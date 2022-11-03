Laredo Petroleum, Inc.: Laredo Petroleum Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

TULSA, OK, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) ("Laredo" or the "Company") today announced its third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Supplemental slides have been posted to the Company's website and can be found at www.laredopetro.com . A conference call and webcast to discuss the results is planned for 7:30 a.m. CT, Friday, November 4, 2022. Complete details can be found within this release.



Third-Quarter 2022 Highlights

Reported net income of $337.5 million and cash flows from operating activities of $182.6 million, generating Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $222.8 million and Free Cash Flow 1 of $51.4 million

of $222.8 million and Free Cash Flow of $51.4 million Reduced Net Debt 1 /Consolidated EBITDAX 1 ratio to 1.25x from 1.39x in second-quarter 2022

/Consolidated EBITDAX ratio to 1.25x from 1.39x in second-quarter 2022 Repurchased $152.5 million face value of term-debt at 98% of par value

Repurchased $17.5 million of common stock at an average price of $71.56 per share

"We have continued to deliver on our commitment to utilize Free Cash Flow to strengthen our balance sheet and return cash to shareholders," said Jason Pigott, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We repurchased a combined $170 million of debt and equity, further reduced our leverage ratio and maintained liquidity of more than $1 billion. In 2023, we will remain focused on disciplined, capital-efficient development, Free Cash Flow generation, debt reduction and returning cash to shareholders."

Third-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operations Summary

Financial Results. The Company reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $337.5 million, or $20.08 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income1 was $89.2 million, or $5.30 per adjusted diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $222.8 million.

Production. Consistent with preliminary volumes previously reported on October 18, 2022, Laredo's total and oil production during the period averaged 79,613 BOEPD and 34,994 BOPD, respectively.

Capital Investments. Laredo completed 11 wells and turned-in-line ("TIL") 12 wells during third-quarter 2022. Consistent with preliminary investments previously reported, total incurred capital expenditures were $140 million, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures. Investments included $120 million in drilling and completions activities, inclusive of $6 million of non-operated activities, $2 million in land, exploration and data related costs, $10 million in infrastructure, including Laredo Midstream Services investments, and $8 million in other capitalized costs. Non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures totaled $4 million.

Operating Expenses. Consistent with preliminary amounts previously reported, lease operating expenses ("LOE") during the period were $6.04 per BOE.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative ("G&A") expenses, excluding long-term incentive plan ("LTIP") expenses, for third-quarter 2022 were $2.02 per BOE. G&A cash and G&A non-cash LTIP expenses were $(0.52) per BOE and $0.11 per BOE, respectively, each of which includes reductions associated with the forfeiture of LTIP awards by the Company's former Chief Operating Officer. One-time charges related to payments for the forfeited LTIP awards are reflected in Organizational restructuring expenses.

Equity and Debt Repurchases. During the third quarter of 2022, Laredo repurchased 244,687 shares of its common stock for $17.5 million at an average price of $71.56 per share. As of November 2, 2022, the Company has repurchased 441,897 shares for $34.1 million at an average price of $77.06.

During third-quarter 2022, Laredo purchased $152.5 million face value of term-debt at 98% of par value. As of November 2, 2022, the Company has purchased $245.3 million face value of term-debt at 99% of par value in 2022.

Liquidity. At September 30, 2022, the Company had $40 million drawn on its $1.0 billion senior secured credit facility and cash and cash equivalents of $50 million.

On November 1, 2022, the borrowing base of the Company's senior secured credit facility was increased to $1.3 billion from $1.25 billion. The elected commitment was maintained at $1.0 billion.

At November 2, 2022, the Company had no outstanding borrowing on its senior secured credit facility and cash and cash equivalents of $54 million.

Fourth-Quarter 2022 Guidance

The table below reflects the Company's guidance for total and oil production and incurred capital expenditures for fourth-quarter 2022. Fourth-quarter 2022 production guidance has incorporated increased expectations for production downtime associated with offset operator completions. The Company is currently operating two drilling rigs and one completions crew and expects to complete 13 wells and TIL 11 wells during the fourth quarter of 2022.

4Q-22E Total production (MBOE per day) 72.5 - 75.5 Oil production (MBOPD) 32.0 - 34.0 Incurred capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions ($ MM) $135 - $145

The table below reflects the Company's guidance for select revenue and expense items for fourth-quarter 2022.

