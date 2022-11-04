Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - Disruptive Sports aims to empower athletes of color with a new strategy focused on building generational wealth. The minority owned sports agency has introduced the athletes it manages to a new strategy aimed at providing them with the necessary guidelines to effectively leverage their athletic abilities in order to build generational wealth.

The new strategy focuses on payment through equity deals, thus foregoing the instant gratification of cash payments for better benefits in the future. For every endorsement deal that an athlete makes, Disruptive Sports tries to identify if there is scope for an equity component or at least a cash plus equity deal. The agency does not only deal with helping athletes monetize their personal brands, but also coaches them on the basics of personal finance like budgeting, controlling lavish spending and managing debit and credit cards.

Commenting on why athletes need a sound financial strategy, Hector Rivas, Co-founder of Disruptive Sports, said, "As many as 80% of NFL players go broke within three years of leaving the league. The main reason is that they earn huge amounts of money within a short span of time but are not equipped with the basic financial education they need to handle this amount. Our goal is to equip them with a strategy to make money long-term by negotiating for equity stakes in the companies they partner with. When athletes get money upfront, they are more likely to spend it all in one go. They need to optimize this income to sustain them for the rest of their lives."

Concluded Hector Rivas, "Most athletes are men of color. As a minority owned sports agency, our goal is to empower athletes of color with our strategy to build generational wealth. We know about many stories of kids who work really hard to become professional athletes and then end up with nothing to show for it. We want to change this scenario by showing them how to make money in the long term, not just for themselves, but for their kids and grandkids as well. We help our athletes with financial guidance on making the right choices and connect them with the right people. Getting equity and cash plus equity deals give them a measure of financial discipline and help build generational wealth."

About Disruptive Sports

Disruptive Sports is an emerging full-service sports agency that is seeking to transform the sports industry with an innovative approach to helping athletes manage their personal brands and finances. The agency's top priority is to empower the athletes on its rolls to achieve financial independence and build generational wealth by leveraging their exceptional performance on and off the field.

