Arbor Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Dividend for Tenth Consecutive Quarter to $0.40 per Share

Diversified, annuity-based operating platform with a multifamily focus that generates strong distributable earnings and dividends in all cycles



GAAP net income of $0.36 per diluted common share

Distributable earnings of $0.56 per diluted common share 1 , well in excess of our current dividend, representing a 71% payout ratio Raised cash dividend on common stock to $0.40 per share, our 10 th consecutive quarterly increase, representing a 33% increase over that time span Strong liquidity position with ~$500 million in cash and liquidity and ~$375 million of restricted cash in replenishable CLO vehicles with a weighted average cost of 1.64% over benchmark rates 2 Structured loan originations of $774.7 million and a portfolio of ~$15.00 billion Agency loan originations of $1.11 billion and a servicing portfolio of ~$27.00 billion Issued $287.5 million of 7.50% convertible senior notes primarily to repay existing debt





UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $62.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $72.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $105.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, compared to $75.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.1

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

Agency Loan Volume (in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Fannie Mae $ 629,610 $ 665,449 Freddie Mac 350,980 407,691 Private Label 35,671 83,346 FHA 78,382 78,364 SFR-Fixed Rate 16,678 34,334 Total Originations $ 1,111,321 $ 1,269,184 Total Loan Sales $ 1,082,136 $ 1,030,703 Total Loan Commitments $ 1,464,235 $ 1,184,282





For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Agency Business generated revenues of $43.1 million, compared to $68.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net on the GSE/Agency business (excluding private label and SFR) was $13.4 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.30%, compared to $16.2 million and 1.59% for the second quarter of 2022. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $17.6 million for the quarter (excluding $1.8 million related to the sale of $296.9 million of bridge loans), reflecting a rate of 1.51% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $17.6 million and 1.48% for the second quarter of 2022.



At September 30, 2022, loans held-for-sale was $543.9 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $511.5 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company's fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $27.07 billion at September 30, 2022 and excludes $127.1 million of private label loans originated that were not yet sold or securitized. Servicing revenue, net was $22.7 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $37.5 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $14.8 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands) As of September 30, 2022 As of June 30, 2022 UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee Wtd. Avg. Life

(years) UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee Wtd. Avg. Life

(years) Fannie Mae $ 18,331,457 0.521 % 8.3 $ 18,600,196 0.526 % 8.2 Freddie Mac 4,979,612 0.260 % 9.5 4,805,068 0.264 % 9.5 Private Label 2,075,791 0.200 % 8.2 2,061,813 0.200 % 8.4 FHA 1,136,684 0.149 % 19.8 1,076,237 0.151 % 19.5 Bridge 299,696 0.125 % 2.3 - - - SFR-Fixed Rate 241,887 0.200 % 6.2 226,568 0.200 % 6.3 Total $ 27,065,127 0.424 % 8.9 $ 26,769,882 0.436 % 8.9

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan ("loss-sharing obligations") and includes $34.2 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at September 30, 2022. The Company recorded a $0.6 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the third quarter of 2022. At September 30, 2022, the Company's total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $19.3 million, representing 0.11% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 UPB % UPB % Bridge: Multifamily $ 592,844 77% $ 1,892,618 92% SFR 163,851 21% 154,981 8% 756,695 98% 2,047,599 100% Mezzanine/Preferred Equity 17,970 2% - -% Total Originations $ 774,665 100% $ 2,047,599 100% Number of Loans Originated 52 91 SFR Commitments $ 457,564 $ 185,201 Runoff $ 911,790 $ 1,122,407 Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands) As of September

30, 2022 As of June

30, 2022 UPB % UPB % Bridge: Multifamily $ 13,455,073 90% $ 13,663,343 91% SFR 825,771 6% 653,814 5% Other 337,682 2% 351,261 2% 14,618,526 98% 14,668,418 98% Mezzanine/Preferred Equity 335,003 2% 329,273 2% SFR Permanent 36,114 < 1% 36,120 < 1% Total Portfolio $ 14,989,643 100% $ 15,033,811 100%

At September 30, 2022, the loan and investment portfolio's unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $14.99 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 6.90%, compared to $15.03 billion and 5.49% at June 30, 2022. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 7.19% at September 30, 2022, compared to 5.82% at June 30, 2022.

The average balance of the Company's loan and investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2022, excluding loan loss reserves, was $15.01 billion with a weighted average yield of 6.57%, compared to $14.63 billion and 5.26% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in average yield was primarily due to increases in the benchmark index rates in the third quarter of 2022.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $1.0 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At September 30, 2022, the Company's total allowance for loan losses was $122.3 million. The Company had four non-performing loans with a carrying value of $24.2 million, before related loan loss reserves of $5.1 million, compared to four loans with a carrying value of $25.2 million, before related loan loss reserves of $5.1 million at June 30, 2022.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company's loan and investment portfolio at September 30, 2022 was $13.94 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 5.33% as compared to $13.83 billion and a rate of 4.00% at June 30, 2022. The average balance of debt that finances the Company's loan and investment portfolio for the third quarter of 2022 was $13.90 billion, as compared to $13.37 billion for the second quarter of 2022. The average cost of borrowings for the third quarter of 2022 was 4.49%, compared to 3.10% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in average cost was due to increases in the benchmark index rates in the second and third quarters of 2022.

