Freitag, 04.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! Positioniert an der Milliardenschnittstelle!
PR Newswire
04.11.2022 | 13:28
CANALI System - new Top Italian Gym Equipment & Fitness System ready to rock in Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East's biggest annual fitness and wellness exhibition, which includes Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry, held in Dubai last weekend brought in town the most epic line-up of talent and events to date that includes some of the biggest names in global fitness such as Mr Olympia bodybuilding champion, Big Ramy, one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time, Ronnie Coleman, Middle Eastern favourite, Hadi Choopan, the world's fastest growing online PT, James Smith, as well as a jam-packed schedule of workout classes and the biggest number of exhibitors than ever before and Tarek Tawfek, Egyptian actor. More than 300 exhibitors of world-leading sports nutrition, fitness, wellness, and bodybuilding brands from 30 countries. Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry are organised by HBG Events in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council. HBG is part of the Italian Exhibition Group - organisers of Rimini Wellness in Italy.