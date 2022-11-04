Node4's Second Acquisition of 2022 as it Builds Technology Portfolio and Customer Base in the UK Public Sector

Node4, a cloud-led digital transformation Managed Services Provider (MSP), today announced the acquisition of Tisski, a leading UK-based independent Microsoft Business applications partner focused on delivering enterprise cloud solutions using Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Azure Technologies to the Public Sector. The acquisition will enhance Node4's Microsoft solutions capabilities, adding significant capabilities in Customer Experience and Relationship Management within Microsoft Dynamics.

Founded in 2011, Tisski has grown rapidly over the past few years, driven by its culture of delivery, employee empowerment and industry knowledge. As one of the UK's leading Microsoft Gold Partners and Cloud Solutions Providers including as an Inner Circle member Tisski has built a track record of success with some of the UK's largest Public Sector organisations, including the Ministry of Defence and the Department for Transport, as well as a strong presence across a range of resilient public sector agencies such as housing, blue light services, local government and healthcare.

Tisski is renowned among its customers for its innovation in both delivery methodology and end market verticals, particularly within police forces where its solutions enhance intelligence and decision-making to increase efficiency and provide better services for victims of crime. The company has 184 staff, which Node4 is committed to retaining post-acquisition.

Backed by Providence Equity Partners, to build on its strong organic growth, Node4 targets strategic acquisitions that will enhance its ability to provide market-leading end-to-end services and help UK businesses move to secure, cloud-based platforms that will really make a difference to their people and clients. Complementary with the existing Node4 portfolio, Tisski is Node4's third acquisition under principal investor, Providence Equity Partners, following the purchase of TNP (The Nav People), the UK's largest Microsoft NAV and Business Central partner, and Risual, a leading Azure-focused Managed Services Provider. Led by its founder and CEO, Anna Assassa, Tisski's highly skilled management team will remain in place as part of the wider Node4 group.

"Tisski has built a superb reputation over the past 12 years as a trusted technology provider across an extensive list of public sector enterprise customers supporting their delivery of critical public services," commented Andrew Gilbert, CEO of Node4. "We're delighted to welcome Anna and her excellent team to the Node4 group and look forward to working closely together to bring further success to the business."

The addition of Tisski will take Node4 headcount to more than 1100 people and see the Group serving over 2,000 customers. Tisski will form part of a [600+] strong team and allows Node4 to create a strong Microsoft Centre of Excellence that has capabilities which are closely aligned across the MSFT ecosystem.

Anna Assassa, CEO at Tisski, commented: "Joining Node4 is an important next step for Tisski and we're excited by the capabilities we will have as a part of the group. Our shared values and vision have resonated as we've worked closely with Andrew Gilbert and the Node4 leadership team throughout the process, which made this an easy decision to make. This move will open huge possibilities for our customers as they continue to transform their businesses for the better."

Node4 was advised by EY (Financial, Tax), Pinsent Masons (Legal). Tisski was advised by PwC (Financial, Tax, Corporate Finance) and supported by Browne Jacobson (Legal). The completion of the acquisition is subject to National Security and Investment (NSI) act approval.

About Tisski

Founded by our CEO, Anna Assassa, in 2011, Tisski has grown rapidly over the past few years growth that has been driven by our culture of delivery, employee empowerment and industry knowledge.

As one of the UK's leading Microsoft Gold Partners and Cloud Solutions Providers, we're the company you should turn to if you're hoping to introduce technology that can and will transform your organisation and open your eyes to a whole new way of working.

We work to understand your challenges inside out, before configuring Microsoft's award-winning Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform to meet your needs or using it as a basis to create a solution that brings a world of benefit to your organisation, no matter the industry you're in.

For more information, visit: www.tisski.com

About Node4

Node4 provides advanced, cloud-led digital transformation solutions that empower UK businesses to do more.

Delivering end-to-end hybrid solutions, Node4 draws upon its broad portfolio of managed public and private cloud, security and collaboration services, as well as cloud enablers including colocation and connectivity. Modular solutions, along with transformation services, are designed to support businesses at any point in their cloud journeys.

Committed to exceeding customer aspirations, Node4's teams combine technical expertise, innovation and Exceptional Service as a Standard to meet businesses' needs in any sector.

Thanks to Node4's fully-owned infrastructure, best-in-class integrated tooling, and strategic relationships with market-leading vendors, customers can expect access to a full range of sophisticated, scalable solutions.

Node4 has nationwide capabilities, with its own data centres in Derby, Leeds and Northampton, and points of presence in London and Manchester.

Key to Node4's success is its friendly, supportive culture, with Great Place to Work ranking it as one of the UK's Best Workplaces for three consecutive years (2020-22)

www.node4.co.uk

