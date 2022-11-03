Compass Diversified Holdings: Compass Diversified Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net Sales Growth of 22% Drives Record Quarterly Results



Raises 2022 Outlook Given Continued Strong Performance

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) ("CODI" or the "Company"), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

"Our third quarter results yet again demonstrate the quality of CODI's subsidiary businesses, as we delivered another consecutive quarter of record financial performance," said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. "Our subsidiaries on a combined basis continue to deliver excellent results despite inflationary pressures impacting consumer discretionary spending. End market demand for our core consumer products remains strong, and with many of our consumer businesses taking market share, we believe our businesses can outperform the general market and deliver strong financial results."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter (where applicable)

Net sales up 22% to $597.6 million, and up 15% on a pro forma basis.

Branded consumer net sales up 34% to $378.2 million, and up 21% on a pro forma basis.

Niche industrial net sales up 7% to $219.4 million.

Operating income up 16% to $48.7 million.

Net income down to $2.6 million vs. $90.2 million in the elevated year-ago period, primarily a result of the $72.7 million gain on the sale of Liberty Safe in August 2021.

Adjusted Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, up 28% to $46.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, up 27% to $98.3 million.

Paid a third quarter 2022 cash distribution of $0.25 per share on CODI's common shares in October 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

Appointed Mr. Larry L. Enterline as Chairman of the Board of Directors effective July 2, 2022. Additionally, Ms. Teri R. Shaffer was appointed to the Board and designated as a member of the Board's Audit Committee.

On July 12, 2022, CODI completed the acquisition of PrimaLoft Technologies Holdings, Inc., the parent company of PrimaLoft, Inc. ("PrimaLoft"), a leading provider of branded, high-performance synthetic insulation and materials used primarily in outerwear and accessories.

5.11 Tactical subsidiary announced the opening of its 100th retail store location, continuing the execution of expanding its retail footprint.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales in the third quarter of 2022 were $597.6 million, up 22% compared to $488.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was due to strong performance at its branded consumer and niche industrial subsidiaries. On a pro forma basis, assuming CODI had acquired Lugano and PrimaLoft on January 1, 2021, net sales were up 15% compared to the prior year period.

Branded consumer net sales, pro forma for the Lugano and PrimaLoft acquisitions, increased 21% in the third quarter of 2022 to $380.5 million compared to $314.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. Niche industrial net sales increased 7% in the third quarter of 2022 to $219.4 million compared to $205.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 decreased to $2.6 million compared to net income of $90.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2022 decreased to $1.1 million compared to $18.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decreases in net income and income from continuing operations were a result of higher interest expense related to the funding of the acquisitions of PrimaLoft and Lugano and provisions for income tax primarily as a result of the reclassification of Advanced Circuits to continuing operations. Additionally, the Company's net income in the year-ago period included a $72.7 million gain from the sale of Liberty Safe in August 2021. Operating income for the third quarter of 2022 increased 16% to $48.7 million compared to $41.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted Earnings (see "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below) for the third quarter of 2022 increased 28% to $46.0 million compared to $35.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was 71.9 million and, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was 64.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (see "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below) in the third quarter of 2022 was $98.3 million, up 27% compared to $77.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the strong performance across the branded consumer and niche industrial businesses on a combined basis and the impact of the PrimaLoft and Lugano acquisitions. The Company no longer adds back management fees in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Management fees incurred during the third quarter were $16.7 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2022, CODI had approximately $61.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, $113 million outstanding on its revolver, $397.5 million outstanding in term loans, $1.0 billion outstanding in 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 and $300 million outstanding in 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had no significant debt maturities until 2027 and had net borrowing availability of approximately $485 million under its revolving credit facility.

Third Quarter 2022 Distributions

On October 4, 2022, CODI's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a third quarter distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common shares. The cash distribution was paid on October 27, 2022, to all holders of record of common shares as of October 20, 2022.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the "Series A Preferred Shares"). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, July 30, 2022, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2022. The distribution for such period was payable on October 30, 2022, to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2022. The payment occurred on October 31, 2022, the next business day following the payment date.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company's 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the "Series B Preferred Shares"). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, July 30, 2022, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2022. The distribution for such period was payable on October 30, 2022 to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2022. The payment occurred on October 31, 2022, the next business day following the payment date.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company's 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the "Series C Preferred Shares"). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, July 30, 2022, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2022. The distribution for such period was payable on October 30, 2022 to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2022. The payment occurred on October 31, 2022, the next business day following the payment date.

