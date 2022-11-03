Altair Engineering Inc.: Altair Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TROY, Mich., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), today released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
"Altair had a solid third quarter, showing exceptional momentum despite significant macro-economic uncertainty, led by double digit growth in billings on a constant currency basis and strong demand across all geographies," said James Scapa, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Altair. "Our dedicated global teams continue to push forward with outstanding technology developments and applications."
"We're very pleased with the third quarter, continuing the success we had in the first half of the year," said Matt Brown, chief financial officer of Altair. "Our third quarter revenue was at the high end of our guidance range, despite significant currency headwinds, while our profitability exceeded our expectations. These strong results give us the confidence to raise our full year 2022 guidance in constant currency."
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Software product revenue was $103.8 million compared to $102.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.4% in reported currency and 10.1% in constant currency
- Total revenue was $119.4 million compared to $121.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 1.6% in reported currency and an increase of 6.3% in constant currency
- Net loss was $(33.2) million compared to $(8.1) million for the third quarter of 2021. Diluted net loss per share was $(0.42) based on 79.2 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net loss per share of $(0.11) for the third quarter of 2021, based on 75.8 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Net loss margin was -27.9% compared to -6.7% for the third quarter of 2021
- Non-GAAP net income was $4.3 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 55.7%. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.05 based on 88.1 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.12 for the third quarter of 2021, based on 81.1 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding
- Adjusted EBITDA was $6.8 million compared to $14.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 54.0%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.7% compared to 12.2% for the third quarter of 2021
- Cash provided by operating activities was $8.5 million, compared to $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2021
- Free cash flow was $5.2 million, compared to $(0.5) million for the third quarter of 2021.
Business Outlook
Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing the following guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2022:
|(in millions)
|Fourth Quarter 2022
|Full Year 2022
|Software Product Revenue
|$
|126.0
|to
|$
|131.0
|$
|488.0
|to
|$
|493.0
|Total Revenue
|$
|143.0
|$
|148.0
|$
|555.0
|$
|560.0
|Net Loss
|$
|(15.0
|)
|$
|(12.1
|)
|$
|(70.3
|)
|$
|(67.4
|)
|Non-GAAP Net Income
|$
|15.5
|$
|17.8
|$
|63.8
|$
|66.0
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|22.0
|$
|25.0
|$
|92.0
|$
|95.0
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|$
|23.0
|$
|27.0
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|14.0
|$
|18.0
The following table provides a reconciliation of 2022 Full Year guidance to the last guidance provided in August:
|(Unaudited)
|Full Year 2022
|(in millions)
|Midpoint of
Guidance in
August
|Increase/
(Decrease)
|Currency
Fluctuations
from Prior
Guidance
|Midpoint of
Guidance in
November
|Software Product Revenue
|$
|492.5
|$
|4.2
|$
|(6.2
|)
|$
|490.5
|Total Revenue
|$
|560.5
|$
|3.7
|$
|(6.7
|)
|$
|557.5
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|94.0
|$
|1.0
|$
|(1.5
|)
|$
|93.5
Conference Call Information
|What:
|Altair's Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
|When:
|Thursday, November 3, 2022
|Time:
|5 p.m. ET
|Webcast:
|http://investor.altair.com (live & replay)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Expense.
Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, non-cash interest expense, other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release, and the impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period.
Non-GAAP diluted common shares as defined starting with Q1 2022, includes the diluted weighted average shares outstanding per GAAP regardless of whether the Company is in a loss position. All periods presented will be adjusted to align with this new definition.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.
Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.
Non-GAAP gross profit represents gross profit adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expense and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.
Non-GAAP operating expense represents operating expense excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.
Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.
