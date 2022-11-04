Anzeige
Arbor Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Dividend for Tenth Consecutive Quarter to $0.40 per Share

Company Highlights:

  • Diversified, annuity-based operating platform with a multifamily focus that generates strong distributable earnings and dividends in all cycles

    • GAAP net income of $0.36 per diluted common share
    • Distributable earnings of $0.56 per diluted common share1, well in excess of our current dividend, representing a 71% payout ratio
    • Raised cash dividend on common stock to $0.40 per share, our 10th consecutive quarterly increase, representing a 33% increase over that time span
    • Strong liquidity position with ~$500 million in cash and liquidity and ~$375 million of restricted cash in replenishable CLO vehicles with a weighted average cost of 1.64% over benchmark rates2
    • Structured loan originations of $774.7 million and a portfolio of ~$15.00 billion
    • Agency loan originations of $1.11 billion and a servicing portfolio of ~$27.00 billion
    • Issued $287.5 million of 7.50% convertible senior notes primarily to repay existing debt

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $62.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $72.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $105.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, compared to $75.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.1

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

  Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)
  Quarter Ended
  September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022
Fannie Mae$629,610 $665,449
Freddie Mac 350,980  407,691
Private Label 35,671  83,346
FHA  78,382  78,364
SFR-Fixed Rate 16,678  34,334
Total Originations$1,111,321 $1,269,184
     
Total Loan Sales$1,082,136 $1,030,703
     
Total Loan Commitments$1,464,235 $1,184,282
     

 

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Agency Business generated revenues of $43.1 million, compared to $68.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net on the GSE/Agency business (excluding private label and SFR) was $13.4 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.30%, compared to $16.2 million and 1.59% for the second quarter of 2022. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $17.6 million for the quarter (excluding $1.8 million related to the sale of $296.9 million of bridge loans), reflecting a rate of 1.51% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $17.6 million and 1.48% for the second quarter of 2022.  

At September 30, 2022, loans held-for-sale was $543.9 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $511.5 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company's fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $27.07 billion at September 30, 2022 and excludes $127.1 million of private label loans originated that were not yet sold or securitized. Servicing revenue, net was $22.7 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $37.5 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $14.8 million.

  Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)
  As of September 30, 2022 As of June 30, 2022
  UPBWtd. Avg.
Fee		Wtd. Avg. Life
(years)		 UPBWtd. Avg.
Fee		Wtd. Avg. Life
(years)
Fannie Mae $18,331,4570.521%8.3 $18,600,1960.526%8.2
Freddie Mac  4,979,6120.260%9.5  4,805,0680.264%9.5
Private Label  2,075,7910.200%8.2  2,061,8130.200%8.4
FHA  1,136,6840.149%19.8  1,076,2370.151%19.5
Bridge  299,6960.125%2.3  -- -
SFR-Fixed Rate  241,8870.200%6.2  226,5680.200%6.3
Total $27,065,1270.424%8.9 $26,769,8820.436%8.9
         

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan ("loss-sharing obligations") and includes $34.2 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at September 30, 2022. The Company recorded a $0.6 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the third quarter of 2022. At September 30, 2022, the Company's total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $19.3 million, representing 0.11% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

  Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)
  Quarter Ended
  September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022
  UPB% UPB%
Bridge:      
Multifamily $592,84477%  $1,892,61892% 
SFR  163,85121%   154,9818% 
   756,69598%   2,047,599100% 
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity  17,9702%   --% 
Total Originations $774,665100%  $2,047,599100% 
       
Number of Loans Originated  52   91 
       
SFR Commitments $457,564  $185,201 
       
Runoff $911,790  $1,122,407 
       
       
  Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)
  As of September
30, 2022		 As of June
30, 2022
  UPB% UPB%
Bridge:      
Multifamily $13,455,07390%  $13,663,34391% 
SFR  825,7716%   653,8145% 
Other  337,6822%   351,2612% 
   14,618,52698%   14,668,41898% 
       
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity  335,0032%   329,2732% 
SFR Permanent  36,114< 1%   36,120< 1% 
Total Portfolio $14,989,643100%  $15,033,811100% 
       

At September 30, 2022, the loan and investment portfolio's unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $14.99 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 6.90%, compared to $15.03 billion and 5.49% at June 30, 2022. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 7.19% at September 30, 2022, compared to 5.82% at June 30, 2022.

