BHP has signed a 70 MW baseload renewable energy contract with Neoen to meet 50% of the energy demand of its Olympic Dam mining operations in South Australia.From pv magazine Australia The 70 MW renewable energy baseload contract will supply BHP with 24/7 renewable energy from Neoen's Goyder South Stage 1 wind farm and Blyth Battery from July 2025. BHP's Olympic Dam site, 650 kilometers north of Adelaide, is one of the world's most significant deposits of gold, uranium, and copper. Copper is an increasingly important material in the renewable energy supply chain, and BHP Olympic Dam's asset ...

