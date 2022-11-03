Definitive Healthcare Corp.: Definitive Healthcare Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. ("Definitive Healthcare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Other Recent Highlights:

Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $57.4 million, an increase of 33% from $43.1 million in Q3 2021.

"We once again delivered an attractive combination of strong top line growth and substantial profitability. Revenue exceeded the top end of our guidance range and adjusted EBITDA was at the top end of our range, a clear demonstration of our highly efficient business model," said Robert Musslewhite, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. "We continued to execute on our land and expand strategy with important wins at new and existing customers. We also launched several important products, including Passport Express, while making good progress on the continuing integration of Analytical Wizards."

Recent Business and Operating Highlights:

Customer Wins

In the third quarter, Definitive Healthcare had multiple key customer wins, including:

A multi-year, seven-figure Monocl win at an existing Definitive Healthcare medical device customer. This long-time customer of our View products needed intelligence around key opinion leaders to better inform their product development process.



A multi-year enterprise deal at a global specialty generic pharmaceutical company for our Passport Analytics Suite to improve their market segmentation and analyze their marketing spend to ensure it is spent most efficiently across their different generic brands and channels.



A significant upsell deal to add medical claims and data integration services at one of the world's largest manufacturer of breast-feeding pumps and supplies. This company uses Definitive Healthcare to better understand TAM, improve segmentation, and gain visibility into Physicians and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) data.



A leading international manufacturer of commercial ice machines chose Definitive Healthcare to identify hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers who could use their machines.



Innovation

Definitive Healthcare also continued to release new products and enhance its core platform in the quarter. Notable innovations include:

In August, the Company released Passport Express, just six months after closing the acquisition of Analytical Wizards. Passport Express integrates the comprehensive analytics built by Analytical Wizards with the proprietary data from Definitive Healthcare. Passport Express delivers fast and easy access to off-the-shelf healthcare commercial intelligence enabling biopharma companies to better understand treatment pathways, brand behavior, and market share.



In September, the Company shipped the new Monocl ExpertData product. This new product improves the productivity of the medical science liaison and internal medical affairs teams by providing a seamless way to integrate Definitive Healthcare's proprietary expert data with clients' own internal systems.



In addition, the Company continues to invest in the core Definitive Healthcare platform. Some of the new features recently added to the platform include:

A new "locum tenens" analytic to determine which physicians are working temporarily at a given facility. Based on a proprietary algorithm, this new metric analyzes a physicians' recent billing activity and network affiliation to predict locum tenens status.



New Skilled Nursing Facility profiles that provide insight into staffing turnover totals. With data on more than 15,000 skilled nursing facilities, users can now identify which facilities have the most turnover, compare it to state and national averages, and then assess the quality of care at a given facility. The Definitive Healthcare platform now offers more than 25 different quality metrics for skilled nursing facilities.



Business Outlook

Based on information as of November 3, 2022, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

Fourth Quarter 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $58-59 million, a median 26% increase year over year.

Full Year 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $220 - $221 million, an increase of 33% from prior year at the midpoint.

Conference Call Information

Definitive Healthcare will host a conference call today, November 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook. To access the call, dial (844) 826-3033 (domestic) or (412) 317-5185 (international). The conference ID number is 10170962. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through November 17, 2022 at (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 10170962. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Definitive Healthcare's Investor Relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow's healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such statements are provided under the "safe harbor" protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can generally be identified by words or phrases written in the future tense and/or preceded by words such as "likely," "should," "may," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects" or similar words or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding our outlook, financial guidance, the market, industry and macroeconomic environment, our business, growth strategies, product development efforts and future expenses, customer growth and statements reflecting our expectations about our ability to execute on our strategic plans, achieve future growth and profitability and achieve our financial goals.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the following: an outbreak of disease, global or localized health pandemic or epidemic, or the fear of such an event (such as the COVID-19 global pandemic), including the global economic uncertainty and measures taken in response; the short- and long-term effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the pace of recovery or any future resurgence; the ongoing hostility between Russia and Ukraine and global geopolitical tension and the related impact on macroeconomic conditions; actual or potential changes in international, national, regional and local economic, business and financial conditions, including recessions, inflation, rising interest rates, volatility in the capital markets and related market uncertainty; the impact of worsening macroeconomic conditions on our new and existing customers, and the related impacts on our ability to acquire new customers and generate additional revenue from existing customers; our inability to generate substantially all of our revenue and cash flows from sales of subscriptions to our platform and any decline in demand for our platform and the data we offer; the competitiveness of the market in which we operate and our ability to compete effectively; the failure to maintain and improve our platform, or develop new modules or insights for healthcare commercial intelligence; the inability to obtain and maintain accurate, comprehensive or reliable data, which could result in reduced demand for our platform; the risk that our recent growth rates may not be indicative of our future growth; the inability to achieve or sustain profitability in the future compared to historical levels as we increase investments in our business; the loss of our access to our data providers; the failure to respond to advances in healthcare commercial intelligence; an inability to attract new customers and expand subscriptions of current customers; the risk of cyber-attacks and security vulnerabilities; litigation, investigations or other legal, governmental or regulatory actions; and the possibility that our security measures are breached or unauthorized access to data is otherwise obtained.