The average balance of the Company's loan and investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2022, excluding loan loss reserves, was $15.01 billion with a weighted average yield of 6.57%, compared to $14.63 billion and 5.26% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in average yield was primarily due to increases in the benchmark index rates in the third quarter of 2022.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $1.0 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At September 30, 2022, the Company's total allowance for loan losses was $122.3 million. The Company had four non-performing loans with a carrying value of $24.2 million, before related loan loss reserves of $5.1 million, compared to four loans with a carrying value of $25.2 million, before related loan loss reserves of $5.1 million at June 30, 2022.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company's loan and investment portfolio at September 30, 2022 was $13.94 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 5.33% as compared to $13.83 billion and a rate of 4.00% at June 30, 2022. The average balance of debt that finances the Company's loan and investment portfolio for the third quarter of 2022 was $13.90 billion, as compared to $13.37 billion for the second quarter of 2022. The average cost of borrowings for the third quarter of 2022 was 4.49%, compared to 3.10% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in average cost was due to increases in the benchmark index rates in the second and third quarters of 2022.

Capital Markets

The Company issued $287.5 million of 7.50% convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private placement, including the exercised initial purchaser's over-allotment option of $37.5 million. The Company received proceeds totaling $279.3 million, net of discount and fees from this offering. The Company used the net proceeds to repay its $264.0 million of 4.75% convertible senior notes that matured in November 2022.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2022 to common stockholders of record on November 18, 2022. The ex-dividend date is November 17, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company's website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 274-8461 for domestic callers and (203) 518-9783 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ322 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 11, 2022. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-4568 for domestic callers and (402) 220-2681 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor's product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, in particular, due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Notes

  1. During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release.
  2. Amounts reflect approximate balances as of October 31, 2022.
Contact:Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
 Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
 516-506-4422
 pelenio@arbor.com


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
          
   Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022   2021   2022   2021 
                  
          
Interest income $259,778  $125,480  $627,804  $321,772 
Interest expense  160,452   55,560   350,079   144,122 
Net interest income  99,326   69,920   277,725   177,650 
          
Other revenue:        
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net  14,360   16,334   32,526   86,102 
Mortgage servicing rights  19,408   32,453   52,287   95,688 
Servicing revenue, net  22,744   20,088   64,513   50,939 
Property operating income  445   -   1,031   - 
(Loss) gain on derivative instruments, net  (15,909)  (1,492)  10,083   (7,320)
Other income, net  (6,014)  2,195   (16,061)  4,140 
Total other revenue  35,034   69,578   144,379   229,549 
          
Other expenses:        
Employee compensation and benefits  38,811   41,973   119,736   128,647 
Selling and administrative  13,225   11,757   40,960   33,707 
Property operating expenses  366   149   1,443   421 
Depreciation and amortization  2,078   1,807   6,092   5,349 
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)  412   (3,272)  (2,199)  (1,070)
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)  2,274   (3,799)  9,700   (12,689)
Total other expenses  57,166   48,615   175,732   154,365 
          
Income before extinguishment of debt, sale of real estate, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes    77,194   90,883   246,372   252,834 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (3,262)  -   (4,612)  (1,370)
Gain on sale of real estate  -   -   -   1,228 
Income from equity affiliates  4,748   5,086   18,507   32,095 
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes  374   (9,905)  (13,166)  (33,356)
          
Net income  79,054   86,064   247,101   251,431 
          
Preferred stock dividends  10,342   4,913   30,612   13,216 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  6,002   8,347   19,811   26,806 
Net income attributable to common stockholders $62,710  $72,804  $196,678  $211,409 
          
Basic earnings per common share $0.37  $0.51  $1.21  $1.57 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.36  $0.51  $1.18  $1.56 
          
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic  170,227,553   142,624,300   162,292,235   134,437,663 
Diluted  205,865,016   160,270,905   195,529,340   152,691,461 
          
Dividends declared per common share $0.39  $0.35  $1.14  $1.02 
          


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
         
Consolidated Balance Sheets 
($ in thousands—except share and per share data) 
         
         
     September 30, December 31, 
      2022  2021 
     (Unaudited)   
Assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents $389,651 $404,580 
Restricted cash  922,531  486,690 
Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $122,296 and $113,241)
  14,791,426  11,981,048 
Loans held-for-sale, net  543,876  1,093,609 
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net  403,886  422,734 
Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $2,090 and $1,753) 157,818  140,484 
Investments in equity affiliates  84,047  89,676 
Due from related party  24,740  84,318 
Goodwill and other intangible assets  97,242  100,760 
Other assets  346,912  269,946 
Total assets $17,762,129 $15,073,845 
         
Liabilities and Equity:     
Credit and repurchase facilities $4,633,132 $4,481,579 
Collateralized loan obligations  7,971,996  5,892,810 
Senior unsecured notes  1,283,527  1,280,545 
Convertible senior unsecured notes, net  346,040  259,385 
Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities  142,933  142,382 
Due to related party  5,564  26,570 
Due to borrowers  67,472  96,641 
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations  53,511  56,064 
Other liabilities  303,948  287,885 
Total liabilities  14,808,123  12,523,861 
         
