The Hague, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - GR-IQ government relations consultancy has unveiled its consultancy services which, in the wake of the pandemic and ongoing climate crisis, aims to ease the pressure on government relations teams by giving them the means to improve their added value.

The objective of the consultancy services is to create a bespoke government relations strategy that resonates with and meets the needs of the business. Executing that strategy will transform unstructured and intangible government relations processes into structured and tangible ones. This allows the government relations team to speak the language of the business, because they will have measurable and quantitative results.

GR-IQ begins with a gap analysis to discover what the business expects from the department. Once that is clear, they can build a business case to show to CEOs and the board of directors the value their business will gain from a fully functioning government relations department. From there, they create a strategic road map to bridge the gaps between the business' expectations and what is being delivered. The next step is to execute the strategy by bringing in the expertise to deliver the changes needed.

"CEOs struggle to know what to expect from a government relations team or even why they should have one at all. CEOs measure results through data and tangible numbers, while GR teams work through relationships, influence, strategies and communication," explains Paul Beijer, Founder and Managing Director of GR-IQ.

The strategy may call for professionalization and competency building, improved regulatory monitoring, enhancing stakeholder management, and better planning and reporting of business objectives.

For example, to increase the competency of the team, a training framework and program could be developed for the department. Roles and responsibilities of the team can also be optimized.

A successful GR team will be composed of diplomats with solid connections in government and those with a clear understanding of the business. This ultimately will lead to a team that can align the needs of the government with the needs of the business.

"The goal for us is to give government relation teams the ability to not only provide the most value to a business but also to present that value when the limelight inevitably falls on them. However, it is impossible to make every aspect of the GR department something tangible. GR-IQ aims to turn any qualitative practices that can be quantified into results that CEOs can measure, investors can track, and the board of directors can understand," concludes Paul Beijer, Founder and Managing Director of GR-IQ government relations consultancy.

About GR-IQ:

GR-IQ works with Fortune 500 companies and other large organizations to build the government relation capabilities that help them create and protect significant value.

