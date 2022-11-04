Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Worth $9.2 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative robot (cobot) market is projected to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 9.2 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 41.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as high return on investment as compared to the traditional industrial robotic system, increasing demand in the e-commerce and logistics industries due to contingency of COVID-19, collaborative robots to benefit businesses of all sizes, and increased ease of programming of collaborative robots. However, higher preference for low payload capacity traditional industrial robots over cobots in heavy-duty industries restrain the growth of the collaborative robot (cobot) market.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=194541294

Browse in-depth TOC on "Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market"

214 - Tables

55 - Figures

291 - Pages

Collaborative robots with payload capacity up to 5 kg expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Cobots with payload capacity up to 5 kg holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. First-time users prefer low payload capacity cobots, which are cheaper and take up less space than robots with higher payload capacity. For instance, COBOTTA, a cobot from DENSO Corporation (Japan), has an inherently safe design owing to its low weight and, therefore, does not require extensive use of sensors compared to higher payload cobots, thus keeping it more affordable. SAWYER and SAWYER Black Edition from Rethink Robotics GmbH (US) are both single arm cobots with a payload capacity of 4 kg and a maximum reach of 1,260 mm. These collaborative robots are equipped with the company's proprietary software suite, Intera. Hence, they do not require a separate software interface.

Automotive industry Europe accounts for largest market share of collaborative robot (cobot) market in 2021

The collaborative robot (cobot) market in the automotive industry held the largest share, both in terms of the value and volume in 2021. Collaborative robots are not only being used by major car manufacturers, but also by numerous OEMs that supply automotive parts to these car manufacturers. Conventionally, traditional industrial robots have been employed by the automotive industry and auto-parts manufacturers to perform high-speed operations behind cages. But, in recent years, the focus of the automotive manufacturers is shifting toward light weighting, the trend of substituting heavy metal parts with plastic to reduce vehicle mass and create greater efficiency. For this purpose, plastic injection molding machines are used in the automotive industry, and these machines require constant tending. It is difficult to find labor for performing such monotonous and repetitive tasks. In such a case, collaborative robots are preferable as they can work in tandem with the workers on the lines and perform such operations with inept flexibility in different areas such as material handling, machine tending, performing test and inspection, and packing finished goods.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=194541294

Europe accounts for second-largest market share of collaborative robot (cobot) market in 2021

Europe held the second-largest share of the collaborative robot (cobot) market in 2021. Many of the early adopters of collaborative robots were from European countries. With the advent of Industry 4.0 in Europe, the manufacturing sector brought in collaborative robots to modernize and improve their production capabilities. SMEs in Europe are largely looking into automation to deploy collaborative robots to perform dirty and dangerous jobs. Polishing tasks, for example, are being done by collaborative robots, with workers performing the final inspection. Europe houses several key collaborative robot players such as Universal Robots A/S (Denmark) and KUKA AG (Germany). KUKA AG was one of the first manufacturers to offer cobots to the market, while Universal Robots has been the market leader for cobots for several years now.

Some of the key companies in the collaborative robot (cobot) market include Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), FANUC Corporation (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Techman Robot Inc (Taiwan), KUKA AG (Germany), Doosan Robotics Inc. (South Korea), Denso Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), AUBO (Beijing) Robotics Technology Co., Ltd (China), and Rethink Robotics GmbH (US), Omron Adept Technologies, Inc. (US), Franka Emika GmbH (Germany), etc.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=194541294

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Robotics Market by Type (Traditional, Collaborative Robots), Component, Payload, Application (Handling, Processing), Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverages) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027

Cleaning Robot Market by Type, Product (Floor Cleaning Robots, Lawn Cleaning Robots, Pool Cleaning Robots, Window Cleaning Robots), Operation Mode (Self-driven, Remote Controlled), Sales Channel, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Top Robotics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Top Industrial Robotics (Articulated, SCARA, Cartesian, Parallel, Collaborative), Top Service Robotics (Logistics, Domestic, Medical, Defense, Rescue, and Security) - Global Forecast to 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market by Robot Type (Service, and Industrial), Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, and NPL), Offering, Application, and Geography (2021-2026)

Service Robotics Market by Environment, Type (Professional, Personal & Domestic), Component, Application (Logistics, Inspection & Maintenance, Public Relations, Education, Personal), and Geography (2021-2026)

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/collaborative-robot-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/collaborative-robot.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/collaborative-robot-cobot-market-worth-9-2-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301668686.html