About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, our statements regarding our expectations for 2022, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair's control. Altair's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Media Relations
Altair
Dave Simon
248-614-2400 ext. 332
dls@altair.com
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com
|ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|311,853
|$
|413,743
|Accounts receivable, net
|119,921
|137,561
|Income tax receivable
|10,465
|9,388
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|23,492
|27,529
|Total current assets
|465,731
|588,221
|Property and equipment, net
|38,938
|40,478
|Operating lease right of use assets
|32,627
|28,494
|Goodwill
|455,211
|370,178
|Other intangible assets, net
|86,080
|99,057
|Deferred tax assets
|7,605
|8,495
|Other long-term assets
|38,736
|28,352
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,124,928
|$
|1,163,275
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|6,235
|$
|6,647
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|37,036
|42,307
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|9,996
|9,933
|Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
|50,686
|122,226
|Deferred revenue
|94,523
|93,160
|Convertible senior notes, net
|—
|199,705
|Total current liabilities
|198,476
|473,978
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|23,466
|19,550
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|22,017
|12,872
|Convertible senior notes, net
|305,158
|—
|Other long-term liabilities
|40,282
|42,894
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|589,399
|549,294
|Commitments and contingencies
|MEZZANINE EQUITY
|—
|784
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock ($0.0001 par value)
|Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 52,377 and 51,524 shares as of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively
|5
|5
|Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 27,745 shares as of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021
|3
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|715,736
|724,226
|Accumulated deficit
|(133,642
|)
|(102,087
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(46,573
|)
|(8,950
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|535,529
|613,197
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,124,928
|$
|1,163,275
|ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenue
|License
|$
|67,245
|$
|67,603
|$
|256,102
|$
|230,630
|Maintenance and other services
|36,520
|34,686
|105,453
|100,758
|Total software
|103,765
|102,289
|361,555
|331,388
|Software related services
|6,706
|7,650
|23,143
|23,229
|Total software and related services
|110,471
|109,939
|384,698
|354,617
|Client engineering services
|7,355
|10,060
|22,414
|31,005
|Other
|1,525
|1,308
|4,676
|5,760
|Total revenue
|119,351
|121,307
|411,788
|391,382
|Cost of revenue
|License
|2,579
|4,694
|11,386
|13,706
|Maintenance and other services
|13,025
|11,770
|38,628
|35,368
|Total software *
|15,604
|16,464
|50,014
|49,074
|Software related services
|5,240
|5,707
|16,739
|17,560
|Total software and related services
|20,844
|22,171
|66,753
|66,634
|Client engineering services
|5,835
|7,982
|18,390
|25,163
|Other
|1,230
|1,348
|3,892
|5,072
|Total cost of revenue
|27,909
|31,501
|89,035
|96,869
|Gross profit
|91,442
|89,806
|322,753
|294,513
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development *
|48,781
|35,839
|138,352
|112,872
|Sales and marketing *
|39,244
|30,589
|114,042
|94,568
|General and administrative *
|24,677
|22,196
|72,613
|67,983
|Amortization of intangible assets
|6,571
|4,432
|18,682
|13,924
|Other operating income, net
|(2,835
|)
|(1,324
|)
|(9,383
|)
|(2,526
|)
|Total operating expenses
|116,438
|91,732
|334,306
|286,821
|Operating (loss) income
|(24,996
|)
|(1,926
|)
|(11,553
|)
|7,692
|Interest expense
|1,566
|3,037
|2,851
|8,998
|Other expense, net
|2,107
|124
|26,082
|1,667
|Loss before income taxes
|(28,669
|)
|(5,087
|)
|(40,486
|)
|(2,973
|)
|Income tax expense
|4,579
|3,022
|15,008
|4,424
|Net loss
|$
|(33,248
|)
|$
|(8,109
|)
|$
|(55,494
|)
|$
|(7,397
|)
|Loss per share:
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.70
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.70
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic
|79,207
|75,750
|79,205
|75,226
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, diluted
|79,207
|75,750
|79,205
|75,226
* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Cost of revenue - software
|$
|2,332
|$
|1,411
|$
|6,265
|$
|3,791
|Research and development
|10,243
|3,894
|26,580
|11,223
|Sales and marketing
|7,806
|3,673
|22,505
|10,800
|General and administrative
|2,329
|1,955
|7,174
|5,415
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|22,710
|$
|10,933
|$
|62,524
|$
|31,229
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Employee stock-based compensation plans
|$
|15,490
|$
|10,194
|$
|43,622
|$
|29,009
|Equity issued in connection with acquisitions
|7,220
|739
|18,902
|2,220
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|22,710
|$
|10,933
|$
|62,524
|$
|31,229
|ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In thousands)
|2022
|2021
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(55,494
|)
|$
|(7,397
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|24,092
