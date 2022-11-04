Jade Hendricks Named as SecureFutures 2022 Lloyd Levin Difference Maker Volunteer Award Winner

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Jade Hendricks, assistant vice president of investor operations at MLG Capital, was recognized as the SecureFutures 2022 Lloyd Levin Difference Maker Volunteer Award Winner in a ceremony at the U.S. Bank building downtown. Jade searched for a way to bring her passion for financial literacy to the community and found SecureFutures. Jade has been volunteering her time and talent to SecureFutures since 2019, empowering teens through financial education and mentorship.

"We are thrilled for Jade and can't think of anyone more deserving of this honor," said David Binder, vice president at MLG. "Day in and day out - both within MLG's walls and beyond - Jade serves the community with humility, grace, and kindness. We know SecureFutures holds a particularly special place in her heart and are so proud of the work she does to pass along her knowledge and expertise to a new generation of future leaders."

The Lloyd Levin Difference Maker award was established in 2010 to recognize dedicated volunteers for their exceptional commitment to the SecureFutures mission. Jade's dedication to the mission spans across all three financial literacy programs, Money Coach, Money Sense and Money Path, with over 53 volunteer hours.

"Jade is an extraordinary volunteer because she is truly for the students. Her experience and knowledge make her a great role model and students naturally gravitate towards her," said Steph Crosley, program manager at SecureFutures. "She is passionate, positive, and patient - meeting the students where they're at. We love Jade."

SecureFutures Founder Lloyd Levin and Board Chair Jeremy Cain present Jade Hendricks with the Lloyd Levin Difference Maker Volunteer Award.

About SecureFutures

SecureFutures is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit equipping teens with money management skills, tools, and mentoring so they can achieve financial capability, reach their goals, and strengthen their communities. Celebrating its 16th year, SecureFutures is a leader in teen financial literacy with programs that have impacted over 100,000 teens. The organization's most recent innovation is Money Path, an academic, career, and financial planning platform for teens and young adults. Learn more at SecureFutures.org.

