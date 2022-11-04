A UK research group has used surface modulators to reduce non-radiative recombination in perovskite solar cells. They used 2-TEAI organic halide salt to build a cell with high power conversion efficiency and stability.Researchers from the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom have fabricated an inverted perovskite solar cell by using a surface modulator that reportedly facilitates superior passivation on perovskite surfaces, increasing overall cell efficiency. As the surface modulator, the scientists tested two organic halide salts known as 4-hydroxyphenethylammonium iodide (HO-PEAI), and ...

