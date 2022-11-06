Sephora Presents CHA LING at the 5th CIIE, Reconnecting China and the World Through Beauty

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 5th, Sephora, the world's largest prestige beauty retailer owned by LVMH, exhibits at the 5th CIIE and presents CHA LING, a Sino-French luxury skincare brand. This year, Sephora participates in LVMH Pavilion's theme of "Reconnection" by showcasing CHA LING's commitment to the Chinese market through four star products representing the fusion of Chinese and French culture.





"Sephora China is a platform that integrates East and West, offering trendy beauty items from all over the world. At the same time, we are dedicated to providing Chinese consumers with cutting-edge products," said Ms. Maggie Chan, Managing Director of LVMH - Sephora Greater China. "Developed by LVMH Research Center, CHA LING organically blends together Chinese and French culture to preserve China's cultural and spiritual heritage, further deepening our connection with the local Chinese market."

Reconnecting with the World via Beauty

As an important member of LVMH Group, Sephora responds to the overall strategic objectives of the Group and partners with CHA LING to showcase at the 5th CIIE for the second time. Sephora's booth is located at the main entrance of the LVMH exhibition area. It features Sephora's classic black-and-white striped design and integrates images of Yunnan tea forests to show the perfect blend of Western minimalism and classical Eastern elegance.

Taking its inspiration from the emblematic architecture of Parisian square, LVMH's Pavilion features a modern and unique design across 640 square meters of exhibition space. Under the theme of "Reconnection", the Pavilion tells the story of LVMH's "New Connection with Outside World", "New Connection with Own History", "New Connection with Culture", and "New Connection with Youth", by showcasing the Maisons and their iconic products.

CHA LING Heritage of Chinese and French Culture

Since entering the China market in 2017, CHA LING has been bringing consumers premium skincare products that combine Eastern and Western cultures through its brand philosophy of "Beauty with a meaning, for you, for the others, and for the world".

At this year's Expo, CHA LING showcases four star products rooted in local Chinese ecology and cultural innovation - CHA LING Eau de Toilette, CHA LING The Cream, CHA LING Treatment Essence, and CHA LING Infusion Serum.





The beautiful and effective CHA LING products were developed in the mysterious ancient tea forests of Yunnan using cutting-edge technology from the LVMH Research Center. The research team spent three years developing a special 9-step extraction process to extract pure molecules from rare Pu-er teas which are used to produce the powerful cosmetic complex B-DT Complex. The skin-nourishing properties accumulated over thousands of years can effectively prevent aging of the skin and combat stresses to the skin caused by the external environment. CHA LING's special ingredient, aged tea, is sourced from the tea trees in Jingmai Mountain in Yunnan Province. In order to protect this natural ecology and preserve the area's rainforests, CHA LING invests a portion of its proceeds to the conservation of Yunnan tea forests.

"Elements of Chinese and French cultures are firmly embedded in CHA LING's DNA," said Ms. Angela Shum, Brand General Manager of CHA LING Greater China. "From ingredients to brand philosophy, CHA LING is inextricably linked to Chinese culture. We will continue to interact with Chinese consumers and develop more innovative products that cater to the local needs to provide Chinese consumers with luxurious skincare experiences as well as genuinely memorable services."

Sephora Continues Its Beauty Commitment

Sephora is committed to meeting the ever-changing beauty needs of Chinese consumers by curating the preferred brands from around the world and incubating new concepts and categories with meaningful brand stories to enrich its product offerings. As part of this commitment, Sephora leverages its strong global network, loyal community, and rich experiences in prestige beauty retail to support the development and growth of premium Chinese beauty brands.

To support the growth of CHA LING in China, Sephora has offered its rich resources in omnichannel sales and distribution, as well as its in-depth insights into Chinese consumer trends. Since CHA LING's entrance into Sephora over three years ago, Sephora has helped the brand to successfully upgrade its services and expand its channels. These actions include the launch of a dedicated lifestyle product line to expand commercial opportunities, and the creation of the CHA LING Tmall flagship ecommerce store. In offline strategies, Sephora has also partnered with CHA LING to launch the brand's spa treatment services and its exclusive Beau-Tea Class, helping the brand to diversify its product portfolio. In July this year, CHA LING has already reached the cumulative sales of RMB100 million on Sephora channels.

With 17 years in the China market, Sephora utilizes its deep understanding of local market and consumer needs to offer a curated selection of premium products and services to Chinese consumers. At this year's CIIE, Sephora and CHA LING will work together to create more possibilities in beauty through high-quality experiences that combine the best of Chinese and Western cultures, as we continue to fulfil Sephora's commitment to the China market.