4Q-22E Average sales price realizations (excluding derivatives): Oil (% of WTI) 103% NGL (% of WTI) 25% Natural gas (% of Henry Hub) 47% Net settlements received (paid) for matured commodity derivatives ($ MM): Oil ($68) NGL ($3) Natural gas ($5) Selected average costs & expenses: Lease operating expenses ($/BOE) $6.50 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of oil, NGL and natural gas sales revenues) 7.30% Transportation and marketing expenses ($/BOE) $1.80 General and administrative expenses (excluding LTIP, $/BOE) $2.15 General and administrative expenses (LTIP cash, $/BOE) $0.40 General and administrative expenses (LTIP non-cash, $/BOE) $0.45 Depletion, depreciation and amortization ($/BOE) $11.00

Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Selected operating data

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021

2022

2021

(unaudited) (unaudited) Sales volumes: Oil (MBbl) 3,219 3,250 10,536 7,840 NGL (MBbl) 2,034 1,830 6,128 6,702 Natural gas (MMcf) 12,430 11,860 37,447 44,659 Oil equivalents (MBOE)(1)(2) 7,324 7,057 22,905 21,985 Average daily oil equivalent sales volumes (BOE/D)(2) 79,613 76,703 83,901 80,530 Average daily oil sales volumes (Bbl/D)(2) 34,994 35,329 38,594 28,717 Average sales prices(2): Oil ($/Bbl)(3) $ 96.83 $ 70.56 $ 101.51 $ 65.66 NGL ($/Bbl)(3) $ 29.20 $ 26.20 $ 32.16 $ 19.86 Natural gas ($/Mcf)(3) $ 5.94 $ 2.87 $ 4.78 $ 2.20 Average sales price ($/BOE)(3) $ 60.75 $ 44.11 $ 63.11 $ 33.94 Oil, with commodity derivatives ($/Bbl)(4) $ 71.09 $ 53.94 $ 71.03 $ 49.33 NGL, with commodity derivatives ($/Bbl)(4) $ 24.47 $ 9.31 $ 25.93 $ 10.40 Natural gas, with commodity derivatives ($/Mcf)(4) $ 3.35 $ 1.45 $ 3.05 $ 1.53 Average sales price, with commodity derivatives ($/BOE)(4) $ 43.74 $ 29.70 $ 44.60 $ 23.86 Selected average costs and expenses per BOE sold: Lease operating expenses $ 6.04 $ 4.23 $ 5.55 $ 3.12 Production and ad valorem taxes 3.96 2.54 3.91 2.09 Transportation and marketing expenses 1.81 1.65 1.70 1.57 General and administrative (excluding LTIP) 2.02 1.61 1.82 1.52 Total selected operating expenses $ 13.83 $ 10.03 $ 12.98 $ 8.30 General and administrative (LTIP): LTIP cash $ (0.52 ) $ 0.29 $ 0.16 $ 0.50 LTIP non-cash $ 0.11 $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 Depletion, depreciation and amortization $ 10.23 $ 8.88 $ 9.89 $ 6.40

(1) BOE is calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl.

(2) The numbers presented are calculated based on actual amounts that are not rounded.

(3) Price reflects the average of actual sales prices received when control passes to the purchaser/customer adjusted for quality, certain transportation fees, geographical differentials, marketing bonuses or deductions and other factors affecting the price received at the delivery point.

(4) Price reflects the after-effects of the Company's commodity derivative transactions on its average sales prices. The Company's calculation of such after-effects includes settlements of matured commodity derivatives during the respective periods and an adjustment to reflect premiums incurred previously or upon settlement that are attributable to commodity derivatives that settled during the respective periods.



Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,941 $ 56,798 Accounts receivable, net 162,876 151,807 Derivatives 18,990 4,346 Other current assets 16,254 22,906 Total current assets 248,061 235,857 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method: Evaluated properties 9,465,399 8,968,668 Unevaluated properties not being depleted 115,994 170,033 Less: accumulated depletion and impairment (7,236,621 ) (7,019,670 ) Oil and natural gas properties, net 2,344,772 2,119,031 Midstream service assets, net 90,990 96,528 Other fixed assets, net 40,150 34,590 Property and equipment, net 2,475,912 2,250,149 Derivatives 29,156 32,963 Other noncurrent assets, net 52,796 32,855 Total assets $ 2,805,925 $ 2,551,824 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 86,211 $ 71,386 Accrued capital expenditures 55,729 50,585 Undistributed revenue and royalties 249,295 117,920 Derivatives 58,763 179,809 Other current liabilities 77,275 107,213 Total current liabilities 527,273 526,913 Long-term debt, net 1,181,584 1,425,858 Derivatives 766 — Asset retirement obligations 70,063 69,057 Other noncurrent liabilities 25,569 16,216 Total liabilities 1,805,255 2,038,044 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized and zero issued as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000,000 and 22,500,000 shares authorized, and 16,914,836 and 17,074,516 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 169 171 Additional paid-in capital 2,762,232 2,788,628 Accumulated deficit (1,761,731 ) (2,275,019 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,000,670 513,780 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,805,925 $ 2,551,824



Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Consolidated statements of operations

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Oil sales $ 311,740 $ 229,329 $ 1,069,542 $ 514,752 NGL sales 59,377 47,949 197,037 133,121 Natural gas sales 73,831 33,998 179,026 98,186 Midstream service revenues 795 1,739 5,030 4,292 Sales of purchased oil 18,371 66,235 106,030 173,500 Total revenues 464,114 379,250 1,556,665 923,851 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 44,246 29,837 127,136 68,526 Production and ad valorem taxes 29,024 17,937 89,512 45,957 Transportation and marketing expenses 13,285 11,660 39,022 34,477 Midstream service expenses 769 1,014 3,916 2,572 Costs of purchased oil 18,772 68,805 108,516 183,458 General and administrative 11,857 15,008 50,800 49,182 Organizational restructuring expenses 10,420 — 10,420 9,800 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 74,928 62,678 226,555 140,763 Impairment expense — — — 1,613 Other operating expense, net 1,772 1,798 2,947 4,099 Total costs and expenses 205,073 208,737 658,824 540,447 Gain on disposal of assets, net 4,282 95,201 4,952 93,454 Operating income 263,323 265,714 902,793 476,858 Non-operating income (expense): Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 100,748 (96,240 ) (290,995 ) (467,547 ) Interest expense (30,967 ) (30,406 ) (96,251 ) (82,222 ) Gain (loss) extinguishment of debt, net 553 — (245 ) — Other income, net 98 441 433 2,236 Total non-operating income (expense), net 70,432 (126,205 ) (387,058 ) (547,533 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 333,755 139,509 515,735 (70,675 ) Income tax benefit (expense): Current 960 (1,300 ) (4,771 ) (1,300 ) Deferred 2,808 (1,377 ) 2,324 707 Total income tax benefit (expense) 3,768 (2,677 ) (2,447 ) (593 ) Net income (loss) $ 337,523 $ 136,832 $ 513,288 $ (71,268 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 20.27 $ 8.68 $ 30.64 $ (5.29 ) Diluted $ 20.08 $ 8.56 $ 30.26 $ (5.29 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,650 15,756 16,750 13,464 Diluted 16,809 15,993 16,963 13,464



Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Consolidated statements of cash flows

