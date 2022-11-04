US solar had its worst quarter in two years in terms of deployment, due to global supply challenges that slowed growth, delayed projects, and drove up prices.From pv magazine USA With just under 1.9 GW of utility-scale solar installed in the third quarter of 2022, the industry experienced its slowest quarter since July-September 2020. This was expected to be a landmark year for solar, but global supply challenges have hampered growth, delayed projects, and driven up prices. Despite this, optimism remains. The American Clean Power Association (ACP) said in its quarterly report that the United States ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...