hosts exclusive European launch event in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New streaming service SkyShowtime tonight hosted an exclusive European launch event in Amsterdam, attended by international celebrities.





Hosted in Amsterdam by award winning film journalist and TV personality Alex Zane, the event unveiled the new and exclusive programming that will be premiering on SkyShowtime in the coming months.

Stars from across a number of SkyShowtime's series premieres were in attendance at the event, including Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Demián Bichir of Let The Right One In, as well as Clara Rugaard of The Rising.

Other top talent in attendance was Halo's Bokeem Woodbine and Yerin Ha, A Friend of the Family's Jake Lacyand Colin Hanks and The Calling's Jeff Wilbusch and Juliana Canfield.

Renowned DJs including DJ Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano brought the rhythm to night.

SkyShowtime features blockbuster movies, new premium scripted series, kids and family content and a selection of iconic library titles and box sets from Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, SHOWTIME, Sky Studios and Peacock - all streaming in one place.

About SkyShowtime

SkyShowtime is currently live in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands and Portugal and will be launching in Spain and CEE by end of Q1 2023.

SkyShowtime brings the very best entertainment, movies, and original series from the iconic brands of Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, SHOWTIME, Sky Studios and Peacock.??? ????

SkyShowtime will be available in more than 20 European markets encompassing 90 million homes. Ultimately, it will be offered in Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.?????

