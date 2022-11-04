Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) (FSE: 2QZ) ("ATHR" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 350,000 incentive stock options to employees. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.10 per share, are valid for a 3 year period from the date of grant, and are subject to regulatory approval.

The Company's Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As the result of the above grants, the company has 2,500,000 options issued, representing 5.0% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc., a clean air company, is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new material combinations. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address small motors emissions - a significant contributor to urban air pollution.

