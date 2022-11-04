Hydrogen Future Industries Plc - Grant of Share Options & Director/PDMR Notification
PR Newswire
London, November 3
4 November 2022
Hydrogen Future Industries plc
("HFI" or the "Company")
Grant of Share Options
&
Director/PDMR Notification
Hydrogen Future Industries plc (AQSE:HFI), a developer of proprietary wind and water-based green hydrogen production systems, has granted a total of 6,000,000 share options exercisable at 10 pence each to directors of the Company and/or its subsidiary as well as a consultant (the "Options"). All the Options vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issue (being 4 November 2022), save for 1,500,000 of the Options granted to Timothy Blake which will vest upon the satisfaction of certain performance conditions, including the independent verification of the patented wind system testing results confirming the expected efficiency gains.
A schedule of the Option grants appears below:
|Name
|Position
|Number of Options
|Timothy Blake
|Director of HFI Energy Systems Limited* (PDMR)
|3,000,000
|David Ormerod
|Director
|1,000,000
|Daniel Maling
|Director
|1,000,000
|Fungai Ndoro
|Director
|500,000
|Consultant
|Finance consultant
|500,000
|Total
|6,000,000
* HFI Energy Systems Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company
--ENDS-
Enquiries:
|Hydrogen Future Industriesplc
|Daniel Maling
David Ormerod
|+44 (0)20 3475 6834
|Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)
|Ben Simons
|+44 (0) 20 7390 0230
|Peter Jacob
|Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
|Ludovico Lazzaretti
Liam Murray
|+44 (0) 20 72130 880
|Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)
|Duncan Vasey
|+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Inside Information
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
|Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name
|Reason for notification
|Position/Status
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Hydrogen Future Industries PLC
|LEI
|213800U3MWUSU24ARW11
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
Option over new ordinary shares
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of options
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
N/A
|Date of the transaction
|4 November 2022
|Place of the transaction
|AQSE