Increases 2022 Outlook

As a result of CODI's strong financial performance in the third quarter, its expectations for the remainder of 2022 and its current view of the economy, the Company is raising its outlook. CODI expects its current subsidiaries to produce consolidated subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 of between $460 million and $470 million. This estimate is based on the summation of the Company's expectations for its current subsidiaries in 2022, absent additional acquisitions or divestitures, includes a reduction for management fees paid at the subsidiaries of approximately $7.5 million and excludes corporate expenses such as interest expense, management fees paid at CODI and corporate overhead. In addition, the Company expects to earn between $145 million and $155 million in Adjusted Earnings for the full year 2022.

Conference Call

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are non-GAAP measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings provides useful information to investors and reflects important financial measures as it excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings provides insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating earnings from continuing operations available to common shareholders. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are also useful in measuring our ability to service debt and other payment obligations.

Pro forma net sales is defined as net sales including the historical net sales relating to the pre-acquisition periods of Lugano and PrimaLoft, assuming that the Company acquired Lugano and PrimaLoft on January 1, 2021. We have reconciled pro forma net sales to net sales, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on the attached schedules. We believe that pro forma net sales is useful information for investors as it provides a better understanding of sales performance, and relative changes thereto, on a comparable basis. Pro forma net sales is not necessarily indicative of what the actual results would have been if the acquisition had in fact occurred on the date or for the periods indicated nor does it purport to project net sales for any future periods or as of any date.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled 2022 Adjusted EBITDA or 2022 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measure because we do not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and pro forma net sales are not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Compass Diversified ("CODI")

Since its founding in 1998, CODI has consistently executed on its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the niche industrial, branded consumer and healthcare sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements as to our future performance or liquidity, such as expectations regarding our results of operations and financial condition, our 2022 Adjusted EBITDA, our 2022 Adjusted Earnings, our pending acquisitions and divestitures, and other statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. We may use words such as "plans," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," "may," "seek," "look," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in CODI's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI's operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters, social, civil and political unrest or the COVID-19 pandemic; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); general considerations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the markets in which we operate; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and high labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we may make; the ability to successfully complete divestitures when we've executed divestitures agreements; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in CODI's publicly disseminated documents and filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Although, except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that CODI may make directly to you or through reports that it in the future may file with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,252 $ 160,733 Accounts receivable, net 326,266 277,710 Inventories, net 725,902 565,743 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,130 57,006 Total current assets 1,194,550 1,061,192 Property, plant and equipment, net 193,749 186,477 Goodwill 1,194,251 882,083 Intangible assets, net 1,096,020 872,690 Other non-current assets 162,727 141,819 Total assets $ 3,841,297 $ 3,144,261 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 100,511 $ 124,203 Accrued expenses 211,633 190,348 Due to related party 15,368 12,802 Current portion, long-term debt 10,000 — Other current liabilities 39,378 34,269 Total current liabilities 376,890 361,622 Deferred income taxes 153,202 97,763 Long-term debt 1,784,365 1,284,826 Other non-current liabilities 134,857 115,520 Total liabilities 2,449,314 1,859,731 Stockholders' equity Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings 1,171,565 1,111,816 Noncontrolling interest 220,418 172,714 Total stockholders' equity 1,391,983 1,284,530 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,841,297 $ 3,144,261

Compass Diversified Holdings

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 597,607 $ 488,158 $ 1,669,123 $ 1,372,266 Cost of sales 358,291 296,027 996,210 818,307 Gross profit 239,316 192,131 672,913 553,959 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 148,700 118,818 403,428 337,815 Management fees 16,717 12,398 46,304 34,504 Amortization expense 25,152 19,056 67,191 56,502 Operating income 48,747 41,859 155,990 125,138 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (22,799 ) (13,855 ) (57,737 ) (42,607 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (1,004 ) (759 ) (2,735 ) (2,167 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (534 ) — (534 ) (33,305 ) Other income (expense), net (2,141 ) 1,031 606 (1,906 ) Net income from continuing operations before income taxes 22,269 28,276 95,590 45,153 Provision for income taxes 21,163 9,556 39,201 24,662 Income from continuing operations 1,106 18,720 56,389 20,491 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax — (1,309 ) — 7,665 Gain on sale of discontinued operations 1,479 72,745 6,893 72,745 Net income 2,585 90,156 63,282 100,901 Less: Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,359 2,201 14,927 7,915 Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest — (145 ) — 522 Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings $ (1,774 ) $ 88,100 $ 48,355 $ 92,464 Amounts attributable to Holdings Income (loss) from continuing operations (3,253 ) 16,519 41,462 12,576 Income (loss) from discontinued operations — (1,164 ) — 7,143 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of income tax 1,479 72,745 6,893 72,745 Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings $ (1,774 ) $ 88,100 $ 48,355 $ 92,464 Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings Continuing operations $ (0.23 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.46 ) Discontinued operations 0.02 1.10 0.10 1.23 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.97 $ 0.20 $ 0.77 Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 71,910 65,008 70,514 64,936 Cash distributions declared per Trust common share $ 0.25 $ 1.24 $ 0.75 $ 1.96

