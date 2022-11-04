Scientists have proposed a way to combine thermoelectric modules (TEMs) with rooftop PV to support heating, ventilation and air conditioning in buildings. They designed a wall-integrated TEM to heat and cool adjacent rooms.An Australian-Indian research group has looked at how thermoelectric modules (TEMs) and PV could be combined to provide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) in buildings. Thermoelectric modules are widely used for the electronic cooling of devices such as personal computer processors, portable food, and beverage storage systems. "Thermoelectric cooling can be cheaper ...

