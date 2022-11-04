The "United Kingdom Facility Management Market, By Services (Property, Cleaning, Security, Catering, Support, Others), By Type (Hard, Soft Others), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2017 -2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom facility management market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the surging demand for cloud-based facility management solutions across various end-user industries. Integration of building management solutions with intelligent software solutions and increasing technological penetration in businesses are also expected to contribute to the growth of the United Kingdom facility management market.

The increasing trend of outsourcing facility management operations to maximize value creation and rising demand for high-quality workplace experiences, and reduced operating costs are projected to boost the growth of the United Kingdom facility management market in the coming years.

Additionally, high pressure on companies to offer value to their customers and provide better workplace experiences to clients is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization, rise in commercialization, and greater demand for productivity in corporate offices are further driving the growth of the United Kingdom facility management market.

Moreover, an increase in government expenditure across various sectors such as transportation, energy, construction, and healthcare, among others, as well as enhanced focus on renovating existing buildings are some factors contributing to the demand for facility management services.

Growth in tourism and the rising personal disposable income of the population is leading to a rise in the hospitality industry, which is projected to fuel the growth of the United Kingdom facility management market in the coming years.

The property segment is anticipated to register the highest growth in the United Kingdom facility management market owing to rapid infrastructural development in the country and the rise of businesses such as IT, telecommunications, and BFSI. Based on type, the United Kingdom facility management market is divided into hard, soft, and others. The hard services segment is likely to hold a significant share in the UK facility management market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the United Kingdom facility management market, in terms of value.

To define, classify and forecast the United Kingdom facility management market on the basis of services, type, application and regional distribution.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting United Kingdom facility management market into regions, namely, South East, North West, and others.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the United Kingdom facility management market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, supply contracts and mergers acquisitions in the United Kingdom facility management market.

To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in providing facility management services in United Kingdom.

Competitive Landscape

Competition Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading 10 players.

Anabas (UK2) Ltd

FMS Facilities Management Services Ltd

EMCOR Group Inc.

Facilities Management Southern Ltd

Servest Group Ltd

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

United Kingdom Facility Management Market, By Services:

Property

Cleaning

Security

Catering

Support

Others

United Kingdom Facility Management Market, By Type:

Hard

Soft

Others

United Kingdom Facility Management Market, By Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

United Kingdom Facility Management Market, By Region:

South East

North West

Others

