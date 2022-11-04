Silicon Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - Verified.com today announces a proprietary identity verification platform to combat fraud and create trust in everyday interactions. The opportunity for Verified.com is global, and will facilitate safer online and offline transactions, reduce fraud, increase personal safety, and boost consumer confidence.





Verified.com Image

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8935/143034_1ca50984f4d62acc_001full.jpg

The end goal of Verified.com is a world in which consumers can implicitly trust those on the other side of their daily interactions. The platform will facilitate identity verification across a wide range of applications including online dating, classified ads buyers and sellers, social media account verification, investment products, e-commerce, B2B and B2C transactions, and everything in between. The platform will enable users to confirm the legitimacy of individuals and companies before interacting with them.

According to a Verified.com spokesperson Adrian John Ignacio, "Significant changes are occurring in the social media landscape. Some of the leading social media platforms globally are investing heavily in verification of their users, including Twitter which is currently evaluating turning its blue tick account verification service into an ongoing subscription."

The integrity of user accounts is of paramount importance online and offline. Trust and safety in the global economy are eroding at an alarming rate, and Verified.com has positioned itself as a global category leader in delivering identity verification to an audience of over 4 billion individuals and 300 million companies worldwide.

The platform will officially launch in Q1 2023 and has initiated discussions with investment bankers regarding a potential public offering.

About Verified.com

Verified.com enables users to confirm people and companies are real. People can use Verified.com when transferring money, meeting with someone, or doing business with a stranger. Its mission is to help its users transact and interact with confidence.

Website: https://verified.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/verifiedapp/

Contact Name: Adrian John Ignacio

Contact Email: media@tppinvestments.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143034