Capital Markets

The Company issued $287.5 million of 7.50% convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private placement, including the exercised initial purchaser's over-allotment option of $37.5 million. The Company received proceeds totaling $279.3 million, net of discount and fees from this offering. The Company used the net proceeds to repay its $264.0 million of 4.75% convertible senior notes that matured in November 2022.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2022 to common stockholders of record on November 18, 2022. The ex-dividend date is November 17, 2022.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor's product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, in particular, due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Notes

During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release. Amounts reflect approximate balances as of October 31, 2022.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income $ 259,778 $ 125,480 $ 627,804 $ 321,772 Interest expense 160,452 55,560 350,079 144,122 Net interest income 99,326 69,920 277,725 177,650 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 14,360 16,334 32,526 86,102 Mortgage servicing rights 19,408 32,453 52,287 95,688 Servicing revenue, net 22,744 20,088 64,513 50,939 Property operating income 445 - 1,031 - (Loss) gain on derivative instruments, net (15,909 ) (1,492 ) 10,083 (7,320 ) Other income, net (6,014 ) 2,195 (16,061 ) 4,140 Total other revenue 35,034 69,578 144,379 229,549 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 38,811 41,973 119,736 128,647 Selling and administrative 13,225 11,757 40,960 33,707 Property operating expenses 366 149 1,443 421 Depreciation and amortization 2,078 1,807 6,092 5,349 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) 412 (3,272 ) (2,199 ) (1,070 ) Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) 2,274 (3,799 ) 9,700 (12,689 ) Total other expenses 57,166 48,615 175,732 154,365 Income before extinguishment of debt, sale of real estate, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes 77,194 90,883 246,372 252,834 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3,262 ) - (4,612 ) (1,370 ) Gain on sale of real estate - - - 1,228 Income from equity affiliates 4,748 5,086 18,507 32,095 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 374 (9,905 ) (13,166 ) (33,356 ) Net income 79,054 86,064 247,101 251,431 Preferred stock dividends 10,342 4,913 30,612 13,216 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 6,002 8,347 19,811 26,806 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 62,710 $ 72,804 $ 196,678 $ 211,409 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.51 $ 1.21 $ 1.57 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.51 $ 1.18 $ 1.56 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 170,227,553 142,624,300 162,292,235 134,437,663 Diluted 205,865,016 160,270,905 195,529,340 152,691,461 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.35 $ 1.14 $ 1.02





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 389,651 $ 404,580 Restricted cash 922,531 486,690 Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $122,296 and $113,241)

14,791,426 11,981,048 Loans held-for-sale, net 543,876 1,093,609 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 403,886 422,734 Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $2,090 and $1,753) 157,818 140,484 Investments in equity affiliates 84,047 89,676 Due from related party 24,740 84,318 Goodwill and other intangible assets 97,242 100,760 Other assets 346,912 269,946 Total assets $ 17,762,129 $ 15,073,845 Liabilities and Equity: Credit and repurchase facilities $ 4,633,132 $ 4,481,579 Collateralized loan obligations 7,971,996 5,892,810 Senior unsecured notes 1,283,527 1,280,545 Convertible senior unsecured notes, net 346,040 259,385 Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 142,933 142,382 Due to related party 5,564 26,570 Due to borrowers 67,472 96,641 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 53,511 56,064 Other liabilities 303,948 287,885 Total liabilities 14,808,123 12,523,861 Equity: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period: 633,684 556,163 Special voting preferred shares - 16,293,589 and 16,325,095 shares 6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares 6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares 6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 and 8,050,000 shares Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 171,523,808 and 151,362,181 shares issued and outstanding 1,715 1,514 Additional paid-in capital 2,105,909 1,797,913 Retained earnings 79,531 62,532 Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity 2,820,839 2,418,122 Noncontrolling interest 133,167 131,862 Total equity 2,954,006 2,549,984 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,762,129 $ 15,073,845





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Structured

Business Agency

Business Other /

Eliminations (1)

Consolidated Interest income $ 249,539 $ 10,239 $ - $ 259,778 Interest expense 157,325 3,127 - 160,452 Net interest income 92,214 7,112 - 99,326 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net - 14,360 - 14,360 Mortgage servicing rights - 19,408 - 19,408 Servicing revenue - 37,526 - 37,526 Amortization of MSRs - (14,782 ) - (14,782 ) Property operating income 445 - - 445 Loss on derivative instruments, net - (15,909 ) - (15,909 ) Other income, net 1,763 (7,777 ) - (6,014 ) Total other revenue 2,208 32,826 - 35,034 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 13,342 25,469 - 38,811 Selling and administrative 5,961 7,264 - 13,225 Property operating expenses 366 - - 366 Depreciation and amortization 906 1,172 - 2,078 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) - 412 - 412 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) 2,206 68 - 2,274 Total other expenses 22,781 34,385 - 57,166 Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes 71,641 5,553 - 77,194 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3,262 ) - - (3,262 ) Income from equity affiliates 4,748 - - 4,748 Benefit from income taxes 319 55 - 374 Net income 73,446 5,608 - 79,054 Preferred stock dividends 10,342 - - 10,342 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 6,002 6,002 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 63,104 $ 5,608 $ (6,002 ) $ 62,710 (1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, 2022 Structured

Business Agency

Business

Consolidated Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,793 $ 269,858 $ 389,651 Restricted cash 903,587 18,944 922,531 Loans and investments, net 14,791,426 - 14,791,426 Loans held-for-sale, net - 543,876 543,876 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net - 403,886 403,886 Securities held-to-maturity, net - 157,818 157,818 Investments in equity affiliates 84,047 - 84,047 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500 84,742 97,242 Other assets 293,252 78,400 371,652 Total assets $ 16,204,605 $ 1,557,524 $ 17,762,129 Liabilities: Debt obligations $ 13,866,114 $ 511,514 $ 14,377,628 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations - 53,511 53,511 Other liabilities 253,390 123,594 376,984 Total liabilities $ 14,119,504 $ 688,619 $ 14,808,123







