China's Huawei has partnered with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to deploy rooftop PV on top of 4,000 apparel factories. Huawei Technologies and the BGMEA have signed a memorandum of understanding to set up rooftop solar systems on 4,000 garment factories. The deal will see Huawei set up 2 GW of rooftop solar capacity in total. All of the factories are owned by BGMEA members. Combined, the rooftop systems will generate around 2,600 GWh of green electricity per year upon completion. The BGMEA will regulate the process and serve as a communicative bridge ...