|19,355
|Provision for credit loss
|183
|330
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|1,330
|8,513
|Stock-based compensation expense
|62,524
|31,229
|Deferred income taxes
|4
|(510
|)
|Gain on mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration
|(7,482
|)
|—
|Expense on repurchase of convertible senior notes
|16,621
|—
|Other, net
|153
|40
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|13,859
|26,770
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,906
|(7,612
|)
|Other long-term assets
|3,134
|(5,018
|)
|Accounts payable
|(270
|)
|(2,432
|)
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|(3,639
|)
|481
|Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
|(48,698
|)
|483
|Deferred revenue
|18,311
|(8,638
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|26,534
|55,594
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|(134,130
|)
|(5,472
|)
|Capital expenditures
|(6,721
|)
|(6,811
|)
|Other investing activities, net
|(10,322
|)
|(628
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(151,173
|)
|(12,911
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of discounts and commissions
|224,265
|—
|Repurchase of convertible senior notes
|(192,422
|)
|—
|Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions
|6,549
|2,110
|Repurchase and retirement of common stock
|(4,387
|)
|—
|Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options
|2,840
|2,059
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|(1,523
|)
|—
|Proceeds from private placement of common stock
|—
|200,000
|Payments on revolving commitment
|—
|(30,000
|)
|Other financing activities
|(170
|)
|(434
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|35,152
|173,735
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(12,142
|)
|(1,951
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(101,629
|)
|214,467
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
|414,012
|241,547
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|312,383
|$
|456,014
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow:
|Interest paid
|$
|296
|$
|344
|Income taxes paid
|$
|6,818
|$
|8,077
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities and other liabilities
|$
|707
|$
|480
Financial Results
The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted, to net loss and net loss per share - diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net loss
|$
|(33,248
|)
|$
|(8,109
|)
|$
|(55,494
|)
|$
|(7,397
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|22,710
|10,933
|62,524
|31,229
|Amortization of intangible assets
|6,571
|4,432
|18,682
|13,924
|Non-cash interest expense
|501
|2,876
|1,339
|8,513
|Restructuring expense
|—
|(124
|)
|—
|4,954
|Impact of non-GAAP tax rate (1)
|3,079
|(366
|)
|(1,878
|)
|(10,044
|)
|Special adjustments and other (2)
|4,657
|—
|22,886
|—
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|4,270
|$
|9,642
|$
|48,059
|$
|41,179
|Net loss per share, diluted
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.70
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.51
|GAAP diluted shares outstanding
|79,207
|75,750
|79,205
|75,226
|Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding (3)
|88,100
|81,063
|86,708
|80,345
(1) The Company uses a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 26%.
(2) The three months ended September 30, 2022, includes $6.8 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $2.2 million gain from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition. The nine months ended September 30, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on the repurchase of convertible senior notes, $13.7 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $7.5 million gain from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition.
(3) The Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, has been changed to align with the current definition.
The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net loss
|$
|(33,248
|)
|$
|(8,109
|)
|$
|(55,494
|)
|$
|(7,397
|)
|Income tax expense
|4,579
|3,022
|15,008
|4,424
|Stock-based compensation expense
|22,710
|10,933
|62,524
|31,229
|Interest expense
|1,566
|3,037
|2,851
|8,998
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,273
|6,175
|24,092
|19,355
|Restructuring expense
|—
|(124
|)
|—
|4,954
|Special adjustments, interest income and other (1)
|2,949
|(102
|)
|20,878
|(275
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|6,829
|$
|14,832
|$
|69,859
|$
|61,288
(1) The three months ended September 30, 2022, includes $6.8 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $2.2 million gain from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition. The nine months ended September 30, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on the repurchase of convertible senior notes, $13.7 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $7.5 million gain from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition.
The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net cash provided by operating activities (1)
|$
|8,493
|$
|872
|$
|26,534
|$
|55,594
|Capital expenditures
|(3,264
|)
|(1,420
|)
|(6,721
|)
|(6,811
|)
|Free cash flow (1)
|$
|5,229
|$
|(548
|)
|$
|19,813
|$
|48,783
(1) The nine months ended September 30, 2022, includes a $65.9 million payment in January 2022 for a legal judgement acquired in December 2021.