Equity:     
 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:     
  Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares   
  authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period:  633,684  556,163 
   Special voting preferred shares - 16,293,589 and 16,325,095 shares     
   6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares     
   6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares     
   6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 and 8,050,000 shares     
  Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 171,523,808   
   and 151,362,181 shares issued and outstanding  1,715  1,514 
  Additional paid-in capital  2,105,909  1,797,913 
  Retained earnings  79,531  62,532 
Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity  2,820,839  2,418,122 
         
Noncontrolling interest  133,167  131,862 
Total equity  2,954,006  2,549,984 
         
Total liabilities and equity $17,762,129 $15,073,845 
         


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
         
Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited) 
(in thousands) 
           
           
   Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 
           
   Structured
Business		 Agency
Business		 Other /
Eliminations (1)		 
Consolidated		 
           
Interest income $249,539  $10,239  $-  $259,778  
Interest expense  157,325   3,127   -   160,452  
 Net interest income  92,214   7,112   -   99,326  
           
Other revenue:         
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net  -   14,360   -   14,360  
Mortgage servicing rights  -   19,408   -   19,408  
Servicing revenue  -   37,526   -   37,526  
Amortization of MSRs  -   (14,782)  -   (14,782) 
Property operating income  445   -   -   445  
Loss on derivative instruments, net  -   (15,909)  -   (15,909) 
Other income, net  1,763   (7,777)  -   (6,014) 
 Total other revenue  2,208   32,826   -   35,034  
           
Other expenses:         
Employee compensation and benefits  13,342   25,469   -   38,811  
Selling and administrative  5,961   7,264   -   13,225  
Property operating expenses  366   -   -   366  
Depreciation and amortization  906   1,172   -   2,078  
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)  -   412   -   412  
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)  2,206   68   -   2,274  
 Total other expenses  22,781   34,385   -   57,166  
           
          
Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes    71,641   5,553   -   77,194  
           
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (3,262)  -   -   (3,262) 
Income from equity affiliates  4,748   -   -   4,748  
Benefit from income taxes  319   55   -   374  
           
Net income  73,446   5,608   -   79,054  
           
Preferred stock dividends  10,342   -   -   10,342  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  -   -   6,002   6,002  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $63,104  $5,608  $(6,002) $62,710  
           
(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments. 
           


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
        
Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
          
     September 30, 2022
     Structured
Business		 Agency
Business		 
Consolidated
Assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $119,793 $269,858 $389,651
Restricted cash  903,587  18,944  922,531
Loans and investments, net  14,791,426  -  14,791,426
Loans held-for-sale, net  -  543,876  543,876
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net     -  403,886  403,886
Securities held-to-maturity, net  -  157,818  157,818
Investments in equity affiliates  84,047  -  84,047
Goodwill and other intangible assets  12,500  84,742  97,242
Other assets  293,252  78,400  371,652
Total assets $16,204,605 $1,557,524 $17,762,129
          
Liabilities:      
Debt obligations $13,866,114 $511,514 $14,377,628
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations  -  53,511  53,511
Other liabilities  253,390  123,594  376,984
Total liabilities $14,119,504 $688,619 $14,808,123
          



ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
         
Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited) 
($ in thousands—except share and per share data) 
  
         
 Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2022
   2021
   2022
  
 2021
  
                 
         
Net income attributable to common stockholders$62,710  $72,804  $196,678  $211,409  
         
Adjustments:        
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 6,002   8,347   19,811   26,806  
Income from mortgage servicing rights (19,408)  (32,453)  (52,287)  (95,688) 
Deferred tax (benefit) provision (5,407)  6,256   (7,833)  10,692  
Amortization and write-offs of MSRs 26,555   23,757   81,850   62,088  
Depreciation and amortization 2,666   2,705   7,846   8,137  
Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,262   -   4,612   1,370  
Provision for credit losses, net 2,708   (9,867)  10,254   (18,210) 
Loss on derivative instruments, net 22,925   1,492   18,472   1,484  
Stock-based compensation 3,085   2,612   12,327   7,986  
Loss on redemption of preferred stock -   -   -   3,479  
         
Distributable earnings (1)$105,098  $75,653  $291,730  $219,553  
         
Diluted distributable earnings per share (1)$0.56  $0.47  $1.63  $1.44  
         
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2) 187,049,617   160,270,905   179,174,194   152,691,461  
         
(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis. 
  
(2) Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding were adjusted to exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance. Excluding the effect of a potential conversion in shares until a conversion occurs is consistent with past treatment and other unrealized adjustments to distributable earnings. For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding excluded 18,815,399 and 16,355,146 of these potentially issuable shares, respectively. 
  
The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share. 
  
The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, the tax impact on cumulative gains/losses on derivative instruments associated with Private Label loans sold during the periods presented, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below), amortization of the convertible senior notes conversion option (in comparative periods prior to 2022) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock. 
  
The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset. 
  
Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. 

