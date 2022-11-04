Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! Positioniert an der Milliardenschnittstelle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PH52 ISIN: EE3100145616 Ticker-Symbol: DN31 
Stuttgart
04.11.22
08:02 Uhr
0,131 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
BALTIKA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALTIKA AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1460,15011:22
GlobeNewswire
04.11.2022 | 10:53
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

On the change in AS Baltika observation status

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-11-04 10:43 CET --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on November 4, 2022 to remove observation status from AS
Baltika shares (BLT1T, ISIN kood: EE3100145616) as the reasons due to which the
observation status was applied on April 16, 2021 ceased to exist. 

Observation status was applied because AS Baltika's total equity didn't comply
with the requirements set out in the Commercial Code. 

According to Q3 and 9 months' 2022 Interim Report published by the issuer on
November 4, total equity complies with the requirements set out in the
Commercial Code. 

The observation status applied to the company on and March 27, 2020 is still
in force. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
BALTIKA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.