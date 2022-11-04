CANALI System - new Top Italian Gym Equipment & Fitness System ready to rock in Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East's biggest annual fitness and wellness exhibition, which includes Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry, held in Dubai last weekend brought in town the most epic line-up of talent and events to date that includes some of the biggest names in global fitness such as Mr Olympia bodybuilding champion, Big Ramy , one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time, Ronnie Coleman, Middle Eastern favourite, Hadi Choopan , the world's fastest growing online PT, James Smith , as well as a jam-packed schedule of workout classes and the biggest number of exhibitors than ever before and Tarek Tawfek , Egyptian actor. More than 300 exhibitors of world-leading sports nutrition, fitness, wellness, and bodybuilding brands from 30 countries. Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry are organised by HBG Events in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council. HBG is part of the Italian Exhibition Group - organisers of Rimini Wellness in Italy.





CANALI System was the protagonist of the Dubai Active Industry, the real new. The Italian tailor-made fitness company brings the "Made in Italy" label to the UAE through a curated catalog featuring the four lines Auxotonic 2.0, Flexibility, Human Strength and Human Cardio, in addition to the new Human Accessories line, fitness accessories for home and gym for authentic design lovers (www.canalisystem.com ). Whether you require a turnkey solution for your whole gym environment or upholstery that is bespoke to your requirements Canali have the team to support your personal requirements and exceed expectations, managed in UAE from DA VINCI Group (www.davincigroup.ae ). You can personally try the CANALI System equipments in the permanent showroom at the gym of the Fairmont Dubai hotel, in the Sheik Zayed Road.

We can say THE FUTURE IS HUMAN. The Method is called Auxotonic 2.0, the Canali System machines are born on Vincenzo Canali's patent in response to the problems encountered in his long and successful posturologist activity in the professional sport world. This innovative method in fact allows safe muscle strengthening, without stress on the spine and compensatory muscles. This is because the machines move with the person, with a postural rotation that stabilizes the abdominals, helping them to work in concert with the other muscles and protecting the spine and joints. All this is the absence of the weight stack, as the CANALI System machines use the resistance offered by the weight of the body of the user. The unique synergy between postural and Auxotonic method has allowed us to develop a truly innovative line of strength, which has the person as its central element.

Major Leagues Team in Italy and UK already chosen CANALI System Equipment to improve the performances of the footballers, like S.S.Lazio football club that shared his CANALI System preference. Others, very leading teams, prefer privacy (but you can ask in private…). Also, very VIP professional sportsman internationally recognized choose for their private house or yacht CANALI System equipment.

The revolutionary choice of Canali System is to apply a bespoke method - signature of Made in Italy luxury - to the production of fitness machines. The design combines Italian taste with the principles of auxotonic training, while the high-end materials and finishes transform the space into a real training boutique, the Human Space.

We had the chance to meet Marco Bovolini, owner & CEO of CANALI System, in Dubai at the Dubai Active Industry and he shared with us that CANALI System was born after he met Vincenzo Canali and the Auxotonic 2.0. Canali's intuition was so combined to his training philosophy and his industrial and design family tradition. Marco is now days focus to bring the CANALI System all over the world, spread the message of the new era of training, develop even more exclusive solutions and soon show to the market new cool equipment.

Leonardo Geminiani, Managing Partner and Business Developer of DA VINCI Group, entrepreneur and manager with 25 years of experience in business startup and development project management, decided together with Stefano Neri, Managing Partner and Project Manager of DA VINCI Group, a long experienced large-scale commercial business developer to bring CANALI System in the GCC countries, as they both believes in the power of the excellency of Made in Italy. They both are experiencing the challenge to be new in the market and the excitement to become the leading company in the sport field. Their favorite slogan is: if you are a "Flintstones" lift the stones, if you want to be the future lift up yourself!

Come and join us at the Fairmont Dubai Hotel Gym and meet Stefan Mancas, the man on the field, the one that shows you the CANALI System, the one that teach you how to train with this futuristic method, international VIP Personal Trainer, the CANALI System Fitness Coach and Sales Representative.

The future is now.

