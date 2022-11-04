Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
04.11.2022 | 13:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by Fastighets AB Balder (438/22)

Fastighets AB Balder has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO
Sustainable Bonds. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond
loan. 

Short name ISIN code   Trading code
BALD 131  SE0013883295 BALD_131  

The last day of trading will be November 7, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
