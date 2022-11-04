On the change in AS Baltika observation status

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-11-04 10:43 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on November 4, 2022 to remove observation status from AS Baltika shares (BLT1T, ISIN kood: EE3100145616) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied on April 16, 2021 ceased to exist. Observation status was applied because AS Baltika's total equity didn't comply with the requirements set out in the Commercial Code. According to Q3 and 9 months' 2022 Interim Report published by the issuer on November 4, total equity complies with the requirements set out in the Commercial Code. The observation status applied to the company on and March 27, 2020 is still in force. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.