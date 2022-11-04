Autocar, LLC Jumps into the Upcoming Basketball Season with Birmingham Squadron Basketball Sponsorship

Birmingham-based vocational truck manufacturer enters second season of its five-year NBA G-League sponsorship

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Birmingham-based Autocar, LLC , manufacturer of severe-duty vocational trucks, is proud to enter its second season as a sponsor of the Birmingham Squadron basketball team. Birmingham's newest professional sports team is part of the National Basketball Association (NBA) G-League and is one of 30 teams in the league.

Established in 2019, Birmingham Squadron is backed by a list of companies and organizations that support the Birmingham community through their involvement with the team. Autocar, LLC is proud to be the only five-year sponsor, with its first announcement of the partnership in March of 2022.

The Birmingham Squadron's mascot, Commander, poses with an Autocar severe-duty vocational truck.

Autocar, LLC, is an 100% American owned original equipment manufacturer, of severe-duty trucks proudly carrying North America's oldest truck brand . Autocar trucks play a role in the American infrastructure by supporting sectors such as refuse, recycling, logistics, material handling, concrete and construction with severe-duty vocational trucks .

"Autocar is proud to support our Birmingham community and sports team by sponsoring the Birmingham Squadron again this season," said Andrew Taitz, chairman of Autocar, LLC. "We believe that supporting the community where so many of our team members and customers live is essential to our success. Our partnership with Birmingham Squadron is one of the many commitments we have to the city and a way we demonstrate our pride in being a Birmingham-based company. We are excited for the upcoming season and look forward to cheering on the team and its players at Legacy Arena."

Autocar is the only Birmingham-based business supporting the sports team with a five-year corporate partnership contract. The OEM joins a list of 31 other corporate sponsors, including Coors Light, Sheraton and Alabama Power.

The team's home stadium, the Legacy Arena , was outfitted with two Autocar logos on the basketball court during recent renovations to represent the significant sponsorship. In addition, the Squadron's games include Autocar-sponsored events, including the Squadron's Autocar Truck Race of the Game and the Always Up Dunk. Birmingham Squadron fans can also be found in the Autocar fan section at each game with tickets provided by Autocar.

Each NBA G-League team has an NBA affiliate. The Squadron's current affiliate is the New Orleans Pelicans, which is also owned by established businesswoman Gayle Benson.

Birmingham Squadron's season begins on Nov. 6 with a home game against the Lakeland Magic NBA G-League team from Lakeland, Florida.

For more information about Autocar and its involvement with Birmingham Squadron, visit AutocarTruck.com .

ABOUT AUTOCAR, LLC:??

Autocar, LLC , manufacturer of severe-duty vocational trucks carrying the first specialized truck brand in North America, is a proudly American-owned and operated original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of trucks. Autocar's severe-duty vocational trucks provide customers the perfect tool for their jobs with the most uptime, support, and impact on their bottom line. Autocar collaborates with customers to build trucks to their exact specifications and needs. Autocar's purpose-built severe-duty truck lines include ACMD and ACX cab-over trucks, the ACTT and its all-electric E-ACTT terminal tractors, and the DC-64 Class 8 work trucks. Autocar recognizes that performance and uptime are everything and offers every customer 24/7 access to its ALWAYS UP® direct factory support center staffed by expert technicians who engineer and build Autocar's trucks. Autocar promises to provide trucks that deliver the best value, provide the best service, provide a complete solution for customers' needs, do the work right the first time, and act proactively, timely and with simplicity.?

