Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! Positioniert an der Milliardenschnittstelle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.11.2022 | 19:22
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 4

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

4 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 4 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 341.9312 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 344.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 338 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 14,256,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 231,834,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 4 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1919341.50 08:25:4200061958034TRLO0LSE
495341.50 08:50:1500061959701TRLO0LSE
1114341.50 08:50:1500061959702TRLO0LSE
935341.50 08:50:1500061959703TRLO0LSE
1247342.00 09:20:2700061961534TRLO0 LSE
843342.00 09:20:2700061961535TRLO0LSE
2159341.50 10:06:4900061963853TRLO0LSE
2429341.00 10:12:1300061964173TRLO0LSE
1700341.00 10:56:4300061966419TRLO0LSE
476341.00 10:56:4300061966420TRLO0LSE
518340.50 10:59:5600061966641TRLO0LSE
2017340.50 10:59:5600061966642TRLO0LSE
1406340.00 11:14:3500061967391TRLO0LSE
305340.00 11:20:0800061967587TRLO0LSE
412340.00 11:20:0800061967588TRLO0LSE
222338.50 11:26:3500061967817TRLO0LSE
123338.50 11:26:3500061967818TRLO0LSE
2047338.50 11:26:3500061967819TRLO0LSE
2000338.50 12:22:4400061969815TRLO0LSE
394338.50 12:22:4400061969816TRLO0LSE
1862338.00 12:30:0300061970247TRLO0LSE
127338.00 12:30:0300061970248TRLO0LSE
163338.00 12:30:0300061970249TRLO0LSE
2071339.50 12:41:0900061971548TRLO0LSE
2000339.50 12:43:4100061971697TRLO0LSE
500341.00 13:20:2400061973324TRLO0LSE
1000341.00 13:20:2400061973325TRLO0LSE
500341.00 13:20:2400061973326TRLO0LSE
177341.00 13:20:2400061973327TRLO0LSE
2062341.00 13:31:1700061973866TRLO0LSE
608340.50 13:32:3900061973958TRLO0LSE
1454340.50 13:32:3900061973959TRLO0LSE
2430340.50 13:32:3900061973960TRLO0LSE
2428340.00 13:47:5000061974941TRLO0LSE
145339.50 13:54:0400061975196TRLO0LSE
20340.50 14:07:5900061976181TRLO0LSE
1000341.00 14:11:2500061976356TRLO0LSE
1232341.00 14:11:2500061976357TRLO0LSE
500341.00 14:13:5500061976509TRLO0LSE
600341.00 14:13:5500061976510TRLO0LSE
1318341.00 14:13:5500061976511TRLO0LSE
340341.00 14:17:5500061976710TRLO0LSE
448343.00 14:26:3700061977391TRLO0LSE
1711343.00 14:26:3700061977392TRLO0LSE
1343.00 14:26:3700061977393TRLO0LSE
196343.50 14:30:2900061977608TRLO0LSE
1154344.00 14:32:3000061977651TRLO0LSE
325344.00 14:32:3000061977652TRLO0LSE
431344.00 14:32:3000061977653TRLO0LSE
703344.00 14:32:3000061977654TRLO0LSE
277344.00 14:34:0000061977718TRLO0LSE
1500344.00 14:34:0000061977719TRLO0LSE
223344.00 14:34:0000061977720TRLO0LSE
10344.00 14:34:0000061977721TRLO0LSE
422344.00 14:34:0000061977722TRLO0LSE
1427344.50 15:08:2400061979959TRLO0LSE
500344.50 15:09:3000061980003TRLO0LSE
383344.50 15:09:3000061980004TRLO0LSE
617344.50 15:09:3000061980005TRLO0LSE
1000344.50 15:09:3000061980006TRLO0LSE
500344.50 15:09:3000061980007TRLO0LSE
391344.50 15:09:3000061980008TRLO0LSE
109344.50 15:09:3000061980009TRLO0LSE
500344.50 15:09:3000061980010TRLO0LSE
122344.50 15:09:3000061980011TRLO0LSE
429344.50 15:09:3000061980012TRLO0LSE
2424344.50 15:09:3000061980013TRLO0LSE
204344.50 15:09:3000061980014TRLO0LSE
547344.50 15:09:3000061980015TRLO0LSE
444344.50 15:09:3000061980016TRLO0LSE
600344.50 15:09:3000061980017TRLO0LSE
600344.50 15:09:3000061980018TRLO0LSE
569344.50 15:09:3000061980019TRLO0LSE
365344.00 15:11:2700061980124TRLO0LSE
203344.00 15:11:2700061980125TRLO0LSE
236344.00 15:11:2700061980126TRLO0LSE
1270344.00 15:11:2700061980127TRLO0LSE
375344.00 15:11:2700061980128TRLO0LSE
70344.00 15:11:2700061980129TRLO0LSE
1950343.50 15:19:1500061980337TRLO0LSE
173343.50 15:23:1500061980514TRLO0LSE
32343.50 15:23:1500061980515TRLO0LSE
277343.00 15:28:1700061980740TRLO0LSE
316343.00 15:28:1700061980741TRLO0LSE
589343.00 15:28:1700061980742TRLO0LSE
1167343.00 15:28:1700061980743TRLO0LSE
1371343.00 15:44:2500061981420TRLO0LSE
2294342.50 15:51:2100061981738TRLO0LSE
264344.50 16:12:0100061982857TRLO0LSE
400344.50 16:12:0100061982858TRLO0LSE
519344.50 16:12:0100061982859TRLO0LSE
530344.50 16:14:1000061982991TRLO0LSE
104344.50 16:14:1000061982992TRLO0LSE
550344.50 16:14:1000061982993TRLO0LSE
702344.50 16:14:1000061982994TRLO0LSE
552344.50 16:14:1000061982995TRLO0LSE
500344.50 16:17:1000061983197TRLO0LSE
1126344.50 16:17:1000061983198TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.