Additional factors or events that could cause our actual performance to differ from these forward-looking statements may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual financial condition, results of operations, future performance and business may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements.

For additional discussion of factors that could impact our operational and financial results, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other subsequent SEC filings, which are or will be available on the Investor Relations page of our website at ir.definitivehc.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All information in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update this information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented supplemental non-GAAP financial measures as part of this earnings release. We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for an evaluation of the Company with a focus on the performance of its core operations, including providing meaningful comparisons of financial results to historical periods and to the financial results of peer and competitor companies. A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release.

We refer to Unlevered Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share as non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S., ("GAAP"). These are supplemental financial measures of our performance and should not be considered substitutes for net (loss) income, gross profit or any other measure derived in accordance with GAAP.

We define Unlevered Free Cash Flow as net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of property, equipment and other assets, plus cash interest expense and cash payments related to transaction, integration and restructuring related expenses, earnouts and other non-recurring items. Unlevered Free Cash Flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since, among other things, we have mandatory debt service requirements.

We define EBITDA as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest expense, net and loss on extinguishment of debt, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including other income and expense, equity-based compensation, transaction, integration and restructuring expenses and other non-recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are key metrics used by management and our board of directors to assess the profitability of our operations. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful measures to investors to assess our operating performance because these metrics eliminate non-recurring and unusual items and non-cash expenses, which we do not consider indicative of ongoing operational performance. We believe that these metrics are helpful to investors in measuring the profitability of our operations on a consolidated level.

We define Adjusted Gross Profit as revenue less cost of revenue (excluding acquisition-related depreciation and amortization and equity compensation costs) and Adjusted Gross Margin means Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted Gross Profit differs from gross profit, in that gross profit includes acquisition-related depreciation and amortization expense and equity compensation costs. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are key metrics used by management and our board of directors to assess our operations. We exclude acquisition-related depreciation and amortization expenses as they have no direct correlation to the cost of operating our business on an ongoing basis. A small quantity of equity-based compensation is included in cost of revenue in accordance with GAAP but is excluded from our Adjusted Gross Profit calculations due to its non-cash nature.

We define Adjusted Operating Income as income from operations plus acquisition related amortization, equity-based compensation, transaction, integration and restructuring expenses and other non-recurring expenses.

We define Adjusted Net Income as Adjusted Operating Income less interest expense, net, other expense, net, excluding TRA liability remeasurement expense and recurring income tax expense including the incremental tax effects of adjustments to arrive at Adjusted Operating Income. We define Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted outstanding shares.

Our use of these non-GAAP terms may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures are intended as supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to (loss) income from operations, net (loss) income, gross profit, earnings per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as measures of operating cash flows or liquidity.

We do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty to predict certain items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures; in particular, the effects of stock-based compensation expense, taxes and amounts under the exchange tax receivable agreement, deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities, and transaction, integration and restructuring expenses. We expect the variability of these excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in these presentations.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except number of shares) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 228,828 $ 387,498 Short-term investments 120,798 — Accounts receivable, net 33,689 43,336 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,716 6,518 Current portion of deferred contract costs 9,179 6,880 Total current assets 402,210 444,232 Property and equipment, net 4,581 5,069 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 10,051 — Other assets 5,105 8,431 Deferred contract costs, net of current portion 13,164 11,667 Investment in equity securities — 32,675 Intangible assets, net 361,703 352,470 Goodwill 1,322,959 1,261,444 Total assets $ 2,119,773 $ 2,115,988 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 10,266 4,651 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,885 22,658 Current portion of deferred revenue 83,820 83,611 Current portion of term loan 6,875 6,875 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,706 — Total current liabilities 121,552 117,795 Long term liabilities: Deferred revenue 504 412 Term loan, net of current portion 259,064 263,808 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 10,450 — Tax receivable agreements liability 157,175 153,529 Deferred tax liabilities 91,533 75,888 Other long-term liabilities 1,973 1,294 Total liabilities 642,251 612,726 Equity: Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 104,961,965 and 97,030,095 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 105 97 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.00001, 65,000,000 shares authorized, 50,566,898 and 48,778,774 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2022, and 58,244,627 and 55,488,221 shares issued and outstanding, respectively at December 31, 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital 962,874 890,724 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,911 62 Accumulated deficit (34,140 ) (17,677 ) Noncontrolling interests 544,772 630,056 Total equity 1,477,522 1,503,262 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,119,773 $ 2,115,988





