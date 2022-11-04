Rocket Lab USA Inc, (Nasdaq: RKLB) ("Rocket Lab" or "the Company"), a leading launch and space systems company, has successfully launched its 32nd Electron mission to deploy its 152nd satellite to orbit, a science payload for the Swedish National Space Agency. The MATS satellite was deployed to its 585km circular orbit by Electron following lift-off at 17:27 UTC.

"Congratulations to the teams at OHB Sweden and the Swedish National Space Agency on their mission," says Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck. "It's been a long journey for MATS, so I'm proud of the Rocket Lab team for doing their part to support this mission with a fast contract-to-orbit turnaround of just four months."

The "Catch Me If You Can" mission also resulted in a successful ocean splashdown of the Electron rocket's first stage. Rocket Lab had planned to attempt amid-air capture of Electron's first stage with a helicopter if conditions allowed, however not all requirements were met to ensure a successful capture. Due to a brief telemetry loss with Electron's first stage during its atmospheric re-entry, the helicopter was moved out of the capture zone per standard safety procedure. The Electron first stage completed a safe splashdown and Rocket Lab's recovery vessel is now alongside the stage to bring it onboard and back to Rocket Lab's production facility for inspection and analysis.

Catch Me If You Can was Rocket Lab's ninth mission of the year, adding to an already-record year of successful orbital launches for the Company. Rocket Lab remains on track to launch its first Electron mission from Virginia before the end of the year, on a mission for HawkEye360 that is scheduled to launch in December.

"Bringing a rocket back from space is a challenging task and capturing it mid-air with a helicopter is as complex as it sounds," said Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck. "The chances for success are much smaller than that of failure because many complex factors that must perfectly align. We are proud to have successfully recovered our fifth rocket from the ocean now and we look forward to another mid-air capture attempt in future as we work toward making Electron a reusable rocket."

About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle, the Photon satellite platform and the Company is developing the large Neutron launch vehicle for constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 152 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab's Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a second launch site in Virginia, USA which is expected to become operational in 2022. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

