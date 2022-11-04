ProMobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion Announces Strategic Partnership With P-Tech People and Technology Inc.

PUNE, India, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion - its mobile device management solution has now joined hands with P-Tech People and Technology Inc. in a strategic partnership. P-Tech People and Technology Inc. is now an official channel partner of Scalefusion MDM solution in the Philippines.





Based out of Manila, Philippines, P-Tech People and Technology Inc. is a solution provider catering to the diverse needs of businesses such as Managed Services, IT Solutions, Systems Integration and Network Devices. The company currently serves 20+ national and international customers and is affiliated with global organizations including the British Chamber of Commerce- Philippines and AHK Philippines. With a team of IT professionals with 23+ years of experience in the industry, it is all set to become one of the leading IT solution providers in the country.

Scalefusion is delighted to be among the esteemed brands to have partnered with the company and will be extending its unified mobile device and endpoint management solution as a part of the managed services provided by P-Tech People and Technology.

"We are delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with P-Tech People and Technology. The company's missions and values such as competence, dependability, and discipline heavily align with what we believe in, at Scalefusion. We are looking forward to providing excellent service to the customers of P-Tech People and Technology with our MDM solution," commented Mr. Nitesh Bhalothia - Head of Sales at Scalefusion.

"We are happy to partner with Scalefusion MDM Solution. This allows us to provide alternative solution as several companies in the Philippines are considering BYOD as norm in their operation, and an MDM solution is hence imperative," commented Paul Sagun - President, P-Tech People and Technology Inc.

For more information about Scalefusion or to request an evaluation, please visit: https://scalefusion.com/

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

About P-Tech People and Technology Inc.

P-Tech People and Technology Inc. is a group of experienced IT Professionals specializing in IT Infrastructure, Operation and IT Solutions. They have been around in the IT industry for 23 years. In 2014, they have made their dream to build their own IT Company a reality. They specialize in Managed Services, IT solutions, Systems Integration, Network Devices.

For queries, please contact:

swapnil@scalefusion.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scalefusion-announces-strategic-partnership-with-p-tech-people-and-technology-inc-301668741.html