NV5 Global, Inc.: NV5 Announces Record Third Quarter Results; Exceeds Analyst Consensus

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2022.



"NV5's growth in both revenues and profitability in the third quarter resulted in another record quarter and once again demonstrates the success of the NV5 business model. Utilities continue to be a driver of NV5's business, and our geospatial vertical delivered its strongest quarter ever in revenue and new contract bookings. NV5 has consistently delivered growth and profitability exceeding the industry average and has demonstrated resilience to changing economic conditions. We enter the fourth quarter with a strong backlog, a healthy acquisition pipeline, and potential high-margin, non-discretionary service offerings," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Gross revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were $204.1 million compared to $185.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, a 10% increase.

Net income in the third quarter of 2022 was $16.1 million compared to $12.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, a 28% increase.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 was $36.0 million compared to $34.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, a 4% increase.

GAAP EPS in the third quarter of 2022 was $1.05 per share compared to $0.83 per share in the third quarter of 2021, a 27% increase.

Adjusted EPS in the third quarter of 2022 was $1.50 per share compared to $1.25 per share in the third quarter of 2021, a 20% increase. Diluted weighted average shares were 15,301,545 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 15,069,660 in the third quarter of 2021.

Cash flows provided by operations were $26.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, a 65% increase.

Reduced net debt leverage to 0.28x, a 33% decrease when compared to the second quarter of 2022.



Nine Months Ended October 1, 2022 Results

Gross revenues for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 were $597.0 million compared to $518.2 million in the nine months ended October 2, 2021, a 15% increase.

Net income for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 was $42.0 million compared to $31.7 million in the nine months ended October 2, 2021, a 32% increase.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 was $102.7 million compared to $93.1 million in the nine months ended October 2, 2021, a 10% increase.

GAAP EPS for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 was $2.75 per share compared to $2.19 per share in the nine months ended October 2, 2021, a 26% increase.

Adjusted EPS for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 was $3.99 per share compared to $3.50 per share in the nine months ended October 2, 2021, a 14% increase. Diluted weighted average shares were 15,242,453 for the nine months ended October 1, 2022, compared to 14,486,683 in the nine months ended October 2, 2021.

Cash flows provided by operations for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 were $80.4 million compared to $78.1 million in the nine months ended October 2, 2021.

Organic growth for the nine months ended October 1, 2022 was 7%.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share ("Adjusted EPS") is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share ("GAAP EPS") to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits, and acquisition-related costs. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share. In addition, when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

Conference Call

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 3, 2022. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com.

Date:

Thursday, November 3, 2022 Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Toll-free dial-in number:

+1 888-412-4117 International dial-in number:

+1 646-960-0284 Conference ID:

6172299 Webcast:

http://ir.nv5.com

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to allow the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.



The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the " Investors " section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.



NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data)

October 1, 2022 January 1, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,171 $ 47,980 Billed receivables, net 141,308 153,814 Unbilled receivables, net 98,081 89,734 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,896 12,442 Total current assets 314,456 303,970 Property and equipment, net 41,042 32,729 Right-of-use lease assets, net 38,008 44,260 Intangible assets, net 167,592 188,224 Goodwill 398,614 389,916 Other assets 2,427 2,844 Total Assets $ 962,139 $ 961,943 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 48,722 $ 55,954 Accrued liabilities 58,481 50,461 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 27,886 29,444 Other current liabilities 1,421 1,551 Current portion of contingent consideration 9,224 5,807 Current portion of notes payable and other obligations 18,140 20,734 Total current liabilities 163,874 163,951 Contingent consideration, less current portion 2,813 2,521 Other long-term liabilities 28,760 34,304 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 63,238 111,062 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 21,097 25,385 Total liabilities 279,782 337,223 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 15,559,921 and 15,414,005 shares issued and outstanding as of October 1, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively 156 154 Additional paid-in capital 467,416 451,754 Retained earnings 214,785 172,812 Total stockholders' equity 682,357 624,720 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 962,139 $ 961,943



NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Gross revenues $ 204,075 $ 185,553 $ 596,960 $ 518,151 Direct costs: Salaries and wages 48,295 45,145 141,976 131,630 Sub-consultant services 41,253 35,779 116,557 89,003 Other direct costs 14,592 12,802 45,426 35,714 Total direct costs 104,140 93,726 303,959 256,347 Gross profit 99,935 91,827 293,001 261,804 Operating expenses: Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and benefits 49,670 44,597 146,719 131,761 General and administrative 16,730 12,978 47,611 37,891 Facilities and facilities related 5,441 5,194 15,822 15,330 Depreciation and amortization 9,771 10,108 29,373 29,764 Total operating expenses 81,612 72,877 239,525 214,746 Income from operations 18,323 18,950 53,476 47,058 Interest expense (1,003 ) (1,475 ) (2,804 ) (5,362 ) Income before income tax expense 17,320 17,475 50,672 41,696 Income tax expense (1,257 ) (4,902 ) (8,699 ) (10,005 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 16,063 $ 12,573 $ 41,973 $ 31,691 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.09 $ 0.86 $ 2.85 $ 2.27 Diluted $ 1.05 $ 0.83 $ 2.75 $ 2.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 14,768,689 14,593,623 14,732,726 13,963,372 Diluted 15,301,545 15,069,660 15,242,453 14,486,683



NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 41,973 $ 31,691 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,091 33,397 Non-cash lease expense 9,409 7,941 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,252 1,077 Stock-based compensation 15,249 12,087 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (543 ) (67 ) Gain on disposals of property and equipment (100 ) (1,059 ) Deferred income taxes (4,288 ) (4,318 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 556 1,024 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Billed receivables 13,281 16,728 Unbilled receivables (8,633 ) (10,024 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,105 ) (4,160 ) Accounts payable (7,937 ) 1,366 Accrued liabilities (1,608 ) 403 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts (2,902 ) (8,233 ) Other current liabilities (304 ) 218 Net cash provided by operating activities 80,391 78,071 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions) (5,020 ) (23,569 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 87 843 Purchase of property and equipment (14,874 ) (6,714 ) Net cash used in investing activities (19,807 ) (29,440 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from common stock offering — 172,500 Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility — 138,750 Payments on notes payable (7,796 ) (7,299 ) Payments of contingent consideration (1,597 ) (663 ) Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility (45,000 ) (283,832 ) Payments of common stock offering costs — (10,657 ) Purchases of common stock tendered by employees to satisfy the required withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation — (52 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — (890 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (54,393 ) 7,857 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,191 56,488 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 47,980 64,909 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 54,171 $ 121,397



NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Net Income $ 16,063 $ 12,573 $ 41,973 $ 31,691 Add: Interest expense 1,003 1,475 2,804 5,362 Income tax expense 1,257 4,902 8,699 10,005 Depreciation and amortization 11,033 11,461 33,091 33,397 Stock-based compensation 5,634 4,297 15,249 12,087 Acquisition-related costs* 1,043 (23 ) 892 607 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,033 $ 34,685 $ 102,708 $ 93,149

* Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS