London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - Northcott Global Solutions (NGS), which specializes in swift support for emergency and evacuation services, has unveiled its lean and flat organizational model. This model, which involves the deployment of local assets, has made it possible for the company to respond to clients within an average time of 40 minutes or less in urban areas as compared to the industry standard of 3-7 days. The robust and flexible model has given the company the ability to pivot easily and carry out operations in every country in the world.

According to Ted Jones, the CEO of Northcott Global Solutions, the firm has an extensive network of more than 12,000 service providers. This facilitates greater speed of reaction as services are available on the ground, whether a client needs emergency transport, a translator, a doctor, or a lawyer. Other firms in this sector, once they have reached a certain size, invest heavily in acquiring assets like security personnel, doctors, and vehicles. This means that instead of assessing an emergency situation and seeking local resources that can be utilized, they try to see how they can make use of their assets in a particular scenario. Such an approach affects the availability and speed of response while also adding to costs.

NGS on the other hand has an asset light model. The firm's operational team carefully assessed different potential scenarios for every country in the world and the impact they would have on the services that might be needed. For instance, a medical emergency gives greater cause for concern in a remote area in Africa than it would in a city like New York. Based on the probability of such potential scenarios, the team identifies what kind of support services and personnel are needed. Then, in every country, Northcott identified local and regional service providers they could partner with. After due diligence through their insurance providers to assess their efficiency, reliability and track record, the firm signed them up as local and regional partners so that they are always on hand to provide support when needed without any delays due to payment issues. This maximizes their chances of being in the right place at the right time to solve tricky situations before they get out of hand.

Commenting on the effectiveness of the model, Ted Jones, the CEO of NGS said, "In an emergency, the speed of response plays a critical role in the outcome. The flexibility and asset light nature of our model has definitely contributed to our unblemished track record of never failing to respond effectively to a client in the past 12 years. Our extensive network of service providers translates into both width and depth. We cover a broad spectrum of services whether it is security services, maritime, aviation, support in medical emergencies, translation, evacuation support, satellite imagery, tracking and travel management and many more. We also sign on with a large number of partners in every country to cover all bases. If one security firm is not able to provide the service we require, another one we have partnered with definitely will. In many cases, like that of a tracked person going missing as he was in a diabetic coma and having to get to a hospital in time to get medical support, speed was of the essence. In such a scenario, it was this model that enhanced our capability and led to our exponential growth."

Northcott Global Solutions is a leading company in the field of international medical and security risk management. The company recently was in the news for the safe evacuation of almost 4,000 personnel for a wide variety of clients including the likes of the UK government during the Arab Spring and for being the only company on the ground to offer emergency evacuation when Russia invaded Ukraine.