Compass Diversified Holdings

Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 2,585 $ 90,156 $ 63,282 $ 100,901 Gain on sale of discontinued operations 1,479 72,745 6,893 72,745 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — (1,309 ) — 7,665 Income from continuing operations $ 1,106 $ 18,720 $ 56,389 $ 20,491 Less: income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,359 2,201 14,927 7,915 Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations $ (3,253 ) $ 16,519 $ 41,462 $ 12,576 Adjustments: Distributions paid - Preferred Shares (6,045 ) (6,045 ) (18,136 ) (18,136 ) Amortization expense - intangibles and inventory step up 26,241 19,056 72,092 56,502 Loss on debt extinguishment 534 — 534 33,305 Stock compensation 3,242 2,892 8,851 8,496 Acquisition expenses 5,902 1,866 6,118 2,176 Integration Services Fee 1,625 1,100 2,750 4,300 Held-for-sale tax impact - corporate 16,457 — 12,119 — Other 1,287 460 4,116 (609 ) Adjusted Earnings $ 45,990 $ 35,848 $ 129,906 $ 98,610 Plus (less): Depreciation 11,284 10,372 32,589 28,896 Income taxes 21,163 9,556 39,201 24,662 Held-for-sale tax impact - corporate (16,457 ) — (12,119 ) — Interest expense, net 22,799 13,855 57,737 42,607 Amortization of debt issuance 1,004 759 2,735 2,167 Noncontrolling interest 4,359 2,201 14,927 7,915 Preferred distributions 6,045 6,045 18,136 18,136 Other expense (income) 2,139 (1,032 ) (606 ) 1,906 Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,326 $ 77,604 $ 282,506 $ 224,899

Compass Diversified Holdings

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three months ended September 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

Corporate 5.11 BOA Ergo Lugano Marucci Sports PrimaLoft Velocity Outdoor ACI Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (29,950 ) $ 5,905 $ 8,935 $ (759 ) $ 8,095 $ 4,230 $ (8,492 ) $ 4,679 $ 2,426 $ 2,765 $ 3,475 $ (203 ) $ 1,106 Adjusted for: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 16,457 1,906 1,776 (410 ) 1,166 1,609 (3,570 ) 1,416 671 805 537 (1,200 ) 21,163 Interest expense, net 22,725 2 (7 ) — 3 3 (4 ) 70 — — 7 — 22,799 Intercompany interest (28,762 ) 3,503 1,808 1,737 3,263 1,812 3,251 2,997 1,621 2,821 1,402 4,547 — Loss on debt extinguishment 534 — — — — — — — — — — — 534 Depreciation and amortization expense 285 5,766 5,577 2,033 3,083 2,504 4,194 3,420 538 4,124 1,936 5,069 38,529 EBITDA (18,711 ) 17,082 18,089 2,601 15,610 10,158 (4,621 ) 12,582 5,256 10,515 7,357 8,213 84,131 Other (income) expense (73 ) 709 403 — — (1 ) 260 971 224 110 — (463 ) 2,140 Non-controlling shareholder compensation — 381 621 362 356 537 — 240 124 375 13 232 3,241 Acquisition expenses — — — — — — 5,680 222 — — — — 5,902 Integration services fee — — — — 562 — 1,063 — — — — — 1,625 Other — — — — — — — — 853 — — 434 1,287 Adjusted EBITDA $ (18,784 ) $ 18,172 $ 19,113 $ 2,963 $ 16,528 $ 10,694 $ 2,382 $ 14,015 $ 6,457 $ 11,000 $ 7,370 $ 8,416 $ 98,326

Compass Diversified Holdings

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three months ended September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

