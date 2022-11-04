Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

4 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 4 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 341.9312 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 344.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 338 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 14,256,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 231,834,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 4 November 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1919 341.50 08:25:42 00061958034TRLO0 LSE 495 341.50 08:50:15 00061959701TRLO0 LSE 1114 341.50 08:50:15 00061959702TRLO0 LSE 935 341.50 08:50:15 00061959703TRLO0 LSE 1247 342.00 09:20:27 00061961534TRLO0 LSE 843 342.00 09:20:27 00061961535TRLO0 LSE 2159 341.50 10:06:49 00061963853TRLO0 LSE 2429 341.00 10:12:13 00061964173TRLO0 LSE 1700 341.00 10:56:43 00061966419TRLO0 LSE 476 341.00 10:56:43 00061966420TRLO0 LSE 518 340.50 10:59:56 00061966641TRLO0 LSE 2017 340.50 10:59:56 00061966642TRLO0 LSE 1406 340.00 11:14:35 00061967391TRLO0 LSE 305 340.00 11:20:08 00061967587TRLO0 LSE 412 340.00 11:20:08 00061967588TRLO0 LSE 222 338.50 11:26:35 00061967817TRLO0 LSE 123 338.50 11:26:35 00061967818TRLO0 LSE 2047 338.50 11:26:35 00061967819TRLO0 LSE 2000 338.50 12:22:44 00061969815TRLO0 LSE 394 338.50 12:22:44 00061969816TRLO0 LSE 1862 338.00 12:30:03 00061970247TRLO0 LSE 127 338.00 12:30:03 00061970248TRLO0 LSE 163 338.00 12:30:03 00061970249TRLO0 LSE 2071 339.50 12:41:09 00061971548TRLO0 LSE 2000 339.50 12:43:41 00061971697TRLO0 LSE 500 341.00 13:20:24 00061973324TRLO0 LSE 1000 341.00 13:20:24 00061973325TRLO0 LSE 500 341.00 13:20:24 00061973326TRLO0 LSE 177 341.00 13:20:24 00061973327TRLO0 LSE 2062 341.00 13:31:17 00061973866TRLO0 LSE 608 340.50 13:32:39 00061973958TRLO0 LSE 1454 340.50 13:32:39 00061973959TRLO0 LSE 2430 340.50 13:32:39 00061973960TRLO0 LSE 2428 340.00 13:47:50 00061974941TRLO0 LSE 145 339.50 13:54:04 00061975196TRLO0 LSE 20 340.50 14:07:59 00061976181TRLO0 LSE 1000 341.00 14:11:25 00061976356TRLO0 LSE 1232 341.00 14:11:25 00061976357TRLO0 LSE 500 341.00 14:13:55 00061976509TRLO0 LSE 600 341.00 14:13:55 00061976510TRLO0 LSE 1318 341.00 14:13:55 00061976511TRLO0 LSE 340 341.00 14:17:55 00061976710TRLO0 LSE 448 343.00 14:26:37 00061977391TRLO0 LSE 1711 343.00 14:26:37 00061977392TRLO0 LSE 1 343.00 14:26:37 00061977393TRLO0 LSE 196 343.50 14:30:29 00061977608TRLO0 LSE 1154 344.00 14:32:30 00061977651TRLO0 LSE 325 344.00 14:32:30 00061977652TRLO0 LSE 431 344.00 14:32:30 00061977653TRLO0 LSE 703 344.00 14:32:30 00061977654TRLO0 LSE 277 344.00 14:34:00 00061977718TRLO0 LSE 1500 344.00 14:34:00 00061977719TRLO0 LSE 223 344.00 14:34:00 00061977720TRLO0 LSE 10 344.00 14:34:00 00061977721TRLO0 LSE 422 344.00 14:34:00 00061977722TRLO0 LSE 1427 344.50 15:08:24 00061979959TRLO0 LSE 500 344.50 15:09:30 00061980003TRLO0 LSE 383 344.50 15:09:30 00061980004TRLO0 LSE 617 344.50 15:09:30 00061980005TRLO0 LSE 1000 344.50 15:09:30 00061980006TRLO0 LSE 500 344.50 15:09:30 00061980007TRLO0 LSE 391 344.50 15:09:30 00061980008TRLO0 LSE 109 344.50 15:09:30 00061980009TRLO0 LSE 500 344.50 15:09:30 00061980010TRLO0 LSE 122 344.50 15:09:30 00061980011TRLO0 LSE 429 344.50 15:09:30 00061980012TRLO0 LSE 2424 344.50 15:09:30 00061980013TRLO0 LSE 204 344.50 15:09:30 00061980014TRLO0 LSE 547 344.50 15:09:30 00061980015TRLO0 LSE 444 344.50 15:09:30 00061980016TRLO0 LSE 600 344.50 15:09:30 00061980017TRLO0 LSE 600 344.50 15:09:30 00061980018TRLO0 LSE 569 344.50 15:09:30 00061980019TRLO0 LSE 365 344.00 15:11:27 00061980124TRLO0 LSE 203 344.00 15:11:27 00061980125TRLO0 LSE 236 344.00 15:11:27 00061980126TRLO0 LSE 1270 344.00 15:11:27 00061980127TRLO0 LSE 375 344.00 15:11:27 00061980128TRLO0 LSE 70 344.00 15:11:27 00061980129TRLO0 LSE 1950 343.50 15:19:15 00061980337TRLO0 LSE 173 343.50 15:23:15 00061980514TRLO0 LSE 32 343.50 15:23:15 00061980515TRLO0 LSE 277 343.00 15:28:17 00061980740TRLO0 LSE 316 343.00 15:28:17 00061980741TRLO0 LSE 589 343.00 15:28:17 00061980742TRLO0 LSE 1167 343.00 15:28:17 00061980743TRLO0 LSE 1371 343.00 15:44:25 00061981420TRLO0 LSE 2294 342.50 15:51:21 00061981738TRLO0 LSE 264 344.50 16:12:01 00061982857TRLO0 LSE 400 344.50 16:12:01 00061982858TRLO0 LSE 519 344.50 16:12:01 00061982859TRLO0 LSE 530 344.50 16:14:10 00061982991TRLO0 LSE 104 344.50 16:14:10 00061982992TRLO0 LSE 550 344.50 16:14:10 00061982993TRLO0 LSE 702 344.50 16:14:10 00061982994TRLO0 LSE 552 344.50 16:14:10 00061982995TRLO0 LSE 500 344.50 16:17:10 00061983197TRLO0 LSE 1126 344.50 16:17:10 00061983198TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com