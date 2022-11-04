NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Fingerprint Cards due to rights issue (265/22)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprint Cards), held on November 2, 2022, approved a rights issue of units whereby shareholders are entitled to five (5) new shares and one (1) warrant issued free of charge for every sixteen (16) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 3.02 per share. The Ex-date is November 7, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Fingerprint Cards (FINGB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1099916