Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 5% to Hit a Revenue of USD 4.7 Billion by 2031 - Report by Transparency Market Research

One of the main factors propelling the global market for air quality monitoring equipment is the declining air quality index owing to the release of harmful gases into the environment

Due to the development of massive enterprises in Asian nations, the market for air quality monitoring equipment in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow quickly in the upcoming years

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2031, it is anticipated that the market for air quality monitoring equipment will surpass USD 4.7 Bn. The market is anticipated to expand at ~5% CAGR during the projected period, from 2021 to 2031. The global demand for air quality monitoring equipment market is being driven by concerns raised by different governmental authorities about the consequences of air pollution on residents' health. As governments' emphasis on enforcing strict regulations to decrease air pollution, the booming industrial sector in both developed and developing countries is likely to observe usage of air quality monitoring technology.





In the forthcoming years, it is expected that the sales of air quality monitoring equipment market will grow rapidly due to better health and virus safety-regulated production licenses. The global market for air quality monitoring equipment is predicted to expand as a result of incorporation of better technology, expanding economies, IoT applications, and major players' acquisitions and mergers.

Equipment for monitoring air quality is extensively utilized to track and address air pollution in real time. Due to the numerous advantages these devices provide, governments throughout the world are installing them more often. The global market is anticipated to grow in the forthcoming years due to rising initiatives to reduce air pollution. As a result, it is projected that an important element propelling the global market during the forecast period will be the rise in the adoption of air quality monitoring equipment.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=17072

Key Findings of Market Report

Given the growing demand for real-time measurement precision in a wide range of situations, air quality monitoring equipment is experiencing considerable feature enhancements. Such innovations are likely to come up as key trends in the air quality monitoring equipment market. The global market for air quality monitoring equipment is predicted to grow during the forecast period due to rising usage of improved functionalities in several applications.

The global market is projected to expand as air pollution levels rise. In order to measure the emission of air pollutants and combat the deteriorating effects of global warming, air quality monitoring technology is increasingly being used by industry.

In order to protect public health, several government agencies and health bureaus use outdoor air quality monitoring systems, which are effective at doing so and are in high demand. This feature is likely to drive air quality monitoring equipment market sales volume in the years to come.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=17072

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

As a result of data from air quality monitoring technology, environmental concerns have grown in both developing and developed nations. Strict environmental regulations in a number of nations are estimated to expand size of air quality monitoring equipment market.

The market for air quality monitoring equipment in Asia Pacific is expected to expand quickly due to the rise of large-scale industries in Asian nations and stringent air pollution legislation. The region is likely to account for considerable air quality monitoring equipment market share. In addition, the government's promotion of air quality monitoring equipment is anticipated to boost the market.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=17072

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Envirotech Instruments Private Limited

Vasthi Instruments Pvt. Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Segmentation

Component

Hardware

Services

Type

Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Equipment

Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring Equipment

Gas

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Carbon

Ozone

Others

Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Electronics and Semiconductors Research Reports

Smart Power Distribution Systems Market- Smart Power Distribution Systems Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 96.1 Bn by the end of 2031

Transformer Market- Transformer Market is expected to reach US$ 48.11 Bn by the end of 2031

Thermoelectric Module Market- Thermoelectric Module Market is expected to cross value of US$ 1.2 Billion by the end of 2031

Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market- Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market to reach US$ 34.49 Bn by the end of 2031

Electronic Access Control Systems Market- Electronic Access Control Systems Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 17.79 Bn by the end of 2031

Embedded System Market- Embedded System Market is expected to reach US$ 159.12 Bn by the end of 2031

Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market- Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 128.40 Bn by the end of 2031

Dismounted Soldier Systems Market- Dismounted Soldier Systems Market to reach US$ 2.65 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/air-quality-monitoring-equipment-market-is-projected-to-increase-at-a-cagr-of-5-to-hit-a-revenue-of-usd-4-7-billion-by-2031---report-by-transparency-market-research-301668916.html