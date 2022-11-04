Anzeige
WKN: A2AKRA ISIN: SE0008374250 Ticker-Symbol: FPQ1 
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Fingerprint Cards due to rights issue (265/22)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprint
Cards), held on November 2, 2022, approved a rights issue of units whereby
shareholders are entitled to five (5) new shares and one (1) warrant issued
free of charge for every sixteen (16) shares held. The subscription price is
SEK 3.02 per share. The Ex-date is November 7, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets
has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in
Fingerprint Cards (FINGB). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1099916
