Runway Growth Finance Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WOODSIDE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY) ("Runway Growth" or the "Company"), a leading provider of flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"Runway Growth delivered its third consecutive record quarter, driven by our team's disciplined execution against our strategic initiatives," said David Spreng, Founder and CEO of Runway Growth. "Our success speaks to the value of our credit-driven investment process, which provides the downside protection of debt with the potential for the upside of equity."

Spreng continued, "Runway Growth's weatherproof platform is well positioned with the strongest pipeline we have seen to date. We will continue to serve companies that are embracing venture debt as a vehicle for growth. As we approach year end, the Runway team remains focused on generating prudent portfolio growth through deploying leverage to enhance long-term shareholder value."

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Total investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $27.3 million, compared to $18.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This year-over-year growth demonstrates the demand for the company's creative financing solutions.

Net investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $14.5 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.32 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company's dollar-weighted annualized yield on average debt investments for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 14.4%. The Company calculates the yield on dollar-weighted debt investments for any period measured as (1) total investment-related income during the period divided by (2) the daily average of the fair value of debt investments outstanding during the period.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were $12.8 million, compared to $7.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase was driven by growing management fees, incentive fees, interest expenses as well as expenses related to being a public company.

Net realized gain on investments for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $0.4 million, compared to a net realized gain of $0.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net change in unrealized depreciation on investments was $3.2 million, compared to a net change in unrealized depreciation on investments of $1.2 million for the comparable prior year period, due to the decline in fair value of the company's loan to Pivot3 and public equity holding in FiscalNote.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2022, Runway Growth's investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $910.2 million and was comprised of approximately $875.9 million in term loans, 98% of which are senior secured loans, and $34.2 million in warrants and equity-related investments in 43 portfolio companies.

During the third quarter of 2022, Runway Growth originated nine investments totaling $216.0 million in commitments, including $161.0 million in funded loans, as well as two investments in new portfolio companies and seven new investments in existing portfolio companies.

Total portfolio investment activity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 was as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Beginning Investment Portfolio $ 807,728,604 $ 617,617,043 $ 729,516,274 $ 621,826,650 Purchases of Investments(1) 160,562,001 103,788,323 399,164,647 239,458,881 Purchases of U.S. Treasury Bills — 60,000,660 — 115,000,509 Amortization of Fixed Income Premiums or Accretion of Discounts 1,004,909 1,879,221 4,575,984 5,539,659 Sales or Repayments of Investments (56,351,393 ) (102,817,182 ) (143,144,652 ) (197,534,296 ) Scheduled Principal Payments of Investments — (3,605,000 ) (7,265,675 ) (5,671,437 ) Sales and Maturities of U.S. Treasury Bills — (29,999,956 ) (44,999,747 ) (124,999,118 ) Realized Gain (Loss) on Investments 406,917 718,310 939,377 (4,094,970 ) Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) on Investments (3,182,093 ) (1,228,382 ) (28,617,263 ) (3,172,841 ) Ending Investment Portfolio $ 910,168,945 $ 646,353,037 $ 910,168,945 $ 646,353,037 1. Includes PIK interest.

Net Asset Value

As of September 30, 2022, net asset value ("NAV'") per share was $14.12, compared to $14.14 as of June 30, 2022. Total net assets at the end of the third quarter of 2022 were $573.7 million, up 14% from $504.2 million in the prior year period.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $11.7 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to a net increase of $10.2 million, or $0.31 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $255.8 million in available liquidity, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and $250 million in available borrowing capacity under the Company's credit facility, subject to existing terms, advance rates and regulatory and covenant requirements.

The Company ended the quarter with a core leverage ratio of approximately 60.0, compared to 40.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Distributions

On October 27, 2022, the Company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.36 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, payable on November 22, 2022, to stockholders of record as of November 8, 2022. This dividend represents an increase of 9% over the dividend declared in the prior quarter.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp.

Runway Growth is a growing specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Runway Growth is a closed-end investment fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an established registered investment advisor that was formed in 2015 and led by industry veteran David Spreng. For more information, please visit www.runwaygrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. Statements of Assets and Liabilities September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value: Non-control/non-affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $910,870,337 and $647,448,895, respectively) $ 903,521,674 $ 655,384,403 Affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $4,551,235 and $0, respectively) 2,180,230 — Control investments at fair value (cost of $21,172,353 and $34,873,846, respectively) 4,467,041 29,130,371 Investment in U.S. Treasury Bills at fair value (cost of $0 and $45,001,250, respectively) — 45,001,500 Total investments at fair value (cost of $936,593,925 and $727,323,991, respectively) 910,168,945 729,516,274 Cash and cash equivalents 5,774,074 4,696,693 Accrued interest receivable 4,402,598 2,368,680 Other accounts receivable 1,823,611 816,065 Prepaid expenses 99,507 949,768 Total assets 922,268,735 738,347,480 Liabilities Debt: Credit facilities, net 170,009,357 59,864,489 2026 Notes, net 69,130,314 19,623,971 2027 Notes, net 97,405,095 — Total debt, less unamortized deferred debt costs 336,544,766 79,488,460 Reverse repurchase agreement — 44,774,963 Accrued incentive fees 7,188,966 6,010,250 Due to affiliate 261,180 221,243 Interest payable 3,195,407 249,247 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,418,045 1,408,826 Total liabilities 348,608,364 132,152,989 Net assets Common stock, par value 413,806 413,806 Additional paid-in capital 606,063,671 606,047,671 Distributable (losses) (23,515,173 ) (266,986 ) Treasury stock (9,301,933 ) — Total net assets $ 573,660,371 $ 606,194,491 Shares of common stock outstanding ($0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized) 40,635,858 41,380,614 Net asset value per share $ 14.12 $ 14.65



