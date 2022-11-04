Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - Sydney has been confirmed as the host of the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) 2023, following the success of this year's event at the International Convention Centre. IMARC is one of the biggest business events in Australia and one of the most significant mining and resources events globally, bringing together more than 7500 delegates from 110 countries to collaborate on trends in mining, investment, and innovation towards a sustainable future.

IMARC 2023 will be held from 31 October - 2 November at the Sydney International Convention Centre and is expected to be the biggest IMARC yet, with record delegates, speakers, exhibitors and sponsors and an even bigger footprint than 2022.

IMARC Managing Director Anita Richards said the mining industry continued to face greater scrutiny, investor demands and environmental challenges than ever, while the world's appetite for resources continued to grow.

Mining has never been more essential. A decarbonised global economy depends on it, and as a truly global event, IMARC is all about bringing together industry, government, and community leaders from all over the world to lead the conversations the world needs for a clean energy future. We are proud to be able to continue to facilitate the important conversation about the future of mining right in the heart of Australia's global city."

Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for Resources Paul Toole said this year NSW secured IMARC - the biggest event on the mining calendar - for the first time. "I'm pleased to say thanks to the record attendance it is confirmed the NSW Government will continue as Host Partner when IMARC returns to the Harbour City in 2023."

Celebrating the win, BESydney CEO Lyn Lewis-Smith said, "This is great result for Sydney, and is a testament to what can be achieved when industry and government come together in a truly collaborative partnership around a shared goal to build industries of the future."

About IMARC

IMARC is where global mining leaders collaborate on trends in mining, investment and innovation towards a sustainable future. As Australia's largest mining event, it brings together over 7,500 decision makers, mining leaders, policy makers, investors, commodity buyers, technical experts, innovators, and educators from more than 110 countries for three days of learning, deal-making and unparalleled networking. IMARC is developed in collaboration with its founding partners the Victorian State Government of Australia, Austmine, the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and Mines and Money.

