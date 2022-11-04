Investors and disrupters across industry verticals came to hear presentations from a selection of leading startups at the Canopy Demo Night

Sitel Group, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, hosted and sponsored one of the main fringe events at this year's Web Summit the final Canopy Demo Night of the year.

The Canopy Demo Night at Sitel Lisbon Santos saw over 200 in-person attendees and many more join online. The event granted five startups the opportunity to receive real-time feedback, advice and offers of financial support from heavyweight investors as they presented their business ideas in a collaborative and interactive setting.

The startups at Canopy Demo Night, Sitel Lisbon Santos were:

Beta 100 Helping people to invest their passion for equity

Anywaste.com Helping to streamline the Waste Industry, using today's technology for a greener tomorrow

Mosa On a mission to bring free to use modern (smart secure) micro mobility parking to everyone

Voovoo The real enabler of carsharing

ProprHome Increasing transparency and accountability in real estate through tokenisation

Commenting on the event, Benedita Miranda, Sitel Group General Manager for Spain, Portugal Greece, said, "Sitel Group has a long history of supporting innovative companies across the world and so it is a real pleasure for us to give back to the startup community. Lisbon is not only a fantastic and lively city, but it is also an important destination for leading disruptive companies, which is one of the reasons why Sitel Lisbon Santos is such a popular hub."

Sitel Lisbon Santos is located in one of the liveliest areas of Lisbon. It opened its doors in 2016 and has more than 900 seats serving six global clients.

Lisbon is an important hub for many UK and other European disruptive technology companies scoping out outsourcing locations. That's why Sitel Group has partnered with Canopy Community and Falmouth University Launchpad to deliver this event. Together, they support entrepreneurs and innovators on their life-long journey to change the world.

