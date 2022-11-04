Anzeige
Freitag, 04.11.2022
Ist das der Final Countdown vor dem großen Paukenschlag?
04.11.2022
Akastor ASA: Listing of USD 150m bond loan by HMH

FORNEBU, Norway, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Akastor ASA (OSE: AKAST) of 26 January 2022 regarding the placement of a USD 150 million senior secured bond issue with a tenor of 3 years by Akastor's 50% owned affiliate HMH Holding B.V. ("HMH") The bond loan will be listed on Oslo Børs as of today (ISIN NO0012428996).

The prospectus of HMH for the listing of the bond loan on Oslo Børs is available on HMH's website: https://hmhw.com/investors/

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

# # # #

About HMH

HMH is a premier drilling solutions provider, which was formed as an independent company in October 2021 through the merger of Baker Hughes' (NYSE: BKR) Subsea Drilling Systems business and Akastor ASA's wholly owned subsidiary, MHWirth AS.

HMH combines integrated delivery capabilities, capital, renowned industry expertise and delivers the full range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages at scale. HMH aims to support the industry's transition toward more energy-efficient solutions, as well as deploying technologies and service solutions to make the sector more competitive through increased drilling efficiency. Moreover, the Company's service and technology portfolio will be utilized as a springboard for future growth, both within drilling services and when pursuing opportunities towards adjacent industries such as renewables and mining.

For further information, please visit homepage: https://hmhw.com/

About Akastor

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

For further information, please visit homepage: https://akastor.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akastor-asa-listing-of-usd-150m-bond-loan-by-hmh-301668709.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
