PR Newswire
04.11.2022 | 08:04
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hydrogen Future Industries Plc - Grant of Share Options & Director/PDMR Notification

PR Newswire

London, November 3

4 November 2022

Hydrogen Future Industries plc

("HFI" or the "Company")

Grant of Share Options

&

Director/PDMR Notification

Hydrogen Future Industries plc (AQSE:HFI), a developer of proprietary wind and water-based green hydrogen production systems, has granted a total of 6,000,000 share options exercisable at 10 pence each to directors of the Company and/or its subsidiary as well as a consultant (the "Options"). All the Options vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issue (being 4 November 2022), save for 1,500,000 of the Options granted to Timothy Blake which will vest upon the satisfaction of certain performance conditions, including the independent verification of the patented wind system testing results confirming the expected efficiency gains.

A schedule of the Option grants appears below:

NamePositionNumber of Options
Timothy BlakeDirector of HFI Energy Systems Limited* (PDMR)3,000,000
David OrmerodDirector1,000,000
Daniel MalingDirector1,000,000
Fungai NdoroDirector500,000
ConsultantFinance consultant500,000
Total6,000,000

* HFI Energy Systems Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company

--ENDS-

Enquiries:

Hydrogen Future Industriesplc
Daniel Maling
David Ormerod		+44 (0)20 3475 6834
Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)
Ben Simons+44 (0) 20 7390 0230
Peter Jacob
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Ludovico Lazzaretti
Liam Murray		+44 (0) 20 72130 880
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)
Duncan Vasey+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Inside Information

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name
  1. Timothy Blake
  2. David Ormerod
  3. Daniel Maling
  4. Fungai Ndoro
Reason for notification
Position/Status
  1. PDMR
  2. Director
  3. Director
  4. Director
Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
NameHydrogen Future Industries PLC
LEI213800U3MWUSU24ARW11
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code
Option over new ordinary shares
Nature of the transactionIssue of options
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
  1. 10p
  2. 10p
  3. 10p
  4. 10p
  1. 3,000,000
  2. 1,000,000
  3. 1,000,000
  4. 500,000
Aggregated information


- Aggregated Volume

- Price
N/A
Date of the transaction4 November 2022
Place of the transactionAQSE
© 2022 PR Newswire
