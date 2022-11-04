Anzeige
WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 
02.11.22
47,790 Euro
+0,350
+0,74 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2022 | 17:41
Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation completed share acquisitions

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
4 NOVEMBER 2022 at 18.35 EET

Orion Corporation completed share acquisitions

The share acquisitions announced by Orion Corporation on 25 August 2022 have been completed. The Company has purchased during the time period from 1 September 2022 to 4 November 2022 through trading on regulated market organised by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy a total of 400,000 Company's own B shares at an average price per share of approximately EUR 44.7956. The total purchase price paid for the shares was EUR 17,918,232.27.

After the repurchases, the Company holds a total of 932,771 own B shares corresponding to approximately 0.66% of the total number of the shares and 0.12% of the votes.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme
President and CEO 		Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, tel. +358 10 426 3054

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
https://www.orion.fi/en
https://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