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 337,523 $ 136,832 $ 513,288 $ (71,268 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-settled equity-based compensation, net 1,638 1,811 6,295 5,609 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 74,928 62,678 226,555 140,763 Impairment expense — — — 1,613 Gain on disposal of assets, net (4,282 ) (95,201 ) (4,952 ) (93,454 ) Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net (100,748 ) 96,240 290,995 467,547 Settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (124,289 ) (92,726 ) (423,668 ) (191,507 ) Premiums received for commodity derivatives — — — 9,041 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,595 1,509 4,809 3,608 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 5,978 4,143 16,523 9,907 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net (553 ) — 245 — Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (2,808 ) 1,377 (2,324 ) (707 ) Other, net 2,479 868 4,600 3,359 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 42,891 (32,048 ) (11,069 ) (58,681 ) Other current assets 730 1,386 7,574 (3,026 ) Other noncurrent assets, net (21 ) (17,636 ) 1,450 (30,285 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 23,589 11,558 15,084 21,342 Undistributed revenue and royalties (8,104 ) 34,711 131,356 56,268 Other current liabilities (60,918 ) (18,749 ) (41,362 ) 11,203 Other noncurrent liabilities (7,013 ) 921 (14,697 ) 5,780 Net cash provided by operating activities 182,615 97,674 720,702 287,112 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties, net (3,694 ) (627,044 ) (5,581 ) (627,044 ) Capital expenditures: Oil and natural gas properties (143,374 ) (112,770 ) (432,124 ) (278,847 ) Midstream service assets (474 ) (814 ) (1,163 ) (2,375 ) Other fixed assets (4,838 ) (1,990 ) (9,101 ) (3,226 ) Proceeds from dispositions of capital assets, net of selling costs 890 395,176 2,939 393,742 Settlements received for contingent consideration — — 1,555 — Net cash used in investing activities (151,490 ) (347,442 ) (443,475 ) (517,750 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on Senior Secured Credit Facility 200,000 180,000 335,000 425,000 Payments on Senior Secured Credit Facility (160,000 ) (530,000 ) (400,000 ) (650,000 ) Extinguishment of debt (149,985 ) — (182,319 ) — Issuance of July 2029 Notes — 400,000 — 400,000 Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs — — — 72,492 Share repurchases (17,515 ) — (26,586 ) — Stock exchanged for tax withholding (853 ) (848 ) (7,442 ) (2,589 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 173 — 173 Payments for debt issuance costs — (13,145 ) (1,725 ) (14,597 ) Other, net (377 ) — (1,012 ) 2,798 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (128,730 ) 36,180 (284,084 ) 233,277 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (97,605 ) (213,588 ) (6,857 ) 2,639 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 147,546 264,984 56,798 48,757 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 49,941 $ 51,396 $ 49,941 $ 51,396



Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Supplemental reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures

Non-GAAP financial measures

The non-GAAP financial measures of Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Consolidated EBITDAX, Net Debt and Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures of liquidity or financial performance, but rather should be considered in conjunction with GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or cash flows from operating activities.

Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) before changes in operating assets and liabilities, net, less incurred capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs. Management believes Free Cash Flow is useful to management and investors in evaluating operating trends in its business that are affected by production, commodity prices, operating costs and other related factors. There are significant limitations to the use of Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance, including the lack of comparability due to the different methods of calculating Free Cash Flow reported by different companies.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 182,615 $ 97,674 $ 720,702 $ 287,112 Less: Change in current assets and liabilities, net (1,812 ) (3,142 ) 101,583 27,106 Change in noncurrent assets and liabilities, net (7,034 ) (16,715 ) (13,247 ) (24,505 ) Cash flows from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities, net 191,461 117,531 632,366 284,511 Less incurred capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs: Oil and natural gas properties(1) 135,304 135,174 439,168 306,445 Midstream service assets(1) 506 567 1,232 2,422 Other fixed assets 4,290 1,685 8,562 3,229 Total incurred capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs 140,100 137,426 448,962 312,096 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 51,361 $ (19,895 ) $ 183,404 $ (27,585 )

(1) Includes capitalized share-settled equity-based compensation and asset retirement costs.

Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net income or loss (GAAP) plus adjustments for mark-to-market on derivatives, premiums paid or received for commodity derivatives that matured during the period, impairment expense, gains or losses on disposal of assets, income taxes, other non-recurring income and expenses and adjusted income tax expense. Management believes Adjusted Net Income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company's performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 337,523 $ 136,832 $ 513,288 $ (71,268 ) Plus: Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net (100,748 ) 96,240 290,995 467,547 Settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (124,289 ) (92,726 ) (423,668 ) (191,507 ) Settlements received for contingent consideration — — 1,555 — Net premiums paid for commodity derivatives that matured during the period(1) — (10,182 ) — (31,370 ) Organizational restructuring expenses 10,420 — 10,420 9,800 Impairment expense — — — 1,613 Gain on disposal of assets, net (4,282 ) (95,201 ) (4,952 ) (93,454 ) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net (553 ) — 245 — Income tax (benefit) expense (3,768 ) 2,677 2,447 593 Adjusted income before adjusted income tax expense 114,303 37,640 390,330 91,954 Adjusted income tax expense(2) (25,147 ) (8,281 ) (85,873 ) (20,230 ) Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 89,156 $ 29,359 $ 304,457 $ 71,724 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 20.27 $ 8.68 $ 30.64 $ (5.29 ) Diluted $ 20.08 $ 8.56 $ 30.26 $ (5.29 ) Adjusted Net Income per common share: Basic $ 5.35 $ 1.86 $ 18.18 $ 5.33 Diluted $ 5.30 $ 1.84 $ 17.95 $ 5.33 Adjusted diluted $ 5.30 $ 1.84 $ 17.95 $ 5.25 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,650 15,756 16,750 13,464 Diluted 16,809 15,993 16,963 13,464 Adjusted diluted 16,809 15,993 16,963 13,661

(1) Reflects net premiums paid previously or upon settlement that are attributable to derivatives settled in the respective periods presented.