Corporate 5.11 BOA Ergo Lugano Marucci Sports Velocity Outdoor ACI Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (10,553 ) $ 5,223 $ 4,256 $ (531 ) $ 681 $ 2,235 $ 8,568 $ 3,821 $ 2,594 $ 2,245 $ 181 $ 18,720 Adjusted for: Provision (benefit) for income taxes — 1,830 700 329 304 631 2,334 1,093 1,336 1,058 (58 ) 9,557 Interest expense, net 13,813 1 — — — 1 35 — — 5 — 13,855 Intercompany interest (17,717 ) 2,960 1,958 441 548 697 1,902 1,792 1,657 1,313 4,449 — Depreciation and amortization 243 5,868 5,149 2,050 70 2,155 3,161 557 3,206 2,005 5,722 30,186 EBITDA (14,214 ) 15,882 12,063 2,289 1,603 5,719 16,000 7,263 8,793 6,626 10,294 72,318 Other (income) expense (433 ) (2 ) 110 — 22 (11 ) (2 ) 55 (267 ) (51 ) (453 ) (1,032 ) Non-controlling shareholder compensation — 639 572 434 — 275 253 124 257 8 330 2,892 Acquisition expenses 39 — — — 1,827 — — — — — — 1,866 Integration services fees — — 1,100 — — — — — — — — 1,100 Other 187 273 — — — — — — — — — 460 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (14,421 ) $ 16,792 $ 13,845 $ 2,723 $ 3,452 $ 5,983 $ 16,251 $ 7,442 $ 8,783 $ 6,583 $ 10,171 $ 77,604

(1) As a result of the sale of Liberty Safe in August 2021, Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2021 does not include $0.2 million in Adjusted EBITDA from Liberty.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

Corporate 5.11 BOA Ergo Lugano Marucci Sports PrimaLoft Velocity Outdoor ACI Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (51,431 ) $ 15,540 $ 37,122 $ (634 ) $ 21,871 $ 8,374 $ (8,492 ) $ 7,826 $ 9,510 $ 7,149 $ 7,217 $ 2,337 $ 56,389 Adjusted for: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 12,119 4,999 6,819 432 5,863 2,821 (3,570 ) 2,372 2,600 2,907 2,768 (929 ) 39,201 Interest expense, net 57,559 12 (19 ) 2 12 13 (4 ) 142 — — 20 — 57,737 Intercompany interest (71,727 ) 9,501 5,634 4,000 7,841 4,649 3,251 6,987 4,851 7,844 3,947 13,222 — Loss on debt extinguishment 534 — — — — — — — — — — — 534 Depreciation and amortization expense 862 16,804 16,345 6,061 8,385 9,558 4,194 9,981 1,634 12,254 6,065 15,272 107,415 EBITDA (52,084 ) 46,856 65,901 9,861 43,972 25,415 (4,621 ) 27,308 18,595 30,154 20,017 29,902 261,276 Other (income) expense (73 ) 93 498 4 2 (1,829 ) 260 1,154 251 219 — (1,185 ) (606 ) Non-controlling shareholder compensation — 1,210 1,889 1,154 800 1,089 — 742 372 910 38 647 8,851 Acquisition expenses — — — — — — 5,680 222 — 216 — — 6,118 Integration services fee — — — — 1,688 — 1,063 — — — — — 2,751 Other — — — 250 — 1,802 — — 853 — — 1,211 4,116 Adjusted EBITDA $ (52,157 ) $ 48,159 $ 68,288 $ 11,269 $ 46,462 $ 26,477 $ 2,382 $ 29,426 $ 20,071 $ 31,499 $ 20,055 $ 30,575 $ 282,506

Compass Diversified Holdings

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Nine months ended September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

Corporate 5.11 BOA Ergo Lugano Marucci Sports Velocity Outdoor ACI Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (64,717 ) $ 14,318 $ 16,908 $ 3,071 $ 681 $ 9,485 $ 19,157 10,366 $ 5,892 $ 3,839 $ 1,491 $ 20,491 Adjusted for: Provision (benefit) for income taxes — 4,857 2,165 1,357 304 2,920 5,381 2,547 2,867 2,062 202 24,662 Interest expense, net 42,464 8 — — — 5 125 — — 5 — 42,607 Intercompany interest (53,234 ) 8,743 6,320 1,514 548 1,890 5,586 5,484 5,075 4,128 13,946 — Loss on debt extinguishment 33,305 — — — — — — — — — — 33,305 Depreciation and amortization 642 16,762 15,033 6,377 70 6,377 9,489 1,658 9,022 5,822 16,313 87,565 EBITDA (41,540 ) 44,688 40,426 12,319 1,603 20,677 39,738 20,055 22,856 15,856 31,952 208,630 Other (income) expense (286 ) (302 ) 190 — 22 881 2,611 123 (399 ) (51 ) (883 ) 1,906 Non-controlling shareholder compensation — 1,926 1,655 1,241 — 826 777 372 770 16 913 8,496 Acquisition expenses 39 — — — 1,827 — — — — 310 — 2,176 Integration services fees — — 3,300 — — 1,000 — — — — — 4,300 Other 1,085 273 — — — (2,300 ) — — — 333 (609 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (40,702 ) $ 46,585 $ 45,571 $ 13,560 $ 3,452 $ 23,384 $ 40,826 $ 20,550 $ 23,227 $ 16,131 $ 32,315 $ 224,899