Definitive Healthcare Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except share amounts and per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 57,382 $ 43,084 $ 162,054 $ 119,841 Cost of revenue: Cost of revenue exclusive of amortization (1) 6,569 5,129 18,717 13,895 Amortization 3,155 5,356 14,113 15,896 Gross profit 47,658 32,599 129,224 90,050 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 21,184 14,376 66,062 39,003 Product development (1) 9,205 4,746 24,761 12,817 General and administrative (1) 13,718 7,880 33,564 18,891 Depreciation and amortization 10,037 9,760 30,105 28,814 Transaction, integration and restructuring expenses 2,945 (137 ) 6,362 3,332 Total operating expenses 57,089 36,625 160,854 102,857 Loss from operations (9,431 ) (4,026 ) (31,630 ) (12,807 ) Other income (expense), net: Other income, net 5,528 119 9,429 143 Interest expense, net (2,466 ) (7,186 ) (6,930 ) (23,956 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (9,873 ) - (9,873 ) Total other income (expense), net 3,062 (16,940 ) 2,499 (33,686 ) Net loss before income taxes (6,369 ) (20,966 ) (29,131 ) (46,493 ) Income tax benefit 15 - 141 - Net loss (6,354 ) (20,966 ) (28,990 ) (46,493 ) Less: Net loss attributable to Definitive OpCo prior to the Reorganization Transactions — (7,816 ) — (33,343 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,665 ) (5,172 ) (12,527 ) (5,172 ) Net loss attributable to Definitive Healthcare Corp. $ (2,689 ) $ (7,978 ) $ (16,463 ) $ (7,978 ) Net loss per share of Class A Common Stock: Basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average Class A Common Stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 102,904,565 88,263,333 99,776,742 88,263,333 (1) Amounts include equity-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 236 $ 48 $ 698 $ 79 Sales and marketing 2,260 326 11,062 567 Product development 2,171 187 5,301 341 General and administrative 4,466 1,756 7,949 3,351 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 9,133 $ 2,317 $ 25,010 $ 4,338





Definitive Healthcare Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (amounts in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (6,354 ) $ (20,966 ) $ (28,990 ) $ (46,493 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 469 452 1,721 1,193 Amortization of intangible assets 12,723 14,664 42,497 43,517 Amortization of deferred contract costs 2,283 1,293 6,274 3,195 Equity-based compensation 9,133 2,317 25,010 4,338 Amortization of debt issuance costs 176 475 527 1,522 Allowance for doubtful accounts 763 181 769 76 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 9,843 — 9,843 Non-cash restructuring charges related to office leases — — 1,023 — Tax receivable agreement remeasurement (5,153 ) — (8,296 ) — Changes in fair value of contingent consideration — (212 ) — 3,169 Deferred income taxes (42 ) — (206 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,816 ) (5,297 ) 12,454 5,179 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,235 53 2,554 (561 ) Deferred contract costs (3,224 ) (3,001 ) (10,070 ) (9,043 ) Contingent consideration — — (6,400 ) — Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,194 (1,846 ) 3,956 (3,965 ) Deferred revenue (4,702 ) 1,096 (3,024 ) 9,023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,685 (948 ) 39,799 20,993 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment and other assets (1,878 ) (440 ) (3,455 ) (5,662 ) Purchases of short-term investments (54,309 ) — (217,266 ) — Maturities of short-term investments 52,000 — 96,000 — Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired 203 — (56,296 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (3,984 ) (440 ) (181,017 ) (5,662 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from term loan — 275,000 — 275,000 Repayments of term loans (1,718 ) (470,402 ) (5,156 ) (472,742 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,745 ) — (2,745 ) — Payment of contingent consideration — — (1,100 ) (1,500 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (3,511 ) — (3,511 ) Proceeds from equity offerings, net of underwriting discounts — 452,812 — 452,812 Repurchase of outstanding equity/Definitive OpCo units — (92,812 ) — (92,812 ) Payments of equity offering issuance costs — (4,519 ) (1,299 ) (5,913 ) Member contributions — — — 5,500 Member distributions (1,652 ) (3,811 ) (6,939 ) (7,139 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,115 ) 152,757 (17,239 ) 149,695 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 586 151,369 (158,457 ) 165,026 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 40 (55 ) (213 ) (48 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 228,202 38,438 387,498 24,774 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 228,828 $ 189,752 $ 228,828 $ 189,752 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 2,898 $ 11,615 $ 7,248 $ 27,587 Income taxes $ — $ — $ — $ 13 Acquisitions: Net assets acquired, net of cash acquired $ (203 ) $ — $ 97,296 $ — Initial cash investment in prior year — — (40,000 ) — Contingent consideration — — (1,000 ) — Net cash paid for acquisitions $ (203 ) $ — $ 56,296 $ — Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Capital expenditures included in accrued expenses $ 4,504 $ 369 $ 4,504 $ 369 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities: Unpaid equity offering costs included in accrued expenses $ 147 $ 5,481 $ 147 $ 5,481