(2) Adjusted income tax expense is calculated by applying a statutory tax rate of 22% for each of the periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net income or loss (GAAP) plus adjustments for share-settled equity-based compensation, depletion, depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, gains or losses on disposal of assets, mark-to-market on derivatives, premiums paid or received for commodity derivatives that matured during the period, accretion expense, interest expense, income taxes and other non-recurring income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA provides no information regarding a company's capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, working capital movement or tax position. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for future discretionary use because it excludes funds required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, franchise taxes and other commitments and obligations. However, management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating the Company's operating performance because this measure:

is widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of the Company's operations from period to period by removing the effect of its capital structure from its operating structure; and

is used by management for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance, in presentations to the Company's board of directors and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

There are significant limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company's net income or loss and the lack of comparability of results of operations to different companies due to the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. The Company's measurements of Adjusted EBITDA for financial reporting as compared to compliance under its debt agreements differ.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 337,523 $ 136,832 $ 513,288 $ (71,268 ) Plus: Share-settled equity-based compensation, net 1,638 1,811 6,295 5,609 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 74,928 62,678 226,555 140,763 Impairment expense — — — 1,613 Organizational restructuring expenses 10,420 — 10,420 9,800 Gain on disposal of assets, net (4,282 ) (95,201 ) (4,952 ) (93,454 ) Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net (100,748 ) 96,240 290,995 467,547 Settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (124,289 ) (92,726 ) (423,668 ) (191,507 ) Settlements received for contingent consideration — — 1,555 — Net premiums paid for commodity derivatives that matured during the period(1) — (10,182 ) — (31,370 ) Accretion expense 954 906 2,946 3,207 Interest expense 30,967 30,406 96,251 82,222 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net (553 ) — 245 — Income tax (benefit) expense (3,768 ) 2,677 2,447 593 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 222,790 $ 133,441 $ 722,377 $ 323,755

(1) Reflects net premiums paid previously or upon settlement that are attributable to derivatives settled in the respective periods presented.

Consolidated EBITDAX (Unaudited)

Consolidated EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure defined in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility as net income or loss (GAAP) plus adjustments for share-settled equity-based compensation, depletion, depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, gains or losses on disposal of assets, mark-to-market on derivatives, accretion expense, interest expense, income taxes and other non-recurring income and expenses. Consolidated EBITDAX is used by the Company's management for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance and compliance under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility. Additional information on the calculation of Consolidated EBITDAX can be found in the Company's Eighth Amendment to the Senior Secured Credit Facility as filed with the SEC on April 19, 2022.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) to Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended (in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 337,523 $ 262,546 $ (86,781 ) $ 216,276 Plus: Share-settled equity-based compensation, net 1,638 2,604 2,053 2,066 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 74,928 78,135 73,492 74,592 Organizational restructuring expenses 10,420 — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (4,282 ) (38 ) 260 8,903 Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net (100,748 ) 65,927 325,816 (15,372 ) Settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (124,289 ) (174,009 ) (125,370 ) (129,361 ) Settlements received for contingent consideration — 1,555 — — Accretion expense 954 973 1,019 1,026 Interest expense 30,967 32,807 32,477 31,163 (Gain) loss extinguishment of debt, net (553 ) 798 — — Income tax (benefit) expense (3,768 ) 7,092 (877 ) 3,052 Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) $ 222,790 $ 278,390 $ 222,089 $ 192,345

Net Debt (Unaudited)

Net Debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as the face value of long-term debt plus any outstanding letters of credit, less cash and cash equivalents. Management believes Net Debt is useful to management and investors in determining the Company's leverage position since the Company has the ability, and may decide, to use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt. Net Debt as of September 30, 2022 was $1.14 billion.

Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX (Unaudited)

Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as Net Debt divided by Consolidated EBITDAX for the previous four quarters, as defined in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility. Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX is used by the Company's management for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance, in presentations to its board of directors and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.