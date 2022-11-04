Hydrogen Future Industries Plc - Grant of Share Options & Director/PDMR Notification

4 November 2022

Hydrogen Future Industries plc

("HFI" or the "Company")

Grant of Share Options

&

Director/PDMR Notification

Hydrogen Future Industries plc (AQSE:HFI), a developer of proprietary wind and water-based green hydrogen production systems, has granted a total of 6,000,000 share options exercisable at 10 pence each to directors of the Company and/or its subsidiary as well as a consultant (the "Options"). All the Options vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issue (being 4 November 2022), save for 1,500,000 of the Options granted to Timothy Blake which will vest upon the satisfaction of certain performance conditions, including the independent verification of the patented wind system testing results confirming the expected efficiency gains.

A schedule of the Option grants appears below:

Name Position Number of Options Timothy Blake Director of HFI Energy Systems Limited* (PDMR) 3,000,000 David Ormerod Director 1,000,000 Daniel Maling Director 1,000,000 Fungai Ndoro Director 500,000 Consultant Finance consultant 500,000 Total 6,000,000

* HFI Energy Systems Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company

Inside Information

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.