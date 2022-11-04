World's Largest Pilates Brand Will Further Expand Its Presence in Europe

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) announced today it has signed a Master Franchise Agreement in Portugal for its Club Pilates brand. The agreement, signed with Porto-based Mitrinha Libelinha, Lda., gives the Master Franchisee the opportunity to license a minimum of 20 Club Pilates studios in Portugal over the next 10 years. The Master Franchise partners bring extensive experience scaling globally-recognized consumer retail brands in Portugal.

With six Club Pilates studios currently operating in neighboring Spain and development agreements in place for the UK and Germany, the Portugal deal represents a further extension of Xponential's reach across Europe. According to data from the International Health, Racquet Sportsclub Association, the European fitness industry generates more than $30 billion annually, second only to North America, making it a priority region for Xponential's international expansion. Recent findings from an Allied Market Research report showed that the European Pilates yoga studios market size is projected to reach $49.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.05% from 2021 to 2027.

"The Portuguese fitness market is vibrant and growing, and Club Pilates is an ideal brand to launch in the market as interest in boutique fitness grows and as our business in Spain accelerates," said John Kersh, Chief International Development Officer of Xponential Fitness. "We look forward to working with our partners in Portugal as we bring Club Pilates to even more customers across Europe."

The agreement marks the continued expansion of Xponential Fitness outside North America. The company currently has multiple brands' studios operating or in development in 16 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Most recently in 2022, Xponential signed master franchise agreements for Club Pilates in Mexico and the U.K., for CycleBar in Japan, and for Club Pilates, StretchLab, CycleBar, and Rumble in Kuwait.

Club Pilates is backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands which also include Pure Barre, Rumble, StretchLab, CycleBar, Row House, YogaSix, AKT, Body Fit Training, and STRIDE Fitness.

For more information about Xponential Fitness visit www.xponential.com.

ABOUT CLUB PILATES:

Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand by number of studios, designed with the vision of making Pilates more accessible, approachable and welcoming to everyone. Based in Irvine, CA, Club Pilates has appeared in both Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises six years running, and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 lists multiple times. Club Pilates offers extensive training certification for its instructors. Its 500-hour training program includes instruction on Pilates, barre, Triggerpoint, and TRX Suspension Trainers. Club Pilates is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about Club Pilates, visit https://www.clubpilates.com

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS:

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 14 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, the largest assisted stretching brand in the United States; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training, and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://xponential.com.

