Regulatory News:

Spartoo (ISIN code: FR00140043Y1 mnemonic: ALSPT) (Paris:ALSPT),one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, today announced that its target of 10% Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)1 growth for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 is obsolete.

The company had previously communicated a GMV growth target* of more than 10% per year until 2024. This revision follows the confirmation of a slowdown in consumption in the online fashion segment, observed in particular during the month of October. A number of cyclical factors are combining to impact consumer sentiment, reducing the overall sales momentum of most fashion retailers. The impact of inflation on consumption will remain difficult to predict over the next 18 months.

Spartoo also reaffirms the strength of its financial structure with a cash position of €26 million, a net debt position of €0.6 million and a gearing of -1.8% at June 30, 2022.

To receive next press releases from SPARTOO, please contact us at newcap@spartoo.com

About Spartoo

With 10,000 brands and more than 1.4 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (footwear, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2021, the Group generated a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €214 million, 41% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

Visit the Group's websites:

www.spartoo.com

www.spartoo-finance.com

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV): total sales of products (including VAT) and services, net of returns

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005523/en/

Contacts:

Spartoo

+33 4 58 00 16 84

investors@spartoo.com

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Nicolas Fossiez

Investor Relations

newcap@spartoo.com

+33 1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Media Relations

newcap@spartoo.com

+33 1 44 71 94 94