The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP gross profit to gross profit, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Gross profit
|$
|91,442
|$
|89,806
|$
|322,753
|$
|294,513
|Stock-based compensation expense
|2,332
|1,411
|6,265
|3,791
|Restructuring expense
|—
|(10
|)
|—
|926
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|93,774
|$
|91,207
|$
|329,018
|$
|299,230
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|78.6
|%
|75.2
|%
|79.9
|%
|76.5
|%
The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating expense to Total operating expense, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Total operating expense
|$
|116,438
|$
|91,732
|$
|334,306
|$
|286,821
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(20,378
|)
|(9,522
|)
|(56,259
|)
|(27,438
|)
|Amortization
|(6,571
|)
|(4,432
|)
|(18,682
|)
|(13,924
|)
|Gain on mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration
|2,178
|—
|7,482
|—
|Restructuring expense
|—
|114
|—
|(4,028
|)
|Non-GAAP operating expense
|$
|91,667
|$
|77,892
|$
|266,847
|$
|241,431
The following table provides our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis:
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
|Three Months
Ended
September 30, 2021
|Increase/
(Decrease) %
|(in thousands)
|As reported
|Currency
changes
|As adjusted for
constant currency
|As reported
|As reported
|As adjusted for
constant
currency
|Software revenue
|$
|103.8
|$
|8.8
|$
|112.6
|$
|102.3
|1.4
|%
|10.1
|%
|Total revenue
|$
|119.4
|$
|9.6
|$
|129.0
|$
|121.3
|-1.6
|%
|6.3
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|6.8
|$
|2.0
|$
|8.8
|$
|14.8
|-53.9
|%
|-40.5
|%
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
|Nine Months
Ended
September 30, 2021
|Increase/
(Decrease) %
|(in thousands)
|As reported
|Currency
changes
|As adjusted for
constant currency
|As reported
|As reported
|As adjusted for
constant
currency
|Software revenue
|$
|361.6
|$
|18.3
|$
|379.9
|$
|331.4
|9.1
|%
|14.7
|%
|Total revenue
|$
|411.8
|$
|20.2
|$
|432.0
|$
|391.4
|5.2
|%
|10.4
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|69.9
|$
|4.2
|$
|74.1
|$
|61.3
|14.0
|%
|20.9
|%
Business Outlook
The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ending
December 31, 2022
|Year Ending
December 31, 2022
|(in thousands)
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|Net loss
|$
|(15,000
|)
|$
|(12,100
|)
|$
|(70,300
|)
|$
|(67,400
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|21,600
|21,600
|84,100
|84,100
|Amortization of intangible assets
|10,100
|10,100
|28,800
|28,800
|Non-cash interest expense
|400
|400
|1,800
|1,800
|Impact of non-GAAP tax rate
|(1,600
|)
|(2,200
|)
|(3,500
|)
|(4,200
|)
|Special adjustments and other(1)
|—
|—
|22,900
|22,900
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|15,500
|$
|17,800
|$
|63,800
|$
|66,000
(1) Year ending December 31, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on the repurchase of convertible senior notes, $13.7 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and $7.5 million gain from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition.
The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ending
December 31, 2022
|Year Ending
December 31, 2022
|(in thousands)
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|Net loss
|$
|(15,000
|)
|$
|(12,100
|)
|$
|(70,300
|)
|$
|(67,400
|)
|Income tax expense
|3,900
|4,000
|18,900
|19,000
|Stock-based compensation expense
|21,600
|21,600
|84,100
|84,100
|Interest (income) expense
|(300
|)
|(300
|)
|500
|500
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,800
|11,800
|35,900
|35,900
|Special adjustments and other(1)
|—
|—
|22,900
|22,900
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|22,000
|$
|25,000
|$
|92,000
|$
|95,000
(1) Year ending December 31, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on the repurchase of convertible senior notes, $13.7 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans and $7.5 million gain from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition.
The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
|(Unaudited)
|Year Ending
December 31, 2022
|(in thousands)
|Low
|High
|Net cash provided by operating activities (1)
|$
|23,000
|$
|27,000
|Capital expenditures
|(9,000
|)
|(9,000
|)
|Free cash flow (1)
|$
|14,000
|$
|18,000
(1) Includes $65.9 million payment in January 2022 for legal judgement acquired in December 2021.