EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Conference

IuteCredit reports unaudited 9M 2022 results on 21 November 2022 - Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 23 November 2022



04.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





IuteCredit reports unaudited 9M 2022 results on 21 November 2022

Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 23 November 2022



Tallinn, Estonia, 4 November 2022. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call with the Management Board on 23 November 2022, 10.00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 9M 2022 results on 21 November 2022.



Earnings Call:

CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:

IuteCredit Europe - Earnings Call 9M 2022.

The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.



Contact:

Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 622 9177



About IuteCredit:

IuteCredit Group - established in 2008 - is a leading European fintech company. The Group is specialized in consumer finance and payment services via its 100% subsidiaries. Iute serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina under "MyIute" and "IuteCredit" brands, while it is expanding its services, geographies and brands ecosystem.

The Group's core loan products are unsecured installment loans and buy-now-pay-later loans with maturities between 3 months and 48 months and collateralized loans with maturities up to 72 months. Loans are provided over the webshops, Iute's website, MyIute app, network of branches, merchants and partners.

Iute's payment services vary from country to country between full-range solutions provided as a bank, and partial solutions subject to the license issued in any given country. The Group operates its own ATM network that is accessible with the MyIute app.

The Group finances its loan portfolios with equity, with secured bonds that are traded on the regulated market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the main list of Nasdaq Baltic and with deposits (as a bank inside a given country).

The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations.

www.iutecredit.com

04.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