(1) As a result of the sale of Liberty Safe in August 2021, Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 does not include $12.7 million in Adjusted EBITDA from Liberty.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Branded Consumer 5.11 $ 18,172 $ 16,792 $ 48,159 $ 46,585 BOA 19,113 13,845 68,288 45,571 Ergobaby 2,963 2,723 11,269 13,560 Lugano(1) 16,528 3,452 46,462 3,452 Marucci Sports 10,694 5,983 26,477 23,384 PrimaLoft(2) 2,382 — 2,382 — Velocity Outdoor 14,015 16,251 29,426 40,826 Total Branded Consumer $ 83,867 $ 59,046 $ 232,463 $ 173,378 Niche Industrial Advanced Circuits $ 6,457 $ 7,442 $ 20,071 $ 20,550 Altor Solutions 11,000 8,783 31,499 23,227 Arnold Magnetics 7,370 6,583 20,055 16,131 Sterno 8,416 10,171 30,575 32,315 Total Niche Industrial $ 33,243 $ 32,979 $ 102,200 $ 92,223 Corporate expense (18,784 ) (14,421 ) (52,157 ) (40,702 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,326 $ 77,604 $ 282,506 $ 224,899





(1 ) The above results for Lugano do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before the Company's ownership, of $5.5 million and $24.1 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Lugano was acquired on September 3, 2021. (2 ) The above results for PrimaLoft do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before the Company's ownership, of $1.4 million and $24.8 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and $4.2 million and $20.1 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. PrimaLoft was acquired on July 12, 2022.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation

(unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 597,607 $ 488,158 $ 1,669,123 $ 1,372,266 Acquisitions (1) 2,319 31,581 55,185 123,446 Pro Forma Net Sales $ 599,926 $ 519,739 $ 1,724,308 $ 1,495,712

(1) Acquisitions reflects the net sales for Lugano and PrimaLoft on a pro forma basis as if the Company had acquired these businesses on January 1, 2021.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Subsidiary Pro Forma Net Sales

(unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Branded Consumer 5.11 $ 126,537 $ 111,099 $ 350,608 $ 321,009 BOA 50,019 39,496 166,215 120,033 Ergobaby 21,540 19,816 68,256 69,100 Lugano(1) 51,145 29,498 137,229 81,881 Marucci Sports 42,753 25,040 122,481 86,328 PrimaLoft(1) 13,031 12,906 65,897 52,388 Velocity Outdoor 75,482 76,901 180,774 205,891 Total Branded Consumer $ 380,507 $ 314,756 $ 1,091,460 $ 936,630 Niche Industrial Advanced Circuits $ 21,788 $ 23,182 $ 67,194 $ 67,209 Altor Solutions 69,618 44,122 199,590 122,582 Arnold Magnetics 39,377 36,852 116,319 101,893 Sterno 88,636 100,827 249,745 267,398 Total Niche Industrial $ 219,419 $ 204,983 $ 632,848 $ 559,082 Total Subsidiary Net Sales $ 599,926 $ 519,739 $ 1,724,308 $ 1,495,712

(1) Net sales for Lugano and PrimaLoft are pro forma as if the Company had acquired these businesses on January 1, 2021. Historical net sales for Lugano prior to acquisition on September 3, 2021 were $18.7 million and $71.2 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Historical net sales for PrimaLoft prior to acquisition on July 12, 2022 were $2.3 million and $55.2 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and $12.9 million and $52.4 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (4,585 ) $ 37,714 $ (39,923 ) $ 147,148 Net cash used in investing activities (576,713 ) (149,733 ) (598,951 ) (202,429 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 538,531 72,195 542,128 54,872 Foreign currency impact on cash (1,603 ) (104 ) (2,735 ) (96 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (44,370 ) (39,928 ) (99,481 ) (505 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 105,622 110,167 160,733 70,744 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $ 61,252 $ 70,239 $ 61,252 $ 70,239





Compass Diversified Holding Selected Financial Data - Cash Flows (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Changes in operating assets and liabilities $ (63,998 ) $ (11,566 ) $ (223,164 ) $ (14,720 ) Purchases of property and equipment $ (15,086 ) $ (11,423 ) $ (39,683 ) $ (28,001 ) Distributions paid - common shares $ (17,931 ) $ (80,476 ) $ (52,794 ) $ (127,204 ) Distributions paid - preferred shares $ (6,045 ) $ (6,045 ) $ (18,136 ) $ (18,136 )



