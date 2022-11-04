One Life Radio: It's Not "Politics as Usual" Texas Congressional Candidate Joins Ex-Wife on Her Popular Dallas Radio Show and Offers a Unique Personal Twist

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / One Life Radio, a Holistic Wellness show founded and hosted by Bernadette Fiaschetti daily at Noon on Talk Radio 1190 in Dallas, TX and KMET ABC News Talk in Southern California, welcomed Congressional candidate Antonio Swad to the show on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. In addition to appearing on the air together, Ms. Fiaschetti and Mr. Swad have a personal connection, having been previously married to one another and are the co-founders of the Pizza Patron and Wingstop restaurant concepts.

Among the topics covered were Mr. Swad's experience as an entrepreneur and how it relates to his stances as a candidate. Also discussed was the current state of the economy, and what the candidate plans to do to address current financial situation if elected. The candidate also talked in depth about the behind-the-scenes mechanics of running a campaign at that level and the increase in government regulation affecting small business. Aside from the business economy, they spoke about how inflation is also harming families.

Host Bernadette Fiaschetti is pleased with the way the interview went, "The interview couldn't have been better. We were a great team for many years, and it felt comfortable and familiar. I truly enjoyed it. He's one of my best friends, and I still support him in all his endeavors. There's a level of respect between us that only comes from years of building and finding success together."

You can hear a podcast of the show featuring Wellness Expert Justin Strong and Candidate Antonio Swad on the One Life Radio website.

ABOUT ONE LIFE RADIO

Hosted by Bernadette Fiaschetti, One Life Radio can be heard daily at Noon on Talk Radio 1190 in Dallas, on KMET ABC News Talk in Southern CA, and online. One Life Radio is a live radio talk show and podcast that is at the forefront of the holistic health movement. The show is solely focused on education by bringing the best in holistic health information and experts to their audience. Now in their 11th year of broadcasting, One Life Radio is one of the fastest growing and longest running alternative health-based talk shows on the air today. They reach a worldwide audience via iHeartMedia, the largest multi-media company in the world, via live radio, podcasting and digital streaming. They can also be found on podcast apps including Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Google Play, or wherever you listen. Their mission statement is simply to bring their listeners the most current, unbiased health and wellness information available today. They are dedicated to helping the world live life to the fullest, naturally.

ABOUT ANTONIO SWAD

Antonio Swad is a serial entrepreneur currently running as the Republican candidate for Congress in the Texas 32nd Congressional District. He is running against Democratic incumbent Colin Allred. You can find more information about his campaign at swadforcongress.com.

