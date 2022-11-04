Anzeige
Freitag, 04.11.2022
WKN: 850386 ISIN: CA0636711016 
04.11.22
09:54 Uhr
92,13 Euro
+0,11
+0,12 %
PR Newswire
04.11.2022 | 13:04
BMO Financial Group - Financial Performance: Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Financial Group will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on December 1, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

  • Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
  • The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:
    • via telephone at 1-800-898-3989 or 416-406-0743 (Toronto area), Passcode: 3582724#
    • via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Conference Call Rebroadcast
A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, December 31, 2022 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 5031862#

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until February 27, 2023

Internet: www.bmo.com
Twitter: @BMOmedia

For News Media Enquiries: Jeff Roman, Toronto, jeff.roman@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Christine Viau, Toronto, Christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson, Toronto, bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/media-advisory---bmo-financial-group-to-announce-its-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2022-results-301668514.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
