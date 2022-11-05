Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2022) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics, is excited to announce the winners of this year's annual Microdose Awards. The 2nd annual Microdose Awards honors those dedicated to fostering a positive impact in the psychedelic medicine community. The awards ceremony took place on Nov 3, 2022, during Wonderland in Miami.

This year's Microdose Awards ceremony attracted hundreds of entries that exemplify the talent, dedication, research and innovation of individuals and companies across all aspects of the psychedelic ecosystem.

Each category's top nominees and winners received recognition for their outstanding achievements at an awards ceremony on November 3, 2022. Trophies were awarded to each organization that won an award, giving all attendees a chance to celebrate their contributions to the psychedelic space and mental health care.

Here's a look at this year's Microdose Awards winners list:

The Microdose Awards winner for DMT Company of of the Year is ATAI Life Sciences

The Microdose Awards winner for Ibogaine Company of the Year is BienStar Wellness

The Microdose Awards winner for Ketamine Company of the Year is Field Trip Health

The Microdose Awards winner for LSD Company of the Year is Mindbio Therapeutics

The Microdose Awards winner for MDMA Company of the Year is Psygen

The Microdose Awards winner for Psilocybin Company of the Year is Cybin

The Microdose Awards winner for Platform Company of the Year is ATAI Life Sciences

The Microdose Awards winner for Academic of the Year is Rachel Yehuda

The Microdose Awards winner for Innovator of the Year is Justin Hanka

The Microdose Awards winner for Reporter of the Year is Amanda Siebert

The Microdose Awards winner for Professional Service Practitioner of the Year is Kathryn Walker

The Microdose Awards winner for Industry Pioneer ( Lifetime Achievement) is Paull Stamets

The Microdose Awards winner for Investor of the Year is Cody Shandraw

The Microdose Awards winner for Entrepreneur of the Year is Justin Hanka

The Microdose Awards winner for Hero of the Year is Rick Doblin

The Microdose Awards winner for Public Figure of the Year is Michael Pollan

The Microdose Awards winner for B2B Tech Company of the Year is Mycrodose Therapeutics

The Microdose Awards winner for B2C Tech Company of the Year is Mindbloom

The Microdose Awards winner for University of the Year is John Hopkins University

The Microdose Awards winner for Law Firm of the Year is Mr.Psychedelic Law

The Microdose Awards winner for Consumer Media Company of the Year is VICE

The Microdose Awards winner for Consumer Product of the Year is Psychedelic Water

The Microdose Awards winner for Clinic of the Year is BienStar Wellness

The Microdose Awards winner for Retreat of the Year is Beckley Retreat

The Microdose Awards winner for Nonprofit of the Year is MAPS

The Microdose Awards winner for Company of the Year is MindBio Therapeutics

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelic medicine through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivaled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

About Wonderland

Wonderland offers the psychedelic medicine industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breathtaking venues.

