Microdermabrasion Devices Market to Garner USD 882.1 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 10.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for microdermabrasion devices and rise in skin-related conditions coupled with surge in disposable income have boosted the growth of the global microdermabrasion devices market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Microdermabrasion Devices Market by Type (Diamond Microdermabrasion Devices, Crystal Microdermabrasion Devices), by Application (Acne and Scars, Photo Damage, Anti-Ageing, Hyperpigmentation, Stretch Marks, Other Applications), by End User (Hospitals and Dermatology Clinics, Spas and Beauty Centers, Home Use): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global microdermabrasion devices industry was pegged at $333.8 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $882.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.





Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in demand for microdermabrasion devices and rise in skin-related conditions coupled with surge in disposable income have boosted the growth of the global microdermabrasion devices market. However, reimbursement issues, clinical risk and complications associated with dermatology procedures, and high cost of cosmetic products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand in developing market and rise in healthcare spending would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The pandemic had a negative impact on the global microdermabrasion devices market, due to strict regulations of lockdown implemented by several governments. The closure of dermatology clinics, retail stores, and beauty salons & med spas hampered the market.

During the pandemic, the prevalence of skin disorders such as contact dermatitis, acne, and others, which fueled the market growth.

The crystal microdermabrasion devices segment dominated the market

By type, the crystal microdermabrasion devices segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global microdermabrasion devices market, due to rise in skin-related conditions. However, the diamond microdermabrasion devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, owing to simple procedure as no chemicals are used in this.

The acne and scars segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By application, the acne and scars segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to rise in consciousness among youth and women about their skin and body. However, the anti-ageing segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global microdermabrasion devices market, due to increase in geriatric population.

The hospitals and dermatology clinics segment held the largest share

By end user, the hospitals and dermatology clinics segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global microdermabrasion devices market, due to relatively high procedure quality and efficiency offered at hospitals and dermatology clinics. However, the home use segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period, due to increasing use of these devices at home.

North America held the largest share in 2021

By region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to increasing number of cosmetic procedures and high demand for minimally invasive techniques. Moreover, presence of large number of skilled dermatologists and presence of advanced innovative cosmetic products supplement the market growth. However, the global microdermabrasion devices market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Major market players

ImageDerm Inc.

Skin for Life

Altair Instruments

Dermaglow

Age Sciences Inc.

Microderm GLO

silhouet-tone (canada) ltée

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Silkn.com

Trophy Skin

The report analyzes these key players of the global microdermabrasion